📈 PriceAction Pro EA (v1.8)

PriceAction Pro EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around high-probability price action patterns, strict risk management, and multi-timeframe trend confirmation.

It is designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and capital protection over over-optimization or martingale-style systems.

The EA focuses on clean market structure, entering trades only when price action aligns with higher-timeframe direction and predefined risk rules.

🔍 Trading Logic Overview

PriceAction Pro EA scans the market for institutional-style price action patterns on a higher timeframe, then confirms trend strength on a mid timeframe before executing entries.

Supported Price Action Patterns:

✅ Pin Bar (Bullish & Bearish)

✅ Engulfing Candles (Bullish & Bearish)

✅ Inside Bar Breakouts

Each pattern is:

Detected on a Higher Timeframe

Confirmed by trend strength on a Mid Timeframe

Executed with precise entry, stop loss, and take profit calculation

⏱ Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

Higher TF → Pattern detection

Mid TF → Trend direction & strength confirmation

Entry TF → Order execution logic

This approach helps filter low-quality setups and keeps trades aligned with dominant market direction.

🛡 Advanced Risk Management

Risk control is the core of this EA.

Key Risk Features:

🔒 Risk-Based Lot Sizing (percentage of balance)

🔄 Optional Fixed Lot Mode

📉 Maximum Daily Loss Protection

💰 Equity Protection

⚠️ Free Margin & Margin Requirement Checks

❌ One trade per symbol per day (prevents over-trading)

The EA will automatically stop trading once the daily risk limit is reached.

🎯 Smart Entry & Exit Logic

📍 Optional retracement-based entries

📊 Configurable Risk-to-Reward ratio

⏳ Choice of Market Orders or Pending Orders

🕒 Pending order expiration control

🔁 Automatic exit before session close (optional)

All SL and TP levels are dynamically validated against broker stop-level rules to prevent execution errors.

🕰 Trading Session Control

Trade only when the market conditions are optimal:

⏱ Custom trading sessions (start & end time)

📅 Trading days filter (e.g. Monday–Friday)

🚪 Automatic position exit before session close

⚙️ Additional Safety & System Features

📡 Spread filter to avoid high-cost entries

🧠 Trend strength filter

🧾 Detailed logging (optional verbose mode)

🔔 Alerts & optional email notifications

🧩 Clean magic-number based trade management

🧯 Robust error handling and retry logic

📌 Recommended Use

✔ Forex majors & minors

✔ Indices and commodities (with proper spread conditions)

✔ Best performance during London & New York sessions

✔ Works on both hedging and netting accounts

⚠️ Important Notes

No martingale

No grid

No arbitrage

No over-optimization tricks

This EA is designed to trade less, but better.