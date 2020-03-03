GOLD Animal

  • Experts
  • Gang Zou
  • Versão: 1.100
  • Atualizado: 9 dezembro 2025
  • Ativações: 5
**GOLD Animal** is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically developed for trading gold. It does  not  use high-risk strategies such as Martingale or grid trading.

It employs  advanced algorithmic detection for trend trading, and every trade uses a stop-loss  to ensure capital protection.

The EA incorporates  money management  to automatically calculate position sizes.

It features a  take-profit to stop-loss ratio greater than 1:3, ensuring decent profitability even with a moderate win rate.

You can  customize the risk per trade.

**Parameter Settings:**

*   **FixedLot:** Used if `MoneyRisk` is set to 0.
*   **MoneyRisk = x%:** The percentage of account equity used to calculate the stop-loss amount for each trade, which in turn determines position size. The recommended value is **2** (meaning 2% of the account equity per trade).
*   **SL:TP = 1:x:** The stop-loss to take-profit ratio. Should be **at least 3 or greater**. The default is **5**, which provides a balanced risk-reward. It can be set between 3 and 8 based on personal preference.
*   **SL_times = x * ATR:** The stop-loss distance. Default is **2**, meaning 2 times the ATR value.
*   **CloseOpposite:** When set to **true**, open positions are closed when a signal in the opposite direction appears. Default is **false**. Setting it to **true** reduces drawdown but may also lower overall profits.
*   **SLtoEntry (2 * ATR):** When set to **true**, the stop-loss is moved to the entry point (break-even) once the profit reaches 2 times the ATR. This also helps reduce drawdown, though it may limit potential profits.
*   **Multiplier:** A calculation parameter for the internal algorithm. The default value of **2** works well. It can be fine-tuned between 2 and 5 to accommodate minor differences between brokers.

**Backtesting:** Use a **cent account with Exness**.

**Recommended Symbol:** Any symbol containing **GOLD** or **XAUUSD**.

**Timeframe:** Only supports **M15 and M30**.

**Usage Recommendation:** It is **recommended to use a cent account**. For example, a deposit of $100 (i.e., 10,000 cents) can typically yield. Running multiple accounts with different risk-reward settings is possible.

**Important Notes:** Do not panic during drawdown periods. Allow the system to run autonomously. It uses probability to outperform the market. Every algorithm will experience periods of drawdown. **Consistent execution is key to achieving profitability.** Once a reasonable profit is accumulated, it is advisable to withdraw the profits to prevent the account balance from becoming excessively large.
