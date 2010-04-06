Ichimoku Gold Scalper

Ichimoku Gold Scalper EA
Automated Trading System for Gold (XAU/USD)
Overview
Ichimoku Gold Scalper is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed for scalping gold (XAU/USD) using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with an intelligent grid system. It includes advanced risk management and is ideal for funding accounts.

Main Features
✅ Ichimoku Filtering

Uses the 5 Ichimoku lines to confirm trends
Only trades when all signals are aligned
Respects the Kumo cloud as support/resistance
✅ Intelligent Grid System

Dynamically places pending orders
Maximum distance control to avoid overexposure
Configurable limit on pending orders
✅ Professional Risk Management

Stop Loss on all trades
Trailing Stop to protect profits
Fixed or percentage lot size management
Automatic margin check
Maximum spread filter
✅ Time Filter

Trading hours control
Avoids periods of low liquidity
Recommended Settings
Parameter Value
Pair XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe M5 (5 minutes)
Minimum Capital $1,000 USD
Lot Size 0.20 - 0.50
Recommended Broker IC Markets
Leverage 1:100 or Top
Main Parameters
Money Management
Fixed Lot: 0.20 - 0.50 (recommended fixed lot size)
Risk Percent: 0.5% (if using percentage-based risk management)
Grid & Trading
Delta: 3.0 pips (grid spacing)
Max Distance: 15.0 pips (maximum order distance)
Stop Loss Pips: 20 pips
Trailing Start: 5 pips (activates trailing)
Trailing Step: 2 pips
Max Spread: 30 pips
Max Pending Orders: 5
Ichimoku
Tenkan: 9
Kijun: 26
Senkou: 52
Why it works:

Mandatory Stop Loss on every trade
No martingale system
Controlled risk
Complies with drawdown rules
Trading Logic
BUY when:

Tenkan > Kijun (bullish crossover)
Price above the Kumo Cloud
Chikou Span confirms bullish momentum
SELL when:

Tenkan < Kijun (bearish crossover)
Price below the Kumo Cloud
Chikou Span confirms bearish momentum
Exit:

Fixed Stop Loss at 20 pips
Trailing Stop triggers at +5 pips and follows at 2 pips intervals
Usage Recommendations
Start with 0.20 lots until you become familiar with the EA
Use a VPS for uninterrupted 24/7 trading
Maintain adequate margin - minimum $1,000 USD
