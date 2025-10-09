MT5 To Tradovate

MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready)

Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms.

Key Features

Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders.

Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly.

Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your chart (e.g., US100, USTEC) to the correct futures contract (MNQ, NQ, MES, ES, etc.), handling quarterly/monthly rolls automatically.

Automatically maps your chart (e.g., US100, USTEC) to the correct futures contract (MNQ, NQ, MES, ES, etc.), handling quarterly/monthly rolls automatically. Risk Management: Limit how many MT5 positions are mirrored at once to prevent over-exposure.

Limit how many MT5 positions are mirrored at once to prevent over-exposure. Selective Mirroring: Filter trades by Magic Number and Order Comment to mirror only specific EAs.

Filter trades by Magic Number and Order Comment to mirror only specific EAs. Sticky Mapping: Ensures each MT5 position tracks its specific futures symbol throughout its lifecycle.

Ensures each MT5 position tracks its specific futures symbol throughout its lifecycle. On-Chart Dashboard: Monitor connection status, account balance, mirror quantity, and open Tradovate positions directly on your MT5 chart.

Monitor connection status, account balance, mirror quantity, and open Tradovate positions directly on your MT5 chart. Token Handling: Automatic authentication and token refresh with disk caching for stability.

Supported Futures

NQ / MNQ, ES / MES, YM / MYM, GC / MGC, plus FDXM* and FDXS*.

*DAX Futures require a paid subscription for real market data.

Safety & Simulation

Hedging Guard: Blocks accidental cross-hedging (e.g., attempting to Buy while holding a Sell) to keep you compliant with strict prop firm rules.

Blocks accidental cross-hedging (e.g., attempting to Buy while holding a Sell) to keep you compliant with strict prop firm rules. Simulation Mode: Run a dry-run to test your setup without sending live orders.

Run a dry-run to test your setup without sending live orders. Max Concurrent Replicas: Hard limit on open positions to protect your account.

Hard limit on open positions to protect your account. Persistence: Saves managed positions and mappings to handle terminal restarts gracefully.

Requirements

An active MetaTrader 5 (MT5) terminal.

An Expert Advisor (EA) or Signal that generates trades on Indices (Nasdaq, S&P, Dow, DAX) or Gold.

A valid futures or prop-firm account that supports the Tradovate API.

Manual & User Guide

Please contact me via private message immediately after purchase to receive the detailed manual and setup guide.

Important Notes