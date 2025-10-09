MT5 To Tradovate
- Utilitários
- Laurent Xavier Richer
- Versão: 1.60
- Atualizado: 27 dezembro 2025
- Ativações: 10
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready)
Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms.
Key Features
- Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders.
- Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly.
- Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your chart (e.g., US100, USTEC) to the correct futures contract (MNQ, NQ, MES, ES, etc.), handling quarterly/monthly rolls automatically.
- Risk Management: Limit how many MT5 positions are mirrored at once to prevent over-exposure.
- Selective Mirroring: Filter trades by Magic Number and Order Comment to mirror only specific EAs.
- Sticky Mapping: Ensures each MT5 position tracks its specific futures symbol throughout its lifecycle.
- On-Chart Dashboard: Monitor connection status, account balance, mirror quantity, and open Tradovate positions directly on your MT5 chart.
- Token Handling: Automatic authentication and token refresh with disk caching for stability.
Supported Futures
NQ / MNQ, ES / MES, YM / MYM, GC / MGC, plus FDXM* and FDXS*.
*DAX Futures require a paid subscription for real market data.
Safety & Simulation
- Hedging Guard: Blocks accidental cross-hedging (e.g., attempting to Buy while holding a Sell) to keep you compliant with strict prop firm rules.
- Simulation Mode: Run a dry-run to test your setup without sending live orders.
- Max Concurrent Replicas: Hard limit on open positions to protect your account.
- Persistence: Saves managed positions and mappings to handle terminal restarts gracefully.
Requirements
- An active MetaTrader 5 (MT5) terminal.
- An Expert Advisor (EA) or Signal that generates trades on Indices (Nasdaq, S&P, Dow, DAX) or Gold.
- A valid futures or prop-firm account that supports the Tradovate API.
Manual & User Guide
Please contact me via private message immediately after purchase to receive the detailed manual and setup guide.
Important Notes
- This bridge is designed for market orders.
- Your MT5 EA's risk and money management settings still apply; this tool strictly mirrors the entry and exit signals.