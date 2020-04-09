ScalperTraderPanel

Overview: ScalperTradePanel is the ultimate assistant for manual traders and scalpers who need speed, precision, and automated trade management. Unlike standard one-click panels, this tool combines manual entry with an automated Grid system, allowing you to average your entry price intelligently.

It features a unique Dual-Mode Interface: switch instantly between Market Execution for speed, or Visual Pending Mode to plan your trades directly on the chart with drag-and-drop lines that calculate your potential Profit/Loss in real-time.

Key Features:

  • 🚀 Smart Grid System: Automatically places a grid of Limit orders at fixed distances when you enter a trade.

  • 📊 Dual Execution Modes:

    • MARKET Mode: Instant execution. Places the market order + the grid immediately.

    • PENDING Mode: Visual planning. Activates horizontal lines (Entry, SL, TP) on the chart. Drag them to your desired levels, see the monetary value ($) of your SL/TP, and click Buy/Sell to execute.

  • 🛡️ Risk Management:

    • Auto Trailing Stop: Dynamically secures profits as the price moves in your favor.

    • One-Click Breakeven: Move stops to entry level instantly.

    • Smart Cleanup: Automatically deletes pending grid orders when the main position is closed (by TP, SL, or manually).

  • ⚡ Fast Control: Dedicated buttons to Close Buys, Close Sells, or Close All positions/orders instantly.

  • 👀 Always Visible: Designed to stay in the foreground, ensuring candles or indicators never hide your trading controls.

Input Parameters:

  • Lots: Volume size for the initial order and grid orders.

  • NumOrders: Total number of orders (1 Initial + N-1 Pending Grid orders).

  • PipDistance: Distance (in Points) between grid levels.

  • StopLossPoints: Global Stop Loss distance in points.

  • TakeProfitPoints: Global Take Profit distance in points.

  • BreakevenPoints: Points of profit to secure when clicking the Breakeven button.

  • TSStartPoints: Profit in points required to activate the Trailing Stop.

  • TSDistPoints: Distance in points the Trailing Stop maintains from the current price.

  • MagicNumber: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

  • PanelCorner: Chart corner to anchor the panel.

  • Comment: Custom comment for orders.


