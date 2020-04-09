ScalperTraderPanel

Overview: ScalperTradePanel is the ultimate assistant for manual traders and scalpers who need speed, precision, and automated trade management. Unlike standard one-click panels, this tool combines manual entry with an automated Grid system, allowing you to average your entry price intelligently.

It features a unique Dual-Mode Interface: switch instantly between Market Execution for speed, or Visual Pending Mode to plan your trades directly on the chart with drag-and-drop lines that calculate your potential Profit/Loss in real-time.

Key Features:

  • 🚀 Smart Grid System: Automatically places a grid of Limit orders at fixed distances when you enter a trade.

  • 📊 Dual Execution Modes:

    • MARKET Mode: Instant execution. Places the market order + the grid immediately.

    • PENDING Mode: Visual planning. Activates horizontal lines (Entry, SL, TP) on the chart. Drag them to your desired levels, see the monetary value ($) of your SL/TP, and click Buy/Sell to execute.

  • 🛡️ Risk Management:

    • Auto Trailing Stop: Dynamically secures profits as the price moves in your favor.

    • One-Click Breakeven: Move stops to entry level instantly.

    • Smart Cleanup: Automatically deletes pending grid orders when the main position is closed (by TP, SL, or manually).

  • ⚡ Fast Control: Dedicated buttons to Close Buys, Close Sells, or Close All positions/orders instantly.

  • 👀 Always Visible: Designed to stay in the foreground, ensuring candles or indicators never hide your trading controls.

Input Parameters:

  • Lots: Volume size for the initial order and grid orders.

  • NumOrders: Total number of orders (1 Initial + N-1 Pending Grid orders).

  • PipDistance: Distance (in Points) between grid levels.

  • StopLossPoints: Global Stop Loss distance in points.

  • TakeProfitPoints: Global Take Profit distance in points.

  • BreakevenPoints: Points of profit to secure when clicking the Breakeven button.

  • TSStartPoints: Profit in points required to activate the Trailing Stop.

  • TSDistPoints: Distance in points the Trailing Stop maintains from the current price.

  • MagicNumber: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

  • PanelCorner: Chart corner to anchor the panel.

  • Comment: Custom comment for orders.


おすすめのプロダクト
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
ユーティリティ
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視覚
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
インディケータ
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
インディケータ
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
ユーティリティ
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
インディケータ
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Stopp Loss Manager
Gerhard Oehler
ユーティリティ
The Stop Loss Manger - SL Mange With the Stop Loss Manager you can finally sleep peacefully while it effectively manages your risk in stock market trading. Simply set your individual stop loss limits and let the manager trade for you. Never worry about losses again - the Stop Loss Manager takes care of it for you! Get the ultimate support for your trading now and maximize your profits with ease. Join the community of successful traders who swear by Stop Loss Manager today. Function overview: 1.
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
ユーティリティ
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
ユーティリティ
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
DG trade scalper
Xuan Long Hoang
ユーティリティ
EA 自動テイクプロフィット、自動買い/売り、ボリューム マネージャー、サイドウェイ トレード、トレーリング オープン ポイント 1 – 自動買い/売りオープン EA は、設定 (利益、ストップロス、ボリューム) に従って、買いまたは売りを自動的にオープンします。 ボリューム管理: 注文の総数と固定サイズ 2 – 自動テイクプロフィット: 設定に従って最小利益でテイクプロフィット、最小および最大利益に従ってテイクプロフィット ボタン 3 – 注文処理: EA で設定されたピップ数に従って、ポジションのストップロスには 3 つのレベルがあります 4 – サイドウェイ トレード: サイドウェイ ピーク領域で売り注文をオープン – サイドウェイ ボトム領域で買いをオープン、サイドウェイ ピークとボトムの値は EA で設定されています。 5 – トレーリング オープン ポジション: 1 つの価格ポイントを追跡し、価格がそのポイントに達すると売りをオープンし、EA の設定に従ってピップ数を減らします。価格が買いウォッチ ポイントに達し、価格が設定のピップ数に回復すると買いをオープンします。
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
インディケータ
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Crypto Charts
Romeu Bertho
4.11 (9)
ユーティリティ
Supply and demand detector
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
ユーティリティ
Supply & Demand Zone Detector Professional Zone-Based Trading Detector  The Supply & Demand Zone Detector is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots key supply and demand zones on your charts. Based on institutional trading concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability reversal areas where price is likely to react. Key Features: Automatic Zone Detection : Sophisticated algorithm scans price action to identify significant supply and demand zo
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
インディケータ
MT4版  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator は、 Bill Williams の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels 取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注文を出すための
Time and Sales Tick
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
インディケータ
Time & Sales Tick Indicator は、MetaTrader 5チャート上でリアルタイムのティック情報を表示するインジケーターです。 価格、ティック出来高、時刻を視覚的に確認でき、市場の動きを細かく分析することが可能です。 機能 価格、出来高、時間を含むティックデータをチャート上の専用パネルにリアルタイム表示します。 ティックをユーザーが設定した間隔でグループ化し、上昇ティックは緑色、下降ティックは赤色で色分け表示します。 パネルはチャートの4隅の任意の位置に配置でき、サイズや透明度の調整も可能です。 MetaTrader 5のすべてのシンボルおよびタイムフレームで使用可能で、軽量かつ安定した動作を実現しています。 このインジケーターは、スキャルピングや短期分析に特に適しています。
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Signal Alerts Max
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
ユーティリティ
What the Tool Does SignalAlerts Max watches several indicators: RSI MACD Stochastic CCI DeMarker RVI EMA Trend Filter (optional) Whenever any enabled indicator crosses above or crosses below a level, the tool sends alerts: Terminal Pop-up   Push Notifications Sends alerts to phone via MT5 app.  How To Set Up Push Notifications On Metatrader 4 & 5 - YouTube Important Notes Your PC must be connected to the internet MT5 desktop must be running (or in VPS) You do NOT need to keep the mobile
FREE
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
インディケータ
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
インディケータ
概要 このインジケーターは、クラシックな ドンチャンチャネル を強化したバージョンで、実践的なトレード機能を追加しています。 標準の3本線（上限、下限、中央線）に加え、 ブレイクアウト を検出し、チャート上に矢印で視覚的に表示します。また、チャートを見やすくするために、 現在のトレンド方向と逆側のラインのみを表示 します。 インジケーターの機能: 視覚的シグナル ：ブレイクアウト時にカラフルな矢印を表示 自動通知 ：ポップアップ、プッシュ通知、Eメール RSIフィルター ：市場の相対的な強弱に基づいてシグナルを検証 カスタマイズ可能 ：色、ラインの太さ、矢印コード、RSI閾値など 動作原理 ドンチャンチャネルは次のように計算します: 上限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最高値 下限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最安値 中央線 ：最高値と最安値の平均値 上方ブレイクアウト は終値が上限線を超えたときに発生し、 下方ブレイクアウト は終値が下限線を下回ったときに発生します。 インジケーターは以下を行います: 3本のドンチャンラインを描画 方向転換後の最初のブレイクアウト
FREE
Crypto to MT5
Rajesh Kumar Nait
ユーティリティ
Crypto.comからMT5へ Crypto.comWebSocketからMetatrader5へのライブローソク足ストリーム そのOHCLV（オープンハイロークローズリアルボリューム）ライブレートデータ  トレーダー、ミニッツチャートでOHLCデータが正しくない場合、テクニカルチャートスタディで誤った分析を行う可能性があります。この製品は、手動分析に役立つ正確なデータをリアルタイムで提供することを保証します あなたは私のプロフィールで私の他の暗号製品をチェックすることができます https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rajeshnait/seller 1.OHLCVデータ 2.複数のシンボルをサポートおよび作成します 3. [ツール]> [オプション]> [URL]タブからのWebリクエストを許可するで説明したように、 Crypto.com   WebSocketとAPIURLを追加する必要があります。また、[Webリクエストを許可する]チェックボックスをオンにします。 -WebSocket URL：stream.crypto.com -A
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
インディケータ
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
インディケータ
プレミアムレベルは、正しい予測の精度が80％を超える独自の指標です。 この指標は、最高のトレーディングスペシャリストによって2か月以上テストされています。 あなたが他のどこにも見つけられない作者の指標！ スクリーンショットから、このツールの正確さを自分で確認できます。 1は、1キャンドルの有効期限を持つバイナリーオプションの取引に最適です。 2はすべての通貨ペア、株式、商品、暗号通貨で機能します 手順： 赤い矢印が表示されたらすぐにダウントレードを開き、青い矢印が表示されたら閉じます。青い矢印の後に開くこともできます。 試してテストしてください！推奨設定はデフォルトです！ 日足チャートで最高の精度を示します！ インディケータは、2600 Pipsの収益性に対して、約10Pipsという非常に小さなマージンを使用します。
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
インディケータ
Basic Support and Resistance   インジケータは、テクニカル分析を強化するために必要なソリューションです。このインジケータを使用すると、チャートにサポートレベルとレジスタンスレベルを投影できます/ mt4バージョン 機能 フィボナッチレベルの統合： サポートと抵抗レベルとともにフィボナッチレベルを表示するオプションを使用すると、私たちの指標は市場行動と逆転領域の可能性についてさらに深い洞察を提供します。 パフォーマンスの最適化： 各バーの開口部のみで拡張ラインを更新するオプションを使用すると、インジケータは、サポートレベルと抵抗レベルの精度を犠牲にすることなく最適なパフォーマンスを保証します。 入力 メイン設定 Timeframe:  この入力を通じて、より高い時間枠のサポートラインとレジスタンスラインをチャート上に表示することを選択できます。 Support/Resistance Strength [Number of Bars]:   この入力を使用して、サポートと抵抗の強度を決定できます。数が高いほど、サポート/抵抗がより強くなります。 Pric
Risk Validator
Thiago Chagas Brito
インディケータ
Evaluate operational viability in each timeframe and in any instrument, according to their respective spread and percentage volatility, which are essential for correct risk management in your trades. This indicator is essential for both Day Traders and Swing Traders, as in addition to evaluating operational viability in each timeframe, it is also possible to identify the fair minimum stop for each period and instrument. Example in Swing Trade: your broker charges a spread equivalent to 0.05%
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
ユーティリティ
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
ユーティリティ
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Close Trades Premium MT5
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
ユーティリティ
Like you when I first started trading, It was overwhelming...learning about indicators, about lotsize, leverage and many more things. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and trade management. One thing I am not worried about though is being able to close my trades quicky if a trade goes against me or if the trade has reached my take profit level with the help of my Close Trad
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
インディケータ
インジケーター技術仕様 – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 Delta Profile は MetaTrader 5 用に開発されたインジケーターで、指定されたローソク足範囲内の出来高フローを詳細に分析するためのものです。異なる価格レベルにおける正の出来高（上昇に関連）と負の出来高（下降に関連）の不均衡を構造化し、可視化します。その結果、ユーザーは最も多くの取引が集中する価格帯や実際の市場不均衡が形成される領域を明確に把握できます。 以下に、本インジケーターの主要な技術特性と設定パラメータを示します。 基本コンセプト インジケーターは 価格レベル を識別し、それらを正の出来高、負の出来高、および純 Delta（正負の出来高差）に分類します。 各価格レベルは 水平バー としてチャートに表示され、市場の活動ゾーンや不均衡領域を視覚的に確認できます。 ユーザーは 分析対象ローソク足数 、 価格の丸め精度 、 最大表示レベル数 、および 表示スタイル を自由に設定できます。 主要機能 価格レベルのマッピング ：設定された精度に基づき価格を丸め、対応するローソク足の
BTC Trading Assistant EA
Seref Oliver Joisten
ユーティリティ
BTC Trading Assistant EA Manual Trading Tool with Automated Risk Management This Expert Advisor assists manual cryptocurrency traders by automating risk management, position sizing, and profit protection while providing visual trade management through an intuitive interface. Brief Description BTC Trading Assistant EA is a utility tool designed for manual cryptocurrency traders. The EA calculates position sizes based on account risk, automatically sets stop loss and take profit levels, manages br
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順   -   アプリケーションの手順   -   デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT5 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT5 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL5 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
ユーティリティ
MT5のトレードコピー機は、МetaТrader5プラットフォームのトレードコピー機です 。 それは間の 外国為替取引をコピーします   任意のは 、MT5 - MT5、MT4 - MT5   COPYLOT MT5版の アカウント （またはを MT4 - MT4   MT5 - MT4   COPYLOT MT4版用） 信頼できるコピー機！ MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 МТ4ターミナルでトレードをコピーすることもできます（   МТ4   -   МТ4、МТ5   -   МТ4   ）：   MT4のCOPYLOT CLIENT このバージョンには、端末間 МТ5   -   МТ5、МТ4   -   МТ5が含まれ ます。 ディールコピー機は、2/3/10端末間でディール/ポジションをコピーするために作成されます。 デモ口座と投資口座からのコピーがサポートされています。 プログラムは、複数の端末バインデ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 当社の取引パネルを使用すると、チャートから直接シングルクリックで取引を実行でき、標準の MetaTrader コントロールよりも 30 倍高速に取引操作を実行できます。 パラメータと関数の自動計算により、トレーダーにとって取引がより速く、より便利になります。 グラフィックのヒント、情報ラベル、取引取引に関する完全な情報はチャート MetaTrader にあります。 MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。  開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader5 のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
ユーティリティ
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5で秒足チャートを作成するユニークなツールです。 Seconds Chart を使用すると、秒単位のタイムフレームでチャートを構築でき、標準的な分足や時間足チャートでは得られない柔軟性と分析精度を実現します。例えば、 S15 は15秒足を表します。カスタムシンボルをサポートしているインジケーターやEAをすべて使用できます。標準的なチャートと同様に便利に操作できます。 標準的なツールとは異なり、 Seconds Chart は超短期のタイムフレームでも高い精度と遅延なく作業できるように設計されています。 Seconds Chartの利点 1秒から900秒 までのタイムフレームをサポート。 組み込みのティックデータベースにより、ヒストリカルデータを 瞬時にロード 。 リアルタイムでデータが更新され、 遅延やラグなし 。 複数の秒足チャートを同時に作成可能。 Seconds Chartが最適な用途 スキャルピング や高頻度取引。 正確なエントリーとエグジット。 短期タイムフレームでの取引戦略のテスト。 タイムフレームの設定 デフォルトの設
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
ユーティリティ
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
HYT (Help Your Trading) は、主に次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、損失ポジション を平均化 できるように設計されたツールです。 標準平均化。 トレンドの方向に沿ってポジションをオープンすることでヘッジします。 このツールを使用すると、買いと売りの両方において、異なる方向に開かれた複数のポジションを管理できます。 HYT は、次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、平均化の方向、指定された利益確定レベルでのポジションのクローズを自動的に計算します。 また、希望する利益確定レベルと初期ロットを指定して、「購入」ボタンと「販売」ボタンを使用してポジションを開くオプションも提供します。 使用を開始する には、ツールをチャートにドラッグし、利益確定レベルを設定して、「平均化を開始」ボタンをクリックするだけです。 初期ポジションが大きすぎない ことを確認し、平均を下げるときにツールによってポジション サイズが拡大されるため、追加費用が発生することを覚悟してください。 HYTは 自動取引 も可能です。自動取引を有効にすると、ツールは指定されたパラメータに従ってポジションを開閉しま
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
ユーティリティ
「Grid Manual」は、注文のグリッドを操作するための取引パネルです。 ユーティリティはユニバーサルで、柔軟な設定と直感的なインターフェイスを備えています。 それは、損失を平均化する方向だけでなく、利益を増やす方向でも注文のグリッドで機能します。 トレーダーは注文のグリッドを作成して維持する必要はありません。 すべてが「Grid Manual」によって行われます。 注文を開くだけで十分であり、「Grid Manual」は注文のグリッドを自動的に作成し、非常に閉じるまでそれに付随します。 完全な説明とデモバージョン ここ。 ユーティリティの主な機能と機能 ユーティリティは、モバイル端末から開かれた注文を含め、あらゆる方法で開かれた注文を処理します。 「制限」と「停止」の2種類のグリッドで機能します。 グリッド間隔の計算には、固定と動的（ATRインジケーターに基づく）の2つの方法で機能します。 オープンオーダーグリッドの設定を変更できます。 チャート上の各注文グリッドの損益分岐点を表示します。 各注文グリッドの利益率を表示します。 ワンクリックでグリッドから収益性の高い注文を閉じるこ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
ユーティリティ
DashPlus は、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム上での取引効率と効果を向上させるために設計された高度なトレード管理ツールです。リスク計算、注文管理、高度なグリッドシステム、チャートベースのツール、パフォーマンス分析など、包括的な機能を提供します。 主な機能 1. リカバリーグリッド 逆境の市場環境下で取引を管理するための平均化および柔軟なグリッドシステムを実装します。 取引回復のための戦略的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを可能にします。 2. スタックグリッド 強い市場の動きの中でポジションを追加することで、有利な取引での潜在的なリターンを最大化するように設計されています。 トレンド市場で利益を得られるよう、勝ち取引を拡大します。 3. 損益（P&L）ライン チャート上に直接、潜在的な利益と損失のシナリオを視覚的に表示します。 設定を調整し、P&Lラインをドラッグして、実行前にさまざまな取引結果を評価します。 4. バスケットモード 同じシンボルでの複数ポジションの管理を簡素化し、それらを単一の集約ポジションにまとめます。 平均価格に基づいて、ストップロスやテイクプ
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
ユーティリティ
MT5のエキスパートアドバイザーリスクマネージャーは非常に重要であり、私の意見ではすべてのトレーダーにとって必要なプログラムです。 このエキスパートアドバイザーを使用すると、取引口座のリスクを管理することができます。リスクと利益の管理は、金銭的およびパーセンテージの両方で実行できます。 エキスパートアドバイザーが機能するには、それを通貨ペアチャートに添付し、許容可能なリスク値を預金通貨または現在の残高の％で設定するだけです。 [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters] アドバイザ機能 このリスクマネージャーは、リスクの管理を支援します。 -取引のために -1日あたり - 1週間 - ひと月ほど 制御することもできます 1）取引時の最大許容ロット 2）1日あたりの最大注文数 3）1日あたりの最大利益 4）エクイティを引き受ける利益を設定する それだけではありません。設定で自動設定を指定した場合、アドバイザーはデフォルトのSLとTPを設定することもできます。 アドバイザーは各イベントにアラートを添えて、注文を削除する理由を説明し
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
ユーティリティ
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
ユーティリティ
UTM Manager は、迅速かつ効率的な取引執行を提供する直感的で使いやすいツールです。際立った機能の 1 つは、「スプレッドを無視」モードです。これにより、スプレッドを完全に無視して、ローソク足の価格で取引できるようになります (たとえば、LTF でより高いスプレッドのペアを取引でき、スプレッドによって取引から除外されるのを回避できます)。 UTM Manager のもう 1 つの重要な側面は、独自のローカル取引コピー機であり、各ブローカーで異なる取引戦略と設定 (たとえば、さまざまな TP、BE、およびリスク ルール) を柔軟に実行できます。 取引執行: 迅速かつ効率的な取引執行: チャート上のエントリー価格とストップロス価格をクリックして簡単に取引を入力するか、ワンクリックの固定ストップロスサイズ機能を使用します。 自動ロットサイズ計算: ロットは事前定義されたリスク設定に基づいて計算され、ドラッグによってポジションが変更されると再計算されます。 1 つまたは複数のポジションを同時に処理できる能力。 利益確定と損益分岐点: 柔軟なテイクプロフィット設定: 特定のリスク対報酬
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信