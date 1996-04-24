TradeX Manager All In One

=== Attention =====

before stating to use this project please watch the video.

this is the first step of all-in-one project which will be updated day by day.

This version (1.01) will be for Trade - Entry.

you can have Market and pending orders - lot size - take profit and stop loss.

Take profit and stop loss have 4 different type which is point - money - percent - price and we have RR for take profit. 

You can calculate lot size based on points and money.

you can have visual stoploss and takeprofit that helps you to find your levels visually.

