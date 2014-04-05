Basic OrderBlock Support Resistance Zones SMC MT5

Introduction

The Order Block Support & Resistance Zones SMC Indicator is a powerful trading tool designed to detect order blocks effectively.
This indicator displays both support and resistance order blocks, calculated based on zigzag levels.
We have three zigzag levels, each calculated based on the previous one.
In the Basic version, you get access to Level 1 and Level 2 blocks only.

Order blocks represent key price levels where the market is likely to reverse when it reaches them or continue its trend if those levels are broken.

 Settings & Features

1. General Settings

  • Set the number of candles used for calculations
  • Filter overlapping order blocks for cleaner analysis (Hide Intersection)

2. Level 1 Order Blocks 

  • Enable or disable Level 1 order blocks (Show)
  • Choose custom colors and display styles
  • Option to show or hide labels on order blocks (Label)
  • Filter to display only the latest blocks
  • Limit the maximum distance between displayed blocks and the current price

3. Level 2 Order Blocks 

  • Similar settings as Level 1
  • Additionally, Level 2 zigzag structures are displayed when Level 2 blocks are enabled
How to Use This Indicator

  • When the price approaches a support order block, expect a possible upward reversal 
  • If an order block is broken, there’s a higher probability the price will continue in the direction of the breakout 
  • If an order block has been tested multiple times, the chance of a strong price reaction is significantly higher

Final Thoughts

Order blocks offer a modern approach to market analysis and can significantly improve your trading results.
With this indicator, you can identify high-probability zones and enhance your trading strategy for better profits.


