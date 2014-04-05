News Dashboard Filter Indicator for MT5

News Filter Dashboard – Economic Calendar Indicator for MT5

The News Filter Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator designed to help traders monitor economic news events directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. This indicator provides a visual news dashboard that displays the latest and upcoming economic news for 8 major currencies, allowing traders to stay informed and manage risk during volatile market conditions. The dashboard clearly shows the event name, related currency, and scheduled release time, all in one compact and easy-to-read interface. Traders can select which currencies to display, making it simple to focus only on the markets that matter to their trading strategy. In addition to the dashboard, the indicator draws a vertical timeline on the chart, marking the exact moment of the news release for precise market awareness. A built-in news alert system notifies traders in advance of upcoming economic events, with customizable filters to control which currencies and events trigger alerts. This makes the indicator ideal for manual traders, scalpers, day traders, and automated trading systems (EAs) that need to avoid trading during high-risk news periods. The News Filter Dashboard enhances trade timing, volatility awareness, and risk management, making it an essential economic calendar and news filter tool for professional MT5 traders.

You can check the settings of this indicator in the video and screenshots of this project.

Platform

MetaTrader5 (MQL5)

Type of application

Indicator

Level of application

Beginner

Trading Style

Day Trading – Swing Trading - Scalping



