Basic Pivot Point Indicator for MT5

Pivot Points Indicator – Your Technical Compass in the Market

Unlock powerful levels of market structure with our Pivot Points Indicator – a classic tool enhanced for modern trading! Designed for MetaTrader5, this indicator automatically calculates and displays daily, weekly, or monthly pivot levels along with key support and resistance zones.

Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, pivot levels help you identify potential reversal points, entry zones, and take-profit targets with precision.

Features:

  • Automatic calculation of Classic Pivot Points (PP, S1-S3, R1-R3)

  • Works on all timeframes (Multi-Timeframe with one input)

  • Clean, customizable visual display

  • Lightweight and optimized for performance

Benefits:

  • Spot support and resistance like a pro

  • Enhance your risk-reward strategy

  • Improve timing with clear market structure levels

  • Combine with your existing strategies for powerful confluence

Need a Custom Version?
If you'd like to request changes, add new features, or customize this indicator for your unique trading style, feel free to message me directly through my MQL5 profile or click here to send me a project request.



