Premium Discount SMC Indicator for MT5

Setting of this indicator

candles mode:

Show zones from the beginning

Swing number for highs and lows

Show background color

Color of Premium

Color of Discount

show level 0% line

show level 25% line

show level 50% line

show level 75% line

show level 100% line


The Premium and Discount concept is a core principle of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) used to identify optimal trade locations.
It divides a price range into premium (overvalued) and discount (undervalued) zones using equilibrium.
Smart money typically seeks sells in premium areas and buys in discount areas.
This concept helps traders align entries with institutional positioning and market efficiency.
When combined with BOS, CHoCH, and structure, it significantly improves trade precision.

