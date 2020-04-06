Double Range Break EA

RangeBreak trading bot - https://ostinato-trading.com/ 

RangeBreak is an intraday absolute-return trading strategy, it is designed to capture directional market sessions on the Nasdaq-100, to be used on CFDs or futures.

It exploits time range breakouts to capitalize on explosive and sustained moves while filtering out false signals to maximise trade quality.

Explosive. Selective.


⚠️ To be used only on the Nasdaq-100 – timeframe 5 minutes – the time used corresponds to UTC+2, adjust according to your broker’s time zone

⚠️ Set the robot to “pending orders”

⚠️ All settings are done, you just need to choose your risk management method (fixed lot, $ per trade, or % of account balance)

