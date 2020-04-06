Double Range Break EA
- 专家
- Nicolas Yves Gregoire Falgayrettes
- 版本: 1.21
- 更新: 20 十二月 2025
- 激活: 20
RangeBreak : trading bot - https://ostinato-trading.com/
RangeBreak is an intraday absolute-return trading strategy, it is designed to capture directional market sessions on the Nasdaq-100, to be used on CFDs or futures.
It exploits time range breakouts to capitalize on explosive and sustained moves while filtering out false signals to maximise trade quality.
Explosive. Selective.
⚠️ To be used only on the Nasdaq-100 – timeframe 5 minutes – the time used corresponds to UTC+2, adjust according to your broker’s time zone
⚠️ Set the robot to “pending orders”
⚠️ All settings are done, you just need to choose your risk management method (fixed lot, $ per trade, or % of account balance)