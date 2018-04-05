HalcyonFX MT4

This is the result of five years of thoughtful development, rigorous testing and careful refinement.

Discover HalcyonFX, the ultimate automated trading system offering balanced, long-term investment growth based on unique multi-level algorithms for stable financial results.

Free for a limited time only!

Important note for backtesting: Since lot size is set through the panel which you don't have access to during backtesting, you should enable Set Base Lot automatically = true in the expert settings, otherwise a fixed lot size of 0.01 will be used.

Check out the performance of our official monitoring signal

When it comes to choosing investment opportunities you usually have to make sacrifices. Either you opt for conservative approaches promising high degrees of security but barely yielding any return, or you aim for quick profits while running the risk of losing your entire investment sooner or later. With HalcyonFX we have managed to strike the perfect balance between profitability and long-term stability. HalcyonFX has the ability to consistently achieve profits that actually make a difference. Even though, of course, there can never be absolute certainty for future success, we have been observing a considerable growth rate so far that remained exceptionally steady throughout the years. So if you are looking to create an additional source of income or finally want to see your savings grow for real, HalcyonFX is the right choice for you.

HalcyonFX’s unique trade management strategy consists of multiple levels of smart adaptive algorithms that complement each other seamlessly enabling the system to adjust to any market situation. An intelligent entry detection system reliably searches for effective market entries while a resolute multi-stage risk management approach ensures the risks your investment is exposed to are at all times limited through active mitigation. Financial markets are a complex game of data and numbers. Who is to make sense of it all and see through the intricate entanglement of global market dynamics if not computer algorithms? With the help of HalcyonFX you can keep pace with the largest financial markets in the world and finally trade with confidence while keeping your mind at peace.


The Strategy

Following the trend:

Trading against the trend is rarely advisable which is why HalcyonFX constantly analyzes the current trend direction and strength. HalcyonFX finds smart entries based on temporary setbacks within ongoing trends in order to maximize profits and minimize the risk of hitting a dead end. In case of a trend reversal, HalcyonFX can quickly adapt and has numerous other techniques in its arsenal to deal with changing conditions. Making the right choices at the right times is not easy. HalcyonFX reads the market through an objective lens and sees things none of us would have ever noticed. Never worry about missing a trade again, let HalcyonFX’s intelligent entry detection engine find and execute opportune trades for you - even when you sleep. Additionally, if you like to take matters into your own hands you can always open new positions yourself or through other trading bots and have HalcyonFX mange them using its unique trade management system.

Securing profits:

Nothing hurts more than seeing nice green numbers on your open trades only for them to turn red a day later. That is why HalcyonFX secures its profitable trades with a trailing stoploss making sure those beautiful gains do not slip through your fingers due to sudden market reversals. HalcyonFX always stays vigilant in order to catch your profits before they fall back down again. But sometimes losing small is just as important as winning big, even if it does not feel equally rewarding. Still, in trading you cannot always make the correct predictions so even more importance falls on the way you handle being incorrect. HalcyonFX constantly evaluates the market and swiftly adjusts takeprofit and stoploss levels based on how the price develops so you can relax and focus your mind on more important things. Alternatively, in case you have very specific expectations regarding closing levels, you can easily define fixed takeprofit and stoploss levels yourself so that HalcyonFX always trades with exactly as much risk as you are comfortable with.

Recovering losses:

Financial markets do not always behave as anticipated and so what once looked like a promising trade can suddenly turn into a lone castaway. Sometimes your best option in such cases is to simply take the hit and try again. However, patience and smart trading usually pay off much more. HalcyonFX sends aid to your losing trades and supports them with more favorable ones in order to counterbalance their weight. HalcyonFX constantly looks for pullback opportunities and utilizes winning trades in order to reduce the volume of losing trades and thus recover unfavorable entries. Unlike traditional averaging strategies that blindly double-down on their failed entries until they run out of equity, HalcyonFX smartly detects pullbacks across all assets and consistently chips away at losing positions until they are equalized. Never fall victim to irrational decisions based on fear or hope again, let HalcyonFX manage and recover your trades for you. Nevertheless, should you like to take action yourself, you always have to option to open and close trades as you like.


Parameters

Most of HalcyonFX's settings are managed in real-time through an interactive panel. However, some basic functionality parameters are only available in the expert options:

  • Maximum allowed Spread (default 20): Here you can set the maximum spread HalcyonFX should accept when trading. The higher the spread is the harder it is for a position to become profitable. Especially during the night spreads can temporarily explode which is why it is always recommended to limit the maximum spread. If you are using a broker with high average spreads you might want to increase the limit here in order to increase the trade frequency.

  • Set Base Lot automatically (default false): If you enable this option HalcyonFX will automatically calculate lot sizes depending on your account balance according to the formula “account balance / 100000”. This corresponds to our general recommendation and leads to a lot size of 0.01 for every 1000€/$1000 in your account. Enabling this option overrides the lot size input from the panel. This option is especially useful in backtesting as you cannot access the panel to set the desired lot size like you would in live trading.

  • Manage Trades opened by Others (default false): If you want to choose trade entries yourself or through another trading bot but would still like HalcyonFX to manage your positions once they are opened you can enable this option. Setting this option to true will broaden the scope of the HalcyonFX instance to watch all open positions for its specific symbol. That means HalcyonFX will apply its trade management techniques like dynamic takeprofit, dynamic stoploss, averaging and deescalation, to all positions, no matter who opened them.

  • Close Trades when Trend reverses (default false): By enabling this option you instrcut HalcyonFX to limit losses by closing bad positions that go against the recent price trend. This behavior may result in some bigger losses from time to time but ensures losses are not dragged along for too long until they become impossible to handle. If you set this option to false losing trades will only be managed through stoploss. In our reference accounts we have this option disabled, but please be aware that in this case you should always closely monitor losing trades yourself.

  • Static TP in Currency per Lot (default 0): This is the takeprofit that is applied to all trades by default. The actual takepofit can be adjusted by HalcyonFX dynamicall if you enable to corresponding function in the panel. The value entered here is in relation to a base volume of one lot and is scaled up or down depending on the base lot of your trades (that is the initial volume of the first trade of a series - the size you set in the panel). So if you trade with a volume of 0.01 lot the takeprofit applied by HalcyonFX will be 0.01 x the value you entered. In case of the default value it will be 0.01 x 100 = 1 ($ or € depending on your account currency). 0 means no static takeprofit is used (dynamic takeprofit will still be applied).

  • Static SL in Currency per Lot (default 0): Analogous to the previous setting but referring to the default stoploss initially applied to all trades. 0 means no static stoploss is used (dynamic stoploss will still be applied).


Produtos recomendados
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
Voorloper MT4
Pradana Novan Rianto
4.5 (18)
Experts
Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System. Key Features: MA and RSI Integration:   Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and
FREE
ForexWolrd
phuongcei
Experts
** I am currently providing this great EA for free in a limit time. Please download while it is still free ** Tired of emotional trading decisions? Live monitor: TBD Introducing our mql4 Expert Advisor , engineered for stable profit with acceptable risk using a genuinely intelligent Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) method. This isn't just another EA; it's a long-time tested solution designed to navigate the forex markets with precision. Whether you trade with a standard USD account or a Cent ac
FREE
VaniganMT4
Nissar Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
### **Vanigan MT4  Core Trading Strategy Sideways Market Detection Uses ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify non-trending markets ADX < ADX_Thresh (25.0) → Sideways market ADX >= ADX_Thresh → Trending market (no trades) Entry Signals RSI (Relative Strength Index) for entry triggers: RSI < Oversold (30) → Buy Signal RSI > Overbought (70) → Sell Signal Trades only execute in sideways markets ( ADX < 25 ) Risk & Money Management Lot Size Calculation Fixed Lots : LotSize if UseMM = false Mo
FREE
Alligator Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (2)
Experts
Alligator Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   USDJPY M30. EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  USDJPY M30. , You only need to decide on the choice of the lot. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: Alligator
FREE
Boxy Trader
Tzvetan Jordanov
Experts
Boxy Trader is a trading robot, which is not using indicators. The Expert calculates and trades the tops and the bottoms of the current swing with more than 70% success rate. Its robust risk management system is the key of its success. This system works on all instruments with no restrictions. Usage of Stop Loss and Take Profit, always . No martingale, no grid, no hedging. Suitable for deposits starting at $100. 100% made in Spain. Stable results, tested since 2003. Testing, determining risks an
MFL scalper01
Chang Ming Zhi Cang
1 (1)
Experts
FREE CAMPAIGN NOW!!! Regular price is $198. It will return to the original price soon. MFL scalper01  is a fully automated “scalping” trading system. Most positions are closed within one hour. This EA does NOT use grid, martingale, averaging down or any other risky trade management methods. BASIC Information: Currency pair EURCHF, GBPCHF Timeframe M5 Minimum deposit $50 Parameters: Variable Description  Current chart symbol  Select currency pair as same as chart.  Fixed lots size  If "Enable dy
FREE
VolatilityScalperEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
3 (2)
Experts
This expert is a pure volatility scalper working with two pending orders (buy stop and sell stop). Expert not use any indicator, only use prices action and volatility of price to generate signals. There are three conditions for it to work: Tight spread  Fast execution Stop level = 0 Please during the tests of this EA do not simultaneously use another EA in the same terminal because it affects the modification speed. Try expert on demo account first before use it on real one.
FREE
RSI and MA filter
Dmitriy Epshteyn
4.67 (3)
Experts
Советник "RSI and MA filter" торгует по индикатору RSI, использует фильтр в качестве двух средних скользящих (быстрая MA выше медленной MA - покупка, продажа - наоборот), по желанию Пользователя применяется мартингейл (количество умножения лота при серии убытков ограничивается), безубыток, трейлинг стоп, инвертирование сигнала. Настройки советника: Индикатор RSI: RSI_Period = 14; используемый период индикатора RSI_Shift = 1; номер свечи выбранного графика, с которой советник берет сигнал, 0 -ор
FREE
RexIIIClaw vs ClusterIIIEA
Niklas Templin
4.75 (4)
Experts
THE_____ IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII______ Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  Take Profit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk, Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000, or 3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” Recomment
FREE
EA Fantom
Rahul Kumar Trivedi
1 (1)
Experts
EA is based on Parabolic SAR and MACD indicator.  if there are loss EA try to recover loss and fix position by placing another bigger order( factor multipler) after grid gap. if there is profit it waits to optimize profit.    Suitable for Beginners No complex settings Just use EURUSD M5 time frame YOU CAN CONTACT ME FOR OPTIMIZATION Please leave the comment your like or dislike I will be happy to answer all kind of query related to this product... I advise you to please check my ot
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Arman Flying EA R1
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello everyone, the expert works on pending deals moving with the price When a deal is activated, the take profit and stop loss are placed When moving with the profit, the other pending deal moves with the price Until it closes with a profit or loss and works again in the same way There are no complications or indicators in the expert The expert is very simple in his work Work on the five minutes, capital $ 100 or more The lot size will work based on the capital Work on gold A zero is placed on
Galactic Imperium EA MT4
Crusader Network S.R.L.
Experts
Galactic Imperium EA An Expert Advisor that places pending orders at a user-defined entry time each day and force-closes all positions at a specified exit time, capturing intraday range breakouts while avoiding overnight exposure. How It Works Entry Scan & Orders At your chosen hour & minute, the EA measures the high/low over a configurable look-back period. It places BuyStop and SellStop orders just beyond that range. Orders are split into multiple equal lots to minimize slippage and spread i
FREE
TrendNavigator Robot
Hong Ling Mu
4 (1)
Experts
This robot is equipped with trend-following logic. Specifically, it detects trends using the Parabolic Indicator and identifies when prices move significantly compared to normal fluctuations. You can input a desired number of pips (Price GAP pips) to determine at what price fluctuation the entry should occur. In case the trend reverses, all open orders will be closed. The number of simultaneous orders you can hold is customizable. Additionally, if you have multiple orders, they will all close o
FREE
Night Lottery EA Lite MT4
Robots4Forex Ltd
4 (5)
Experts
The Night Lottery EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and uses time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD, AUDNZD and USDCHF using the M5 timeframe, defaults are for EURUSD. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Any questions message me - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex View More Products - https://www
FREE
Engulfing Detector
Chia Leilypour
Indicadores
This Expert advisor does not do any trade, but it scans the whole symbols in your market watch and scan each shares one by one in different timeframes and at the end it shows you which symbol in which timeframe has a powerful engulfing candle. Furthermore, you can define a MA period and a high and low RSI limit, and it shows you which symbols in which timeframe is going to cross the adjusted moving average, and which symbol in which timeframe is going to cross high or low limit of the RSI.  The
FREE
Constant Grow
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Desvende o segredo para um crescimento consistente na sua conta de negociação com Constant Grow, o indicador de negociação definitivo. Alimentada por uma combinação de indicadores avançados, incluindo sinal RVI, média móvel, volumes, estocástico e jacaré, esta ferramenta revolucionária foi meticulosamente testada ao longo de um período de dois anos (2021-2023) para garantir sua eficácia. Com o Constant Grow, agora você pode proteger e expandir o saldo da sua conta enquanto minimiza os riscos.
FREE
Martingale Gaps
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Martingale Gaps é um robô de negociação profissional totalmente automático, projetado especificamente para o mercado de câmbio EURUSD M30. Foi especialmente concebido para quem pretende começar com pouco dinheiro na negociação automática. Claro com lote mínimo. Para outros, aumentar o risco é suficiente. Este EA não precisa configurar parâmetros. Pronto para trabalhar no EURUSD M30. As ordens de entrada e saída são baseadas em dois indicadores: Média Móvel, Equilíbrio de Poder. Se o patrimônio
FREE
Parabolic SAR extreme
Teng Qi Sheng Joshua
5 (1)
Experts
Parabolic SAR extreme When the Parabolic SAR value indicates an uptrend or downtrend, the EA will open a buy or sell trade respectively, given that all other criteria are met This EA allows you to set up to 21 separate Parabolic SAR  criteria for the EA to work on  There are 3 input parameter sets (SAR1, SAR2, and SAR3) Each set allows you to determine the parameters (such as the step and max step) for each set And within each set, you get to indicate up to 7 timeframe for the EA to operate in
FREE
Constant Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
1 (1)
Experts
O Constant Trader é um robô de negociação profissional totalmente automático. Projetado especificamente para o mercado de câmbio  EURUSD. O EA não precisa configurar parâmetros. Pronto para trabalhar em EURUSD M30. Você só precisa decidir sobre a escolha do lote. Possui um algoritmo inteligente que detecta a tendência e filtra o ruído do mercado. O especialista cria ordens na direção da tendência. As ordens de entrada e saída são dadas por uma combinação de três indicadores que podem ser enc
FREE
Bfxenterprise Alvergishy St
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise Alvergishy St Introducing an Expert Advisor (EA) with the name Alvergishy St which is inspired by the collaboration of the Indicators used. Moving Average, RSI & Stochastic are the main points in the program that runs this Expert Advisor. This program is created by the method of price sorting based on the collaboration movements of the mentioned indicators. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. S
Albert Einstein Calculated Universe Grid
Filippo Morleo
Experts
Elevate Your Trading with Albert Einstein’s Calculated Universe for MT4! Step into the world of genius with Albert Einstein’s Calculated Universe, the revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously crafted for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This EA transforms the complexities of trading into a precisely engineered system of profits and advanced risk management. Ideal for traders who demand unmatched precision, adaptability, and high performance, this EA is your ultimate partner in the forex market. Join th
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (41)
Experts
Esta é a iteração mais recente do meu famoso scalper, Goldfinch EA, publicado pela primeira vez há quase uma década. Ele amplia o mercado em expansões súbitas de volatilidade que ocorrem em curtos períodos de tempo: assume e tenta capitalizar a inércia no movimento dos preços após uma súbita aceleração dos preços. Esta nova versão foi simplificada para permitir que o profissional use o recurso de otimização do testador facilmente para encontrar os melhores parâmetros de negociação. [ Guia de ins
FREE
Donar EA
Walter Ludwig Tengler
Experts
Donar EA is a sophisticated automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4 platforms. This algorithmic trading system provides intelligent trade management with customizable parameters to suit various trading strategies and risk profiles. Key Features: Adaptive trading time windows Configurable trade direction (Buy, Sell, or Both) Robust risk management Dynamic lot sizing Comprehensive performance tracking Trading Methodology: The EA employs a strategic approach to market entry
FREE
SR Breakout EA MT4
Timo Roth
Experts
SR Breakout EA MT4 Launch Promo: Depending on the demand, the EA may become a paid product in the future. Presets:  Click Here Key Features: Easy Installation : Ready to go in just a few steps - simply drag the EA onto any chart and load the settings. Safe Risk Management: No martingale, grid, or other high-risk money management techniques. Risk management, stop loss, and take profit levels can be adjusted in the settings. Customizable Parameters: Flexible configuration for individual trading pr
FREE
MATrader AI
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
4.78 (46)
Experts
MATrader AI   – Negociação Precisa de Ouro, Totalmente Grátis Resultados em tempo real: https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2340501 (testámos o MATrader durante 4 anos antes de o lançar aqui no MQL5) (Infelizmente, alguém não gostou que compartilhássemos gratuitamente uma “impressora de dinheiro” como o MATrader aqui e estivéssemos em 1º lugar no ranking, então perdemos todas as avaliações e a classificação, pois nosso upload original foi apagado sem motivo — se quiser nos ajudar a voltar ao 1º l
FREE
Tulips
Kun Jiao
3.75 (8)
Experts
Descrição da Estratégia Tulip EA Estratégia principal Seguimento de tendência : Com stop-loss, sem estratégias arriscadas como Martingale ou grid. Negociações independentes (compra/venda) : Analisa padrões de candlestick para entrar no início de tendências. Parâmetros Parâmetro Padrão / Descrição Parâmetro de estabilidade 5 (padrão) Ativo Ouro (XAUUSD) Stop Loss / Take Profit SL 0.3%, TP 1.2% Tamanho do lote 0.01 (padrão) Gerenciamento automático 0.01 lote por $10 000 de saldo Período gráfico M
FREE
Picidea Hunter
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Experts
- Picidea Hunter – a powerful forex Expert Advisor (EA) ! Picidea leverages the Martingale and grid strategies to maximize trading opportunities, ensuring precision and efficiency in every move. With its intelligent order management system, Picidea smartly closes all orders at your predefined profit target. It also balances profit and loss by averaging them out, closing both winning and losing trades strategically to optimize your returns. Perfect for traders seeking a reliable and automated so
FREE
SwingTrade Candle Patterns EA
Dzintars Ansons
Experts
SwingTrade Candle Patterns EA uses Pin Bar, Engulfing, Morning/Evening Star and Hammer patterns with RSI confirmation and ATR-based money management. Stable swing trading with low drawdown and steady profit growth. Valid for Prop Firms. Strategy Recognizes Pin Bar, Engulfing, Morning/Evening Star, Hammer candlestick patterns. Confirms trades with RSI trend filter . Uses ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit → adapts to volatility. Built-in breakeven system to protect profits. No martingale, no
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: O sucesso de hoje será o fruto de amanhã SUPER DESCONTO POR TEMPO LIMITADO! ÚLTIMOS 2 EXEMPLARES POR 299 USD ANTES DE O PREÇO AUMENTAR. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Conjunto de alto risco Manual e ficheiros de configuração: Contacte-me após a compra para receber o manual e os ficheiros de configuração. Preço: O preço inicial é de 899 dólares e será aumentado em 199 dólares por cada dez vendas. Cópias disponíveis: 2 Goldex AI - Robô de negociação avançado com redes neura
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff é um EA projetado especificamente para o comércio de ouro. O trabalho é baseado na abertura de ordens no indicador Gold Stuff, portanto, o consultor trabalha na estratégia "Trend Follow", o que significa seguir a tendência. Importante! Entre em contato comigo imediatamente após a compra para obter instruções e bônus! Você pode obter uma cópia gratuita do nosso indicador Strong Support e Trend Scanner, envie uma mensagem privada. a mim! Os resultados em tempo real podem ser vist
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (41)
Experts
O EA Trend Ai foi projetado para funcionar com o indicador Trend Ai, que realizará sua própria análise de mercado combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão, assumindo todos os sinais do indicador de forma totalmente automática! O EA contém diversos parâmetros externos totalmente ajustáveis e permite que o trader personalize o especialista de acordo com sua escolha. Assim que o ponto verde aparecer, o EA se preparará para uma operação de com
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
3 (2)
Experts
O Game Change EA é um sistema de negociação de acompanhamento de tendências baseado no indicador Game Changer. Vende automaticamente sempre que se forma um ponto vermelho e continua na direção de venda até que apareça um X amarelo, o que sinaliza um possível fim da tendência. A mesma lógica se aplica às negociações de compra. Quando aparece um ponto azul, o EA começa a comprar e fechará o ciclo de compra assim que for detetado um X amarelo. Este EA é adequado para qualquer par de moedas e qualqu
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendentes inteligentes e controlo rigoroso de risco , sendo adequado para todos os pares Forex e ouro (XAUUSD) . O sistema apresenta o melhor desempenho em contas ECN com spreads inferiores a 10 pontos
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSÃO ULTRA OTIMIZADA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , em sua versão para MT4, é o lançamento mais poderoso, estável e refinado até hoje. HFT é um scalper de alta frequência que opera exclusivamente em Ouro (XAUUSD) no TF: M1, executando um grande número de operações diariamente. Ele suporta alavancagem de até 1:500 e opera com tamanhos de lote muito razoáveis para uma verdadeira estratégia de scalping. Por isso, requer contas dedicadas para scalping (RAW ou ECN). ICMarkets é o corretor re
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.65 (54)
Experts
Capivara EA é um sistema avançado de acompanhamento automatizado de tendências baseado no indicador Hama. Se o mercado ficar em baixa e o indicador ficar vermelho, o EA venderá; se o mercado ficar em alta e o indicador ficar azul, o EA comprará. O EA pode detectar com precisão o início das tendências de alta e de baixa e controlará as negociações abertas em um estilo martingale/grade até atingir TP. Pares recomendados: Todos os pares principais como eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd e também pares
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Nossa Tecnologia ao seu lado! Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 5 Negociar ouro, um dos ativos mais voláteis do mercado financeiro, exige alta precisão, análise criteriosa e um gerenciamento de risco extremamente eficaz. O Javier Gold Scalper  foi desenvolvido exatamente para integrar esses pilares
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
O Expert Advisor é um sistema projetado para recuperar posições não rentáveis.   O algoritmo do autor bloqueia uma posição perdedora, divide-a em muitas partes separadas e fecha cada uma delas separadamente. Configuração fácil, lançamento atrasado em caso de rebaixamento, bloqueio, desativação de outros Expert Advisors, média com filtragem de tendência e fechamento parcial de uma posição perdedora são incorporados em uma ferramenta. É o uso de fechamento de perdas em peças que permite reduzir p
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp é um sistema de scalping bidirecional de curto prazo que tenta extrair lucros rapidamente com entradas altamente precisas. Sinal ao vivo do Scalp Unscalp em breve! O preço atual será aumentado. Preço por tempo limitado 99 USD Sem grid, sem martingale. Cada operação é realizada de forma independente Stop loss fixo disponível, com sistema virtual de trailing stop dinâmico Painel de negociação interativo e configurações precisas de tamanho de lote Recomendado Gráfico: EURUSD, GBPUSD,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader  combina uma estratégia de breakout e de seguimento de tendências com um máximo de duas negociações por dia.  Contacte-me imediatamente após a compra para obter um bónus pessoal!  Você pode obter uma cópia gratuita do nosso forte apoio e indicador de Scanner de tendência, por favor pm. Eu!   Por favor, note que eu não vendo meus EA ou conjuntos especiais no telegram, ele só está disponível no Mql5 e meus arquivos de Conjunto estão disponíveis apenas no meu blog aqui.  Tenha cuid
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequên
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (561)
Experts
EA Black Dragon funciona no indicador Black Dragon. O Expert Advisor abre um negócio pela cor do indicador, então é possível construir a rede de pedidos ou trabalhar com um stop loss. O acompanhamento do trabalho real, bem como meus outros desenvolvimentos, pode ser encontrado aqui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Você pode encontrar todas as configurações aqui! Recomendações Pares de moedas EURUSD GBPUSD  Prazo M15  Depósito recomendado 1000 dólares ou centavos  Configurações
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introdução ao DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Visão Geral DCA CYCLEMAX é um programa de trading semiautomático baseado em grid, otimizado para ativos que mostram fortes tendências unidirecionais no mercado. É especialmente eficaz para ativos com alta volatilidade e uma tendência constante em uma direção, como ouro (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) e criptomoedas. Usando a estratégia DCA (D
Bitcoin Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Experts
- Real price is 300$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$) -  Only 1 purchase is 49$. - Lifetime update free Welcome, Bitcoin Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority . Bitcoin enables direct transactions between users, secured by cryptographic technology and recorded on a transparent and immutable ledger   without centra
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
SNeox AI   é um robô de negociação automatizado de múltiplas moedas para operações estáveis a longo prazo no mercado Forex. O sistema de consultoria foi desenvolvido utilizando algoritmos comprovados para analisar preços e volatilidade de mercado e tem como foco negociações cautelosas com riscos controlados. ATENÇÃO!   Promoção de Ano Novo: as 15 primeiras compras pagam apenas $99 Próximos 15 - $159 Preço final: US$ 229 Aproveite já esta oferta! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/pr
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Venda relâmpago por 24 horas - Apenas $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" é um Consultor Especialista (EA) projetado especificamente para participar do desafio HFT, negociando com o par US30. Para conhecer mais Consultores Especialistas e Indicadores de destaque, visite: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Eu sou Los, por favor, inscreva-se para receber mais atualizações: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ O que é HFT? A negociação de alta frequência (HFT) é um métod
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Comerciante Fundamental Ziwox O Ziwox Fundamental trader é um assistente de negociação que ajuda os traders do mercado financeiro a tomar decisões inteligentes informadas pelos dados de informações do EA. Este EA usa fontes on-line para capturar todas as informações necessárias, como o viés fundamental das moedas, o sentimento do índice de traders de varejo em tempo real em um par, previsão de banco e instituto, dados de relatório COT e outros dados em um painel EA complexo. Resumidamente, é um
BB Scalping
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (6)
Experts
O BB Scalping Expert é minha mais recente e poderosa obra-prima em operações de breakout/scalping e sem martingale, operando ouro com precisão! Este sistema opera em breakouts usando a banda de Bollinger e o indicador Zig-Zag em combinação. Várias ordens pendentes são colocadas na máxima e na mínima das bandas de Bollinger. Quando acionadas, há um trailing stop seguindo o preço de breakout até que as ordens sejam interrompidas. O EA utiliza o indicador Zig-Zag para stop loss dinâmico, protegend
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
O The Golden Way é um software de negociação automática para a plataforma MT4. Ele adota uma estratégia híbrida abrangente, que opera por meio da colaboração de várias subestratégias. Essa abordagem permite capturar com precisão oportunidades de compra (long) e venda (short) no mercado do ouro (XAUUSD), ajudando você a aproveitar momentos de negociação em diferentes cenários de mercado. Com base em uma lógica de negociação madura, ele possibilita operações profissionais e eficientes no mercado
Mais do autor
HalcyonFX MT5
Halcyon Trading Solutions UG
Experts
This is the result of five years of thoughtful development, rigorous testing and careful refinement. Discover HalcyonFX, the ultimate automated trading system offering balanced, long-term investment growth based on unique multi-level algorithms for stable financial results. Free for a limited time only! Important note for backtesting:   Since lot size is set through the panel which you don't have access to during backtesting, you should enable  Set Base Lot automatically = true  in the expert s
FREE
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário