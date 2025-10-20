HalcyonFX MT4
- Experts
- Halcyon Trading Solutions UG
- Versione: 25.4
- Attivazioni: 5
This is the result of five years of thoughtful development, rigorous testing and careful refinement.
Discover HalcyonFX, the ultimate automated trading system offering balanced, long-term investment growth based on unique multi-level algorithms for stable financial results.
When it comes to choosing investment opportunities you usually have to make sacrifices. Either you opt for conservative approaches promising high degrees of security but barely yielding any return, or you aim for quick profits while running the risk of losing your entire investment sooner or later. With HalcyonFX we have managed to strike the perfect balance between profitability and long-term stability. HalcyonFX has the ability to consistently achieve profits that actually make a difference. Even though, of course, there can never be absolute certainty for future success, we have been observing a considerable growth rate so far that remained exceptionally steady throughout the years. So if you are looking to create an additional source of income or finally want to see your savings grow for real, HalcyonFX is the right choice for you.
HalcyonFX’s unique trade management strategy consists of multiple levels of smart adaptive algorithms that complement each other seamlessly enabling the system to adjust to any market situation. An intelligent entry detection system reliably searches for effective market entries while a resolute multi-stage risk management approach ensures the risks your investment is exposed to are at all times limited through active mitigation. Financial markets are a complex game of data and numbers. Who is to make sense of it all and see through the intricate entanglement of global market dynamics if not computer algorithms? With the help of HalcyonFX you can keep pace with the largest financial markets in the world and finally trade with confidence while keeping your mind at peace.
Important note for backtesting: Since lot size is set through the panel which you don't have access to during backtesting, you should enable Set Base Lot automatically = true in the expert settings, otherwise a fixed lot size of 0.01 will be used.
The Strategy
Following the trend:
Since the likelihood of a trend continuation is generally higher than that of a trend reversal, HalcyonFX principally trades in the direction the price is moving in the larger picture. Trends do, of course, change eventually, however, this does not happen nearly as quickly and frequently as we are often inclined to think which is why trading against the trend is rarely advisable. HalcyonFX therefore always bases its trades (amongst other factors) on trend direction and strength. And should the market actually turn for good, HalcyonFX can quickly adapt and has numerous other techniques in its arsenal to deal with changing conditions. Alternatively, you can always open new positions yourself (or through other trading bots) and have HalcyonFX mange them using the techniques mentioned below.
Securing profits:
Nothing hurts more than seeing nice green numbers on your open trades only for them to turn red a day later. That is why HalcyonFX secures its profitable trades with a trailing stoploss making sure those beautiful gains do not slip through your fingers due to sudden market reversals. HalcyonFX leaves your trades just enough room to breath and find their way so they do not get stopped out before their big profit surge. Once that surge is beginning to unfold, HalcyonFX closely follows its development in order to catch your profits before they fall back down again.
Cutting losses:
Sometimes losing small is just as important as winning big, even if it does not feel equally rewarding. Luckily, trading bots like HalcyonFX do not have feelings and thus do not fall victim to irrational decisions based on fear or hope but instead consistently adhere to their strategy. Making the right choices at the right times is not easy. Still, in trading you cannot always make the correct predictions so even more importance falls on the way you handle being incorrect. A crucial aspect in that regard is cutting your losses before they become overwhelming. HalcyonFX constantly evaluates the market situation and closes losing trades that have little chance of recovering any time soon.
Averaging & De-escalation:
In the financial markets you can regularly observe prices first taking a hit in the opposite direction before embarking on the anticipated course. Usually, those detours are limited and you will be in profit sooner rather than later. However, occasionally detours extend into entire journeys of their own or change the price structure entirely rendering a return to your entry level more and more unlikely. In such situations HalcyonFX can look for pullback opportunities and enter additional trades in order to move your breakeven closer to the price and thus recover unfavorable entries. However, as additional trades also mean additional risk, HalcyonFX also employs a unique de-escalation algorithm gradually reducing position size as the price develops. Unlike traditional averaging strategies that blindly double-down on their failed entries until they run out of equity, HalcyonFX smartly detects pullbacks and consistently chips away at losing positions until they are equalized.
Parameters
Most of HalcyonFX's settings are managed in real-time through an interactive panel. However, some basic functionality parameters are only available in the expert options:
-
Maximum allowed Spread (default 20): Here you can set the maximum spread HalcyonFX should accept when trading. The higher the spread is the harder it is for a position to become profitable. Especially during the night spreads can temporarily explode which is why it is always recommended to limit the maximum spread. If you are using a broker with high average spreads you might want to increase the limit here in order to increase the trade frequency.
-
Set Base Lot automatically (default false): If you enable this option HalcyonFX will automatically calculate lot sizes depending on your account balance according to the formula “account balance / 100000”. This corresponds to our general recommendation and leads to a lot size of 0.01 for every 1000€/$1000 in your account. Enabling this option overrides the lot size input from the panel. This option is especially useful in backtesting as you cannot access the panel to set the desired lot size like you would in live trading.
-
Manage Trades opened by Others (default false): If you want to choose trade entries yourself or through another trading bot but would still like HalcyonFX to manage your positions once they are opened you can enable this option. Setting this option to true will broaden the scope of the HalcyonFX instance to watch all open positions for its specific symbol. That means HalcyonFX will apply its trade management techniques like dynamic takeprofit, dynamic stoploss, averaging and deescalation, to all positions, no matter who opened them.
-
Close Trades when Trend reverses (default false): By enabling this option you instrcut HalcyonFX to limit losses by closing bad positions that go against the recent price trend. This behavior may result in some bigger losses from time to time but ensures losses are not dragged along for too long until they become impossible to handle. If you set this option to false losing trades will only be managed through stoploss. In our reference accounts we have this option disabled, but please be aware that in this case you should always closely monitor losing trades yourself.
-
Static TP in Currency per Lot (default 0): This is the takeprofit that is applied to all trades by default. The actual takepofit can be adjusted by HalcyonFX dynamicall if you enable to corresponding function in the panel. The value entered here is in relation to a base volume of one lot and is scaled up or down depending on the base lot of your trades (that is the initial volume of the first trade of a series - the size you set in the panel). So if you trade with a volume of 0.01 lot the takeprofit applied by HalcyonFX will be 0.01 x the value you entered. In case of the default value it will be 0.01 x 100 = 1 ($ or € depending on your account currency). 0 means no static takeprofit is used (dynamic takeprofit will still be applied).
-
Static SL in Currency per Lot (default 0): Analogous to the previous setting but referring to the default stoploss initially applied to all trades. 0 means no static stoploss is used (dynamic stoploss will still be applied).