SmartReversal

SmartReversal — Intelligent Mean Reversion with VWAP Basket


📊 REAL PERFORMANCE MONITORING

Myfxbook → myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/smartreversal/11731945



🚀 Turn extremes into consistent profit
SmartReversal converts Bollinger Band extremes into high-probability mean-reversion entries. Each side (BUY/SELL) is managed around its own VWAP, enabling collective TP/SL, profit-only trailing, and a fully configurable grid. It filters poor conditions with spread control and trading windows, so it trades only when it should.

ℹ️ VWAP is computed internally from your open positions. No external market volume required.

⚙️ How it works

  • 🎯 Objective entries: Candle closes outside Bollinger Bands → mean-reversion setup.

  • 🧭 Per-side VWAP control: TP/SL/trailing referenced to each side’s VWAP for cleaner exits.

  • 🏁 Smart exits: Points-based targets, profit-only trailing, or close the basket at a currency target after N orders.

🔎 Why it’s different

  • 🔁 Dual trigger & inversion: Open BUY+SELL simultaneously or flip direction with one switch.

  • 🤝 Collective management:

    • 📈 Collective TP by points from that side’s VWAP.

    • 🛡️ Collective SL by points (close the basket) or per-order SLs.

    • 📉 Profit-only trailing: starts after X points and follows price with adjustable distance and step.

  • 🧩 Your grid, your rules: Editable step sequence, repeat-last-step option, lot multiplier (controlled martingale), and per-side position limits.

  • 💵 Currency target: After N orders, close the entire basket at a defined profit in account currency (optionally include swaps/commissions).

  • 📊 Optional compounding: Auto-scale the base lot with equity.

  • 🔒 Full control: Spread filter, “no-trading” windows, optional weekend lock, one initial trade per direction, configurable Magic Number and slippage.

✅ Recommended setup

  • ⚖️ Leverage: 1:500

  • 💰 Indicative minimum capital: ECN/Standard $1,000 per pair; Cent $100

  • 📊 Symbols: Tuned for AUDCAD and NZDCAD (usable on others with adjustments)

  • ⏱️ Timeframes: Best on M5; also works on M15/M30/H1

  • 🏦 Broker/Execution: ECN/RAW preferred; adjust MaxSpreadPoints to your broker

  • ☁️ VPS: Recommended for 24/5 uptime

  • 🧪 Testing: Use high-quality ticks with realistic spread/commission and confirm with forward demo/small live

🚀 Quick start

  1. Attach the EA to an M5 chart of AUDCAD or NZDCAD.

  2. Load the provided SET file:
    https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/150095/comments?source=Site+Profile+Seller

  3. Adjust MaxSpreadPoints to match your broker.

  4. Start on demo or small live and verify behavior.

❓ FAQ

Does it use market volume for VWAP?
No. VWAP is derived only from your open positions.

Is this “just grid/martingale”?
No. Entries are objective (Bollinger extremes). Management centers on per-basket VWAP with position limits and operational filters.

Which pairs/timeframes work best?
Default presets target AUDCAD and NZDCAD on M5. Other pairs/timeframes are possible with parameter tuning.


SignalFusion 5
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Indicadores
SignalFusion 5 Total market view in one chart. Monitor multiple pairs in real time, convert data into clear decisions, and spot opportunities for scalping, day trading, and swing. Works with majors like EUR/USD and GBP/USD and also exotics. Adds immediate value to any trader’s toolkit. 5 integrated indicators. Combines five signals into a single optimized list and runs by default with 9 pairs . Switching symbols is direct from parameters. After purchase, download for MT4/MT5 and use instan
FREE
Easy RSI divergences
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Indicadores
Easy RSI Divergences – Unlock Professional-Level Divergence Trading Easy RSI Divergences is a cutting-edge indicator for MetaTrader 4, crafted for traders who want to gain a competitive edge by accurately identifying RSI (Relative Strength Index) divergences in real time. Whether you are a beginner or a professional, this tool transforms complex market signals into clear, actionable insights. The indicator automatically detects both classic divergences (indicating potential trend reversals) a
Quantumcross
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Experts
QuantumCross – The EA You’ve Been Looking For! REAL PERFORMANCE MONITORING Myfxbook → myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/quantumcross/11745157 Recommended currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Ideal timeframe: M15 ️ Recommended Risk & Leverage Settings To ensure smooth operation and avoid free margin issues, please consider the following recommendations: Leverage 1:100 → Safe to use up to significant risk even on accounts starting from $1000 . Leverage 1:500  → $500 Our EA automatically def
SmartStep FX
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Experts
SmartStep FX – The New Generation of Grid Trading Are you looking for a solid, fully automated Expert Advisor ready to generate consistent profits in Forex? SmartStep FX is designed for traders who want real results with a proven strategy. What makes SmartStep FX unique? SmartStep FX comes with optimized parameters – no need to change anything. Optimized for AUDCAD on M5 – a stable pair with relatively low volatility. Dynamic grid management – customizable entry levels in pips to adap
Galigold
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Experts
Important to downlad the set:   https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/148482/comments?source=Site GaliGold — Master the U.S. Open Core idea Leverage Wall Street’s initial momentum in gold (XAUUSD) with disciplined execution. Key benefits ️ Peak-liquidity timing Breakout entries from the prior range Trend-following exit management Optional position scaling for faster recovery ️ Safeguards against adverse conditions ️ Workflow Watch the pre-open and define the key ran
BasketCloser
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Utilitários
BasketCloser — Intelligent basket close by profit or loss Take control of outcomes: set a money target to close all positions when the basket reaches that profit, and a global loss cap to stop bad streaks early. Works per symbol or across the whole account, with an option to include pending orders. A clean on-chart panel shows orders, total lots, and aggregated P/L in real time. Does not open trades. It only manages exits: fast and consistent. Why choose it Consistent results: clo
Close Button FX
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Utilitários
Close Button Panel — Instant Trade Control, Maximum Precision Overview: Close Button Panel is a high-speed trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, built for traders who demand total control and instant execution . Forget the “Trade” tab — manage all your positions directly from the chart with a single click through a clean, modern floating panel. Why Traders Choose It: One-Click Execution: Instantly close all , profitable , losing , or Buy/Sell-specific trades. Smart Filters: Limit actions
