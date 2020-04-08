Price Predictor Pro

🚀 Price Predictor Pro

Turn Market Patterns into Predictable Profits!


Are you tired of guessing where the market will go next?

With Price Predictor Pro, you’ll trade with confidence by spotting powerful chart patterns and receiving precise price projections—directly on your MT5 chart.


🔍 What Price Predictor Pro Does:

✔️ Detects high-probability chart patterns like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, Flags, Pennants, and more.

✔️ Instantly projects the next price target using advanced Fibonacci extensions.

✔️ Draws clear trendlines & breakout levels so you know exactly where price is heading.

✔️ Resets predictions automatically every few hours to keep analysis fresh and accurate.

✔️ Works across all timeframes and pairs for maximum flexibility.


🎯 Why Traders Love It:

  • Eliminates guesswork in trading.
  • Gives you entry and exit zones with confidence.
  • Adapts to both reversals and continuation patterns.
  • Provides short-term, actionable signals with clean visuals.

Perfect For:

  • Swing traders looking for big reversal plays.
  • Day traders who need precise breakout levels.
  • New traders who want clarity and guidance.
  • Experienced pros who want to speed up pattern recognition.

📈 See the Market Before It Moves!


Instead of reacting late, get ahead of the crowd with Price Predictor Pro’s forward-looking predictions.

👉 Don’t leave your trades to chance.


Equip yourself with Price Predictor Pro today and start trading with crystal-clear price projections!



Heat Map Indicator - Análise Avançada de Volume Apresentando o Indicador de Heat Map - Uma Ferramenta Profissional para Análise de Volume de Mercado! **Principais Características** **Mapa de Calor Visual** - Visualização instantânea da intensidade do volume através de cores - Azul: Baixo volume - Verde: Volume médio - Amarelo/Laranja: Volume crescente - Vermelho: Alto volume **Interface Intuitiva** - Escala de cores dinâmica - Indicador de porcentagem em tempo real - Indicador de nível atua
Vision AGI
Franck Martin
4.78 (9)
Experts
Vision AGI is the result of over a year of development to create this expert. Equipped with an advanced algorithm and a combination of personalized indicators, this new version is even more powerful, making it one of the most complete robots of its generation. With its intelligent real-time technology and trading strategy inspired by the best traders, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see b
EmasFijas
Isaias Villalobos Arias
Indicadores
EmasFijas Multi-Timeframe EMA Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Product Description English: EmasFijas displays EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages) from any timeframe on your current chart. Perfect for multi-timeframe analysis without switching charts. Features an intuitive visual dropdown panel to quickly select any of the 21 available MT5 timeframes. Español: EmasFijas muestra EMAs (Medias Móviles Exponenciales) de cualquier temporalidad en tu gráfico actual. Perfecto para análisis multi-temporalidad
TrendHarmony MTF Trend Phase Level Visualizer MT5
Andras Salamon
Indicadores
TREND HARMONY MT5 – Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader5 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe indicator – your ultimate MT5 trend visualization indicator. [  Features and Manual   | MT4 version |   All Products   ] Are you tir
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Descrição do produto Visão geral VIX Momentum Pro é um sistema de negociação algorítmica sofisticado projetado exclusivamente para Índices Sintéticos VIX75. O algoritmo emprega análise avançada de múltiplos prazos combinada com técnicas proprietárias de detecção de momentum para identificar oportunidades de negociação de alta probabilidade no mercado de volatilidade sintética. Estratégia de negociação O Expert Advisor opera com uma abordagem abrangente baseada em momentum
ATlogic
Zaha Feiz
5 (3)
Indicadores
ATLogic Indicador ATLogic: Uma ferramenta versátil para todos os instrumentos de negociação O ATLogic é uma ferramenta abrangente e fácil de usar para análise técnica, projetada para uma ampla gama de instrumentos financeiros, incluindo todos os pares de moedas, índices e criptomoedas. Este indicador versátil oferece aos traders insights poderosos em vários mercados: Deixe uma mensagem após a compra e receba um brinde bônus especial.  "Envie-me uma mensagem para se conectar com meu tutor de
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts: Monitore vários mercados e não perca nenhuma oportunidade importante Visão geral Custom Alerts é uma solução dinâmica para traders que desejam monitorar configurações potenciais em vários instrumentos a partir de um único local. Integrando dados de nossas ferramentas principais — como FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power — o Custom Alerts notifica automaticamente sobre movimentos importantes do mercado, sem a necessidade de alternar entre diversos gráficos ou pe
Decision Point
Zoltan Nemet
5 (1)
Indicadores
With this indicator user can determine not just pivot like turning points. User able to spot trading ranges boundaries and support-resistance levels.  In a strong trend the reverse signals also gives us excellent entry points. Recommended user settings: In the Attis volume: look back period : 1 or (3) MA_Lenght 99. ( of course one can play with the settings and get tailored signals... as you need)
FREE
Previous Day Close
Vincent Kipleting Burugo
Indicadores
The indicator is a line right at yesterday's closing price. With the indicator, there is no need for adding or deleting previous day close lines each new day. T he line gives you an instant visual reference point for support, resistance, and market sentiment.   Whether you are day trading or swing trading, this line helps you quickly gauge where the market closed last session and how current price action relates to that level. It works seamlessly across all timeframes - from 1-minute charts to d
FREE
Candle reversal and continue
reza rahmad
Indicadores
Candle Reversal , is designed to identify and highlight key candlestick patterns that signal potential trend reversals or continuations in the market. It focuses on two primary types of patterns: 3-Line Strike Patterns   (Bullish and Bearish) Engulfing Patterns   (Bullish and Bearish) The indicator provides visual cues (arrows and text labels) on the chart to help traders quickly identify these patterns, making it easier to make informed trading decisions.  use with MACD or awesome oscilator to
Smart Structure Concepts MT5
Cristhian Alexander Gaibor Cuasquer
Indicadores
Smart Structure Concepts MT5 is an all-in-one Smart Money Concepts indicator created to help traders visually read institutional structure and understand why each movement occurs. Unlike most indicators on the Market, this system does not only draw patterns or zones. It teaches. Every visual element (BOS, CHoCH, OB, FVG, EQH, EQL, PDH, PDL, etc.) includes educational tooltips that explain the concept and the suggested trader action (buy, sell, or wait). These on-chart explanations make it perfe
FREE
Xtrade Trend Detector
Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
Indicadores
Xtrade Trend Detector is an indicator capable of finding the best opportunities to take a position in any stock market. Indeed, it is a great tool for scalpers but also for Daytraders. You could therefore use it to identify areas to trade, it fits easily on a chart. I use it to detect trends on Big timeframes and take positions on Small timeframes. Don't hesitate to give me a feedback if you test it.
