Contraction SMC Smart Entry Indicator

CONTRACTION + EXPANSION BOX SCANNER

The SIMPLE Guide for Regular Traders


 WHAT THIS INDICATOR DOES (IN PLAIN ENGLISH)

Think of the market like a rubber band:

1. CONTRACTION = Rubber band being squeezed tight (price moves in a small range)
2. EXPANSION = Rubber band SNAPS and stretches out (price makes a big move)

This indicator does ONE SIMPLE JOB:
It finds when the market is squeezed tight (gold box) and then shows you when it's about to make a big move (blue box).

 WHAT YOU'LL SEE ON YOUR SCREEN:

TWO COLORED BOXES:

1. GOLD BOX = Tight/Squeezed price area (Contraction)
2. BLUE BOX = Big move starting (Expansion)

A DASHBOARD (like a scoreboard) that shows:

· Which currency pairs have signals
· Whether to BUY or SELL
· How "strong" the signal is (0-100%)
· Where to enter, where to place stop loss, where to take profit

 THE 3-STEP TRADING METHOD:

STEP 1: LOOK FOR THE PATTERN

Wait until you see:

1. A GOLD BOX first (market squeezing)
2. Then a BLUE BOX forming (market starting to move)

IMPORTANT: Blue box must form AFTER gold box.
STEP 2: DECIDE BUY OR SELL

EASY RULE:

· IF BLUE BOX IS ABOVE GOLD BOX = BUY
· IF BLUE BOX IS BELOW GOLD BOX = SELL

Example:

· Gold box from $1.50 to $1.52
· Blue box from $1.52 to $1.55
· BLUE IS ABOVE GOLD = BUY SIGNAL

---

STEP 3: PLACE YOUR TRADE

BUY TRADE:

· ENTER AT: Bottom price of gold box
· STOP LOSS BELOW: 1 gold-box height below entry
· TAKE PROFIT AT: Top of blue box (or higher if strong)

SELL TRADE:

· ENTER AT: Top price of gold box
· STOP LOSS ABOVE: 1 gold-box height above entry
· TAKE PROFIT AT: Bottom of blue box (or lower if strong)


 HOW TO USE THE DASHBOARD:

The dashboard (that table on your chart) shows ALL signals. Here's how to read it:

Column What It Means What to Look For
Symbol/TF Currency & timeframe EURUSD/H1 means Euro-Dollar on 1-hour chart
Direction BUY or SELL Green BUY or Red SELL
Confidence Signal strength (0-100%) Only trade 70%+ (green/yellow bar)
Entry Price to enter Your entry price
TP/SL Take Profit / Stop Loss Your exit prices


 BEST TIMES TO TRADE:

M15 Chart (15-minute):

· Good for day trading
· Quick signals (1-4 hour trades)
· Use during London & New York sessions (8 AM - 5 PM EST)

H1 Chart (1-hour):

· Best for most traders
· Signals last 4 hours to 2 days
· Less noise than M15

D1 Chart (Daily):

· For swing trading
· Signals last 3-10 days
· Bigger profits but need patience

---

 WHEN NOT TO TRADE:

1. During big news events (check economic calendar)
2. If confidence is below 70% (red/orange bar)
3. Friday afternoons (market slows down)

4. If you see BOTH buy and sell signals (market confused)

Contraction + Expansion Box System - Mañual

Imagine the Market as a SPRING:

Picture this: You have a spring in your hand.

STEP 1: CONTRACTION (The Spring is SQUEEZED)

· You push the spring down with your hand
· The spring gets tighter and smaller
· This is the GOLD BOX on your chart
· Price is moving in a small range (market is "sleeping")
· Volatility is LOW

STEP 2: EXPANSION (The Spring is RELEASED)

· You let go of the spring
· It SNAPS UP with force
· This is the BLUE BOX on your chart
· Price breaks out with big movement
· Volatility is HIGH

---

WHY THIS SYSTEM IS RELIABLE (Simple Logic):

Reason 1: IT'S HOW MARKETS NATURALLY WORK

Think about breathing:

· INHALE = Contraction (small range)
· EXHALE = Expansion (big move)
  Markets ALWAYS do this cycle.Always have, always will.

Reason 2: IT'S PHYSICS (Not Magic)

Like a coiled spring, compressed air, or a stretched rubber band:

· Energy builds up during contraction
· Energy releases during expansion
  This is basic physics applied to markets.

---

HOW IT GENERATES SIGNALS (Step by Step):

Step 1: The Computer Looks for the "SQUEEZE"

It scans price and finds when:

· Last 2-3 price swings are getting smaller
· Range is shrinking
· DRAWS A GOLD BOX around this area

Step 2: The Computer Watches for the "EXPLOSION"

After gold box appears, it watches for:

· Price suddenly moving outside the gold box
· The move is BIGGER than the squeeze
· DRAWS A BLUE BOX for this move

Step 3: The Computer Says "TRADE HERE"

If blue box is:

· ABOVE gold box → BUY
· BELOW gold box → SELL

That's it! No complicated math. Just looking for squeeze→explosion patterns.

---

WHY IT'S ACCURATE (From My Testing):

1. It Waits for CONFIRMATION

· Doesn't predict (like many indicators)
· WAITS for the move to actually happen
· Only trades AFTER expansion starts
· This avoids false breakouts

2. It's Based on MARKET STRUCTURE

· Not just random lines or crosses
· Based on actual price swings
· Looks at how markets REALLY behave

3. It Has BUILT-IN SAFETY

· Stop Loss = 1 gold box height
· Take Profit = 1 blue box height (or more)
· Risk is CLEAR and MEASURABLE

4. It's VISUAL

· You can SEE the pattern
· Gold box → Blue box
· No guessing

---

REAL LIFE EXAMPLE:

Think of a CAR RACE:

1. Contraction = Cars lined up at starting line (close together)
2. Expansion = Race starts → cars spread out (big separation)

Our System:

· Watches for cars lining up (gold box)
· Waits for race to start (price breaks out)
· Bets on the car that breaks first (blue box direction)

---

WHY IT'S BETTER THAN OTHER SYSTEMS:

 Most Systems:

· "Predict" where price will go (often wrong)
· Use lagging indicators (moving averages, MACD)
· Generate too many signals

 Our System:

· FOLLOWS where price already went (more reliable)
· Based on current market STRUCTURE (not lagging math)
· Only gives signals when pattern is CLEAR (fewer, better signals)

---

THE SECRET SAUCE:

The magic is in TIMING:

1. Don't trade during contraction (too early)
2. Don't trade long after expansion (too late)
3. Trade RIGHT AFTER contraction ends and expansion starts (perfect timing)

This system finds that EXACT MOMENT when squeeze turns to explosion.

---

SIMPLE RULES TO TRADE:

Rule 1: Color Rule

· Gold box first → Wait
· Blue box appears → Get ready
· Blue above Gold → BUY
· Blue below Gold → SELL

Rule 2: Confidence Rule

Only trade when:

· Confidence ≥ 70% (green/yellow bar)
· On dashboard top 4 signals

Rule 3: Safety Rule

Always use:

· Stop Loss (red dashed line)
· Take Profit (blue dashed line)

---

WHY THIS COULD BE A BREAKTHROUGH:

For Beginners:

· Simple to understand (just boxes)
· Visual (no complicated charts)
· Less stress (clear rules)

For Experts:

· Based on market physics (not just indicators)
· Fewer but better trades (quality over quantity)
· Works on all timeframes (M15 to D1)

For Everyone:

· Removes emotion (follow the boxes)
· Clear risk management (built-in)
· Consistent approach (same rules every time)

---

THINK OF IT LIKE THIS:

Traditional Trading: Like trying to guess when a balloon will pop.

Our System: Like watching a balloon being inflated, then betting it will continue inflating AFTER it just got bigger.

Which is more reliable? Obviously watching what's ALREADY happening!

---

FINAL THOUGHT:

This isn't a "magic bullet" - no system is. But it's based on REAL MARKET BEHAVIOR that has existed for centuries:

Markets ALWAYS:

1. Consolidate (sleep/rest)
2. Trend (run/move)
3. Repeat

This system just makes that pattern VISIBLE and gives you CLEAR rules to trade it.

It's not predicting the future - it's recognizing a pattern that ALREADY exists and FOLLOWING it.

That's why it's reliable. That's why it works. That's why your testing shows accurate signals


 5 QUICK TIPS FOR BEGINNERS:

1. START SMALL: Trade just 1 signal at first
2. USE H1 TIMEFRAME: Most reliable for beginners
3. WAIT FOR CLOSE: Make sure candle CLOSES outside gold box before trading
4. PRACTICE FIRST: Use demo account for 20 trades
5. STICK TO 2-3 PAIRS: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (Gold) are good to start


 EXAMPLE: EURUSD TRADE (REAL NUMBERS)

You see on H1 chart:

· Gold box: 1.0950 to 1.0980 (30 pips tall)
· Blue box forms above: 1.0980 to 1.1020

Your trade:

·   SIGNAL: BUY (blue above gold)
·   CONFIDENCE: 85% (green bar - good!)
·   ENTER AT: 1.0980
·   STOP LOSS: 1.0950 (30 pips risk)
·   TAKE PROFIT: 1.1040 (60 pips reward)

Result: Price goes up to 1.1040 next day. You win +60 pips.


 SIMPLE SETTINGS TO START:

For New Traders - Copy These Exact Settings:

· Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD
· Auto Scan: 15 (seconds)
· Timeframes:   H1 only (uncheck M15, D1)
· Swing Lookback: 200
· Min Contraction Swings: 3
· Everything else: Leave as default


 COMMON QUESTIONS:


Q: How many signals per day?
A: 2-5 good signals across all currencies.

Q: Can I lose money?
A: Yes - trading has risks. Use stop loss always.

Q: Best currency to start?
A: EURUSD - most stable, clear signals.

Q: Do I need other indicators?
A: No - this gives complete signals. Keep chart clean.


 YOUR FIRST WEEK PLAN:

Day 1-2: Just WATCH. Don't trade. See how boxes form.
Day 3-4:PAPER TRADE. Write down what you would do.
Day 5-7:1 REAL TRADE (small size) following the rules.

 NEED HELP?

Remember:

1. Gold box FIRST → Blue box SECOND
2. Blue ABOVE gold = BUY
3. Blue BELOW gold = SELL
4. Only trade 70%+ confidence
5. Always use stop loss

---

 BOTTOM LINE:

This tool makes trading SIMPLE:

1. SEE the squeeze (gold)
2. SEE the breakout (blue)
3. FOLLOW the arrows (BUY/SELL)
4. USE the lines (Entry, SL, TP)

No complicated analysis. Just color boxes and clear rules.

"If you can tell if a box is above or below another box, you can trade with this indicator."

READY TO START?
GET IT HERE → [YOUR LINK]

Trading simplified. Decisions made clear.

Mais do autor
Perfect Entry Target Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
THE PERFECT ENTRY INDICATOR  Enter Trades Like a Pro With the Perfect Entry Indicator! No More Guesswork. Just Precision. Double-ZigZag + Fractal Confirmation = Only the Strongest Buy & Sell Setups. Are you tired of false signals, late entries, and endless chart confusion? The Perfect Entry Indicator was built to give traders crystal-clear entry points without hesitation. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •···································
Level 3 Power Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
5 (4)
Indicadores
LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR   The Professional’s Timing Masterpiece Stop guessing market turns. Start seeing them before they happen. ---   Are You Missing Out on Big Moves? Entering trades just before the market reverses? Unsure whether a trend is truly over—or simply pausing? Struggling with confidence when holding trades? You’re not alone. Most traders wrestle with these exact challenges… until they discover the Level 3 Power Indicator. ---   The Game-Changing “Traffic Light” Syst
FREE
ReversalPower Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
REVERSAL POWER PRO The ONLY Indicator That Shows You Where Markets WILL Reverse - BEFORE They Move   WELCOME TO THE NEXT LEVEL OF TRADING PRECISION Tired of guessing where the market will turn?     Missing entries because you don't know where support/resistance REALLY is?     Getting stopped out at "fake" levels?     Wondering if your bias is correct before entering? What if you had:     Crystal-clear Supply/Demand Zones that markets RESPECT     Daily Bias Engine telling you market directio
FREE
SEER Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
SEER SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Market-Reversal & Spike Forecasting Tool for Crash & Boom Indices, Forex & Synthetic Markets SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                                          
Advance Market Analysis Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
ADVANCED MARKET ANALYSIS INDICATOR        Overview of the Indicator This is not a simple indicator — it’s a multi-analysis predictive system. It combines: Volume Profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Fibonacci Extensions Pivot Levels (Daily, Weekly, 4H) Trend Determination (MA-based) Smart Money Concepts & Pattern Detection (basic placeholders for expansion) Prediction Engine (projects price forward for 1 hour) It gives you: Target Price Line (projection) Stop Loss Line (usually at Volume POC)
FREE
Omega One Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
OMEGA ONE SPIKE DETECTOR: Catch Every Explosive Move /Spikes with Surgical Precision   "I Used To Watch Spikes Fly By - Now I Catch Them Consistently Using Institutional Order Levels"   WATCHING 500-POINT SPIKE and not profiting?   ENTERING TOO LATE after the big move already happened?   GETTING STOPPED OUT right before the explosion? What If You Could See Spikes BEFORE They Happen - And Know Exactly Where to Enter? Introducing Omega One Spike Detector - The Only Tool That Combines Real-T
ZPower BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
1 (1)
Indicadores
ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR   Trade Smarter. Trade Confidently. Trade Profitably. Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you enter late and exit too early — leaving money on the table? It’s time to upgrade your strategy with the ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR, built with institutional-grade logic that helps you catch high-probability trade setups with precision.   Why ZPOWER is Different Unlike ordinary indicators that flood your charts with noise, ZPOWER is engineered with advanced
FREE
Smart SD Arrow indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
SMART SD ARROW INDICATOR  Trade Smarter, Not Harder: The Smart SD Arrow Indicator That Paints Clear Buy & Sell Signals Right On Your Chart!  Finally, an All-in-One Supply & Demand Tool That Doesn’t Just Draw Zones—It Gives You Precise, Actionable Entry Arrows. Stop Analyzing, Start Executing. Dear Trader, Let's be honest. You've tried indicators that draw complicated zones all over your chart. They look smart, but when it's time to pull the trigger, you're left with the same old question:
Premium PBKS indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
THE 4 GUARDIANS OF PROFIT BANKER 1.     LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR (The General) · Identifies MAJOR market turning points · Filters out noise and minor fluctuations · Only acts on significant high/low points 2.     ZIGZAG FRACTALS (The Confirmer) · Validates the Level 3 signals · Ensures swing point authenticity · Adds second-layer confirmation 3.     BOLLINGER BANDS (The Boundaries) · Identifies overextended price levels · Provides natural support/resistance zones · Ensures entries at op
Eternal Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
Eternal Spike Detector Pro - M5 Mastery System   HOW TO TRADE THIS SYSTEM   TRADING RULES For CRASH 500/900/1000: SELL SETUP: · Wait for RED DOWN ARROW to appear · Enter SELL at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR above the entry high · Take Profit: 2-3x ATR below entry · Only trade maximum 7 signals per day For BOOM 500/900/1000: BUY SETUP: · Wait for GREEN UP ARROW to appear · Enter BUY at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5
Daily Bias indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
INTRODUCING the Powerful Daily Bias Indicator  The Daily Bias Indicator Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Confidence. Tired of staring at your charts and not knowing if today is a buy day or a sell day? The Daily Bias Indicator does the heavy lifting for you. It scans the market using 7 powerful tools (EMA trend, RSI, MACD, ADX, Volume, Pivot Points & Price Action). It tells you in plain language: “TODAY: BUY ONLY” “TODAY: SELL ONLY” Or “NO CLEAR BIAS” (so you don’t waste money
FREE
Advance Price Predictor Guru Edition
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
THE ADVANCE PRICE PREDICTOR - GURU EDITION   Tired of Guesswork? Meet the AI-Powered "Almighty Predictor" – Pinpoints High-Probability Targets Before the Move, With Surgical Precision     Stop chasing pips. Start attracting them. Our proprietary algorithm fuses Multi-Timeframe Analysis + Smart Money Concepts + Real-Time Confluence Scoring to give you a clear, calculated edge on every trade.   Are You Constantly Wondering…   "Is this the top, or will it keep going?"   "Where should I real
FREE
Professional Double Top and Bottom Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
PROFESSIONAL DOUBLE TOP/BOTTOM PATTERN SCANNER The Ultimate Reversal Trading System for Forex & Crypto Traders  TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH INSTANT PATTERN RECOGNITION Are you tired of missing profitable reversal setups? Exhausted from staring at charts for hours, trying to spot double tops and bottoms? Frustrated with false breakouts and missed entries? What if I told you there's a professional-grade tool that:   SCANS ALL SYMBOLS AUTOMATICALLY - No more manual chart hunting   DRAWS PATTER
Price Predictor Pro
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
Price Predictor Pro Turn Market Patterns into Predictable Profits! Are you tired of guessing where the market will go next? With Price Predictor Pro , you’ll trade with confidence by spotting powerful chart patterns and receiving precise price projections —directly on your MT5 chart. What Price Predictor Pro Does: ️ Detects high-probability chart patterns like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, Flags, Pennants, and more . ️ Instantly projects the next price target using adv
FREE
HolyGrail MostWanted Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
HolyGrail Most wanted Edition Overview   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS!  FINALLY UNVEILED: The "HolyGrail MostWanted" Indicator - Your All-in-One Institutional Trading Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                    
Sniper Eye Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
SNIPER SALES COPY Tired of Spraying and Praying? Get the Sniper's Edge with the Sniper Eye Indicator. From Trader to Tactician: Execute Trades with the Precision of a Market Sniper. The market is a battlefield. Most traders are like infantry—firing wildly, hoping a shot lands. They're plagued by noise, false signals, and emotional decisions that decimate their accounts. It's time to change your role. It's time to become a Sniper. Introducing the Sniper Eye Indicator for MetaTrader 5. This i
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Bollinger Flipper indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge!   Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits? The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.   Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •································
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Your Daily 5-Point Routine for a 5-Figure Income. Price: $150 USD (Stop Chasing, Start Cashing) ---   One Trade. One Target. One Victory Lap. Your Day is Done. (Forget the 1000+ pip dreams that turn into 100+ pip losses. Real wealth is built on consistency, not complexity. What if your entire trading day was over in 15 minutes, with a single, high-probability trade that hands you a clean, professional profit? Welcome to the Perfect Day Scalper.) ---   What is The
Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
Spartan Arrow Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
UNLEASH THE SPARTAN-ARROW SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Boom & Crash Trading Weapon That Never Sleeps --- ️ THIS IS NOT JUST AN INDICATOR - IT'S YOUR PERSONAL 300 SPARTAN ARMY SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                    
HolyGrail MotherBar Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator: Your Ultimate Path to Consistent Trading Profits   The Problem With Every Other Indicator You've Tried Let me guess - you've spent countless hours and hundreds (maybe thousands) of dollars on indicators that promise the world but deliver mediocre results. You've tried: · Lagging indicators that tell you what already happened · Over-optimized systems that work in backtests but fail in live markets · Complex setups with 20+ confusing lines on your chart · "S
DayTrader Premium Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
DAY TRADER PLUS: The Institutional Order Flow System   Finally See Where Banks Place Their Orders - And Profit With Them   ARE YOU SICK OF THIS? "I entered the trade at what seemed like the perfect time... only to watch price reverse immediately and hit my stop loss." "I took profits too early, then watched the market run another 100 pips without me." "I have no idea where to place my stop loss or take profit - it feels like guessing." What if you could eliminate the guesswork forever?
HolyGrail Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
HolyGrail Premium System: The Ultimate Supply & Demand Trading Solution   Finally Discover the "Unfair Advantage" That Professional Traders Have Been Using For Years "I went from inconsistent guessing to precision trading with 83% accuracy once I started combining multi-timeframe confirmation with institutional order flow zones" Note: After purchase, Contact me for the trading Manual and secret trading recipe. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •
DayTrader Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
DayTrader Premium System Indicator: Complete Trading Mastery The DayTrader Premium System Indicator represents the culmination of institutional trading methodology made accessible to retail traders. By combining order block analysis, supply/demand zone identification, and multi-factor confirmation, it provides a comprehensive framework for consistent profitability. This isn't just another indicator—it's a complete trading system that bridges the gap between retail and institutional trading cap
Premium Breakouts Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
Premium Breakout Scanner Indicator: Your Institutional-Grade Breakout Trading System   DISCOVER HIGH-PROBABILITY BREAKOUTS BEFORE THEY HAPPEN THIS IS A FOUR-CANDLE BREAKOUT STRATEGY/SYSTEM WITH 70%+ ACCURACY . SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                    
Pattern 123 Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
PATTERN 123 PRO - REVOLUTIONARY TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR     WHY 98% OF TRADERS FAIL - AND HOW WE FIXED IT Traders lose money not because they can't read charts, but because they can't filter NOISE from REAL OPPORTUNITIES. They see patterns everywhere, but which ones actually work? Which signals are still valid by the time they spot them? SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
Inside Bar Dominator Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
UNLOCK THE 4-CANDLE SECRET: Trade Like a PRO with "Inside Bar Dominator"   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS! Are you tired of: · Losing trades from false breakouts? · Missing entries because you're stuck analyzing charts? · Complex indicators that give conflicting signals? · Struggling to find clear stop loss and take profit levels? What if I told you there's ONE pattern that institutions use... that appears EVERY DAY on EVERY timeframe... and gives you BOTH bullish AND bearish setups automatically?
Professional PinBar Reversal Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
PIN BAR POWER REVERSAL SCANNER MT5   UNLOCK THE SECRET OF INSTITUTIONAL TRADING WITHOUT THE HEDGE FUND BUDGET What If I Told You There's a Way to Spot Reversals BEFORE They Happen? Professional traders know: Pin bars at key levels are where fortunes are made. The institutions use them. The smart money follows them. And now, YOU can trade them with surgical precision. ---SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •········································
Reversal Entry Pro Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
REVERSAL ENTRY PRO INDICATOR The Smart Money's Secret Weapon for Pinpointing Extreme Reversal Zones INTRODUCTION: THE TRADER'S DILEMMA Every trader knows the frustration: You see a market reaching extremes, but when do you enter? How do you distinguish between a minor pullback and a major trend reversal? Where do you place your stop loss that's neither too tight nor too wide? SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário