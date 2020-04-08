GoldMaster Signal Trader

GOLD MASTER TRADER 3.0
Professional Institutional-Grade Gold Trading System

---

UNLOCK THE PROFESSIONAL'S EDGE IN GOLD TRADING

What if you could see the gold market through the eyes of institutional traders? What if you had a system that didn't just show you where price is, but where the big money is likely to move it next?

Gold Master Trader 3.0 isn't another lagging indicator that shows you what already happened. It's a comprehensive institutional-grade trading system that reveals order flow, market structure, and key institutional levels in real-time.

Bonus package: OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75

✦•·································································•✦
┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
┃                                                               ┃
┃   ╔═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════╗   ┃
┃   ║                                                       ║   ┃
┃   ║        ✧･ﾟ: * ✧･ﾟ: * DAILY SCALPER EA *:･ﾟ✧ *:･ﾟ✧     ║   ┃
┃   ║                                                       ║   ┃
┃   ║   “The market breathes… we move between its pulses.”  ║   ┃
┃   ║                                                       ║   ┃
┃   ║       ░▒▓█ Precision | Rhythm | Flow █▓▒░             ║   ┃
┃   ║                                                       ║   ┃
┃   ╚═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════╝   ┃
┃                                                               ┃
┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛
✦•·································································•✦
THE PROBLEM WITH ORDINARY GOLD INDICATORS

Most retail traders are flying blind in the gold market. They're using:

· Lagging indicators that confirm moves after they happen
· Oversimplified systems that ignore market structure
· Tools that show what is happening, but never why

The result? They enter at the wrong time, get stopped out by institutional levels they can't see, and wonder why the market seems to move against them.

HOW INSTITUTIONAL TRADERS REALLY ANALYZE GOLD

Professional gold traders focus on three core elements:

1. Market Bias - Are we in an institutional buying or selling environment?
2. Order Flow - Where are the big orders placed?
3. Key Levels - Where will institutions defend their positions?

Until now, this information required:

· Multiple expensive Bloomberg terminals
· Years of institutional experience
· Complex manual analysis

Gold Master Trader 3.0 packages all of this into a single, visual system.

GOLD TRADING METHODOLOGY: ORDER BLOCKS + PIVOT POINTS ONLY

Here's a professional trading methodology combining H1 Order Blocks with Daily Pivot Points - no additional buy/sell signals needed. This is a pure price action institutional approach.

---

CORE TRADING RULES

PHASE 1: IDENTIFY MARKET CONDITIONS

Daily Market Context:

· Check where price is relative to daily pivot (PP)
· Above PP = Bullish bias for the day
· Below PP = Bearish bias for the day
· Within PP ± 0.5% = Range/Consolidation day

Order Block Status:

· Fresh Order Block (not touched) = High probability
· Touched Order Block = Reduced probability
· No Order Block near price = Wait for formation

---

ENTRY METHODOLOGY

BUY SETUPS (From Bullish Perspective)

Setup 1: Order Block + Support Pivot Confluence

```
CONDITIONS:
1. Price touches S1 or S2 pivot level
2. Bullish Order Block exists at/near this level
3. Order Block is FRESH (not previously touched)
4. Daily bias is NEUTRAL or BULLISH

ENTRY:
- Buy when price REJECTS the Order Block area
- Entry: 1-3 pips above Order Block high
- Stop Loss: 5-10 pips below Order Block low
- Take Profit: R1 or PP level
```

Setup 2: Pivot Break + Order Block Retest

```
CONDITIONS:
1. Price breaks above PP (Daily Pivot)
2. Price retraces back to PP level
3. Bullish Order Block exists at PP zone
4. Daily bias is BULLISH

ENTRY:
- Buy on bullish candle close above PP + Order Block
- Entry: At retest confirmation
- Stop Loss: Below Order Block low
- Take Profit: R1 or R2 level
```

Setup 3: Double Pivot + Order Block

```
CONDITIONS:
1. Price approaches S1 or S2
2. R1 is ABOVE current price (creates trading range)
3. Bullish Order Block at S1/S2
4. Daily bias doesn't matter (range day setup)

ENTRY:
- Buy at Order Block with target to PP or R1
- Stop Loss: Below Order Block
```

---

SELL SETUPS (From Bearish Perspective)

Setup 1: Order Block + Resistance Pivot Confluence

```
CONDITIONS:
1. Price touches R1 or R2 pivot level
2. Bearish Order Block exists at/near this level
3. Order Block is FRESH (not previously touched)
4. Daily bias is NEUTRAL or BEARISH

ENTRY:
- Sell when price REJECTS the Order Block area
- Entry: 1-3 pips below Order Block low
- Stop Loss: 5-10 pips above Order Block high
- Take Profit: S1 or PP level
```

Setup 2: Pivot Break + Order Block Retest

```
CONDITIONS:
1. Price breaks below PP (Daily Pivot)
2. Price retraces back to PP level
3. Bearish Order Block exists at PP zone
4. Daily bias is BEARISH

ENTRY:
- Sell on bearish candle close below PP + Order Block
- Entry: At retest confirmation
- Stop Loss: Above Order Block high
- Take Profit: S1 or S2 level
```

Setup 3: Double Pivot + Order Block

```
CONDITIONS:
1. Price approaches R1 or R2
2. S1 is BELOW current price (creates trading range)
3. Bearish Order Block at R1/R2
4. Daily bias doesn't matter (range day setup)

ENTRY:
- Sell at Order Block with target to PP or S1
- Stop Loss: Above Order Block
```

---

SPECIFIC SCENARIOS WITH EXAMPLES

HIGH PROBABILITY BUY SCENARIOS:

1. "Bounce Play"

```
S2 + Fresh Bullish OB = Strong Buy
- S2 is major support
- Bullish OB adds institutional interest
- Target: PP (first), R1 (second)
- SL: Below OB low
```

1. "Pivot Flip"

```
PP + Fresh Bullish OB after break above = Buy
- Break above PP shows bullish momentum
- Retest with OB confirms institutional support
- Target: R1
- SL: Below OB
```

1. "Range Bound"

```
S1 + Bullish OB while R1 is above = Range Buy
- Clear S1 to R1 range
- Buy at institutional level (OB at S1)
- Target: PP or R1
- SL: Below range
```

HIGH PROBABILITY SELL SCENARIOS:

1. "Rejection Play"

```
R2 + Fresh Bearish OB = Strong Sell
- R2 is major resistance
- Bearish OB shows institutional selling
- Target: PP or S1
- SL: Above OB high
```

1. "Pivot Failure"

```
PP + Fresh Bearish OB after break below = Sell
- Break below PP shows bearish momentum
- Retest with OB confirms institutional selling
- Target: S1
- SL: Above OB
```

1. "Range Bound"

```
R1 + Bearish OB while S1 is below = Range Sell
- Clear R1 to S1 range
- Sell at institutional level (OB at R1)
- Target: PP or S1
- SL: Above range
```

---

POSITION SIZING & RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk per Trade:

· 1-2% maximum account risk
· Adjust position size based on distance to SL

Stop Loss Placement:

· BUY: 5-10 pips below Order Block LOW
· SELL: 5-10 pips above Order Block HIGH
· Never place SL inside Order Block (you'll get stopped by liquidity)

Take Profit Levels:

· TP1: Next pivot level (conservative)
· TP2: Two pivot levels away (aggressive)
· Example: Buy at S2 → TP1 at S1, TP2 at PP

Trade Management:

· Move SL to breakeven when price reaches halfway to TP1
· Consider partial profit at TP1
· Trail remaining position to next pivot level

---

DAY TRADING GOLD WITH THIS METHOD

London Session (3 AM - 12 PM EST):

· Focus on S1/R1 levels
· Look for OB touches near these pivots
· Most active period for gold

New York Session (8 AM - 5 PM EST):

· Focus on PP and daily extremes
· Watch for breaks of London ranges
· Second most active period

Asian Session (7 PM - 4 AM EST):

· Generally avoid or trade small
· May see consolidation at pivots
· Prepare for London open

---

WHAT TO AVOID

No Trade Conditions:

1. No Order Block at pivot level → Wait
2. Order Block already touched → Lower probability
3. Price mid-range between pivots with no OB → Wait
4. Major news within 30 minutes → Avoid
5. Spread widening → Wait for normalization

Warning Signs:

· Price slicing through Order Block without reaction
· Multiple failed attempts at same pivot level
· Volatility drying up (low ATR)

---

EXAMPLE TRADING DAY

Morning Analysis (Before London Open):

1. Check daily pivots: PP = 2020, S1 = 2015, R1 = 2025
2. Check H1 chart: Bullish OB at 2016-2018 (fresh)
3. Daily bias: Neutral (price at 2019, just below PP)

Trade Opportunity:

· Price at 2019 (between PP and S1)
· Bullish OB at 2016-2018 (just above S1)
· If price drops to 2016-2018 area → BUY setup
· Target: PP at 2020 (TP1), R1 at 2025 (TP2)
· SL: Below OB at 2015

Entry Execution:

· Price touches 2017 (within OB)
· Bullish rejection candle forms
· Enter: 2018.50
· SL: 2014.50
· TP1: 2020.00
· TP2: 2025.00

---

ADVANCED CONCEPTS

Order Block Strength:

· Strong OB: Large candle, clear rejection, untouched
· Moderate OB: Medium candle, decent rejection
· Weak OB: Small candle, poor rejection, already touched

Pivot Strength:

· Strong Pivot: Multiple touches historically
· Moderate Pivot: 1-2 previous touches
· Weak Pivot: First test of the level

Confluence Scoring System:

```
Strong OB + Strong Pivot = 10/10 (Highest Probability)
Strong OB + Weak Pivot = 7/10
Weak OB + Strong Pivot = 6/10
Weak OB + Weak Pivot = 3/10 (Avoid)
```

---

PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS

Realistic Outcomes:

· Win Rate: 55-65% (with good execution)
· Risk/Reward: Minimum 1:1.5, Aim for 1:2+
· Trades per Day: 1-3 high quality setups
· Best Sessions: London & NY overlap

Key Success Factors:

1. Patience: Wait for the right setup
2. Discipline: Follow the rules exactly
3. Risk Management: Never risk more than 2%
4. Journaling: Track every trade, win or lose

---

FINAL TRADING CHECKLIST

Before Entering ANY Trade:
✅Is there an Order Block at/near the level?
✅Is the Order Block fresh (not touched)?
✅Which pivot level are we at?
✅What's the daily bias (above/below PP)?
✅Is this London or NY session?
✅Any major news coming?
✅Am I risking 1-2% maximum?
✅Is my R:R at least 1:1.5?

---

This methodology eliminates guesswork. You're either:

1. Buying at support pivots with bullish Order Blocks
2. Selling at resistance pivots with bearish Order Blocks
3. Waiting for the right setup

No indicators needed. Just price, pivots, and institutional order flow.

THE 3-PILLAR APPROACH TO GOLD MASTERY

PILLAR 1: DAILY INSTITUTIONAL BIAS

Most traders miss the bigger picture. They're trading 5-minute charts while institutions are operating on daily biases.

Our system analyzes:

· Multi-timeframe confirmation (D1, H4, H1 alignment)
· Smart Money Indicators (not just basic EMA/RSI)
· Volume profile analysis to identify institutional interest zones

Result: You know whether you should be looking for buys or sells before you even zoom into lower timeframes.

PILLAR 2: ORDER BLOCK DETECTION

This is the "secret sauce" institutional traders don't want you to know about.

Order Blocks are price zones where institutions placed significant orders. When price returns to these zones, institutions typically defend their positions, creating explosive moves.

Our proprietary algorithm:

· Identifies genuine order blocks (not just random consolidation)
· Tracks which blocks are still "fresh" (untouched by price)
· Alerts you when price approaches these institutional levels
· Shows you whether it's a buy-side or sell-side block

Example: Spot a bullish order block at $2025, wait for price to return to it, and enter with institutional flow pushing price higher.

PILLAR 3: PIVOT POINT SYSTEM

Not just ordinary pivot points. Our system calculates:

· Daily institutional pivots (S2, S1, PP, R1, R2)
· Historical relevance weighting (which levels matter most)
· Confluence detection (when pivots align with order blocks)

This tells you: Where institutions are likely to take profits, where they'll add to positions, and where they'll defend stop losses.

---

WHAT MAKES GOLD MASTER TRADER 3.0 DIFFERENT?

IT'S NOT AN INDICATOR - IT'S A TRADING SYSTEM

Most "indicators" give you signals. Our system gives you:

1. Context (Market bias: Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)
2. Levels (Key institutional zones)
3. Triggers (When to enter with institutional flow)

IT'S BUILT FOR GOLD'S UNIQUE CHARACTERISTICS

Gold isn't like forex pairs. It has:

· Different volatility patterns
· Unique institutional participation
· Distinct trading sessions that matter

Our system is specifically engineered for XAUUSD/XAUUSD trading.

PROFESSIONAL VISUAL DESIGN

No cluttered charts. Clean, professional visual cues:

· Color-coded institutional levels
· Clear order block identification
· Unobtrusive but actionable alerts

---

KEY FEATURES AT A GLANCE

Core Analysis Engine:

· Multi-timeframe institutional bias detection
· Proprietary order block identification algorithm
· Smart pivot point calculation system
· ATR-based volatility filters (no trading in dead markets)

Visual Interface:

· Clean dashboard with all key information
· Color-coded order blocks (blue for bullish, magenta for bearish)
· Professional pivot point display with S2/R2 levels
· Real-time signal status display

Risk Management Integration:

· Automatic SL/TP level calculation
· Entry-level visualization with trendlines
· ATR-based position sizing guidance

Professional Tools:

· Order block touch detection with alerts
· Institutional bias meter
· Signal cooldown system (prevents over-trading)
· Comprehensive logging for performance review

---

WHO THIS IS FOR

This system is designed for:

· Serious gold traders who want institutional-level analysis
· Technical traders looking to add order flow to their toolkit
· Price action traders who want to understand the "why" behind moves
· Professional traders who need reliable institutional level identification
· Swing traders looking for high-probability gold setups

This is NOT for:

· Beginners looking for "buy/sell" arrows without understanding why
· Scalpers wanting 10 trades per day
· Traders who don't believe in technical analysis
· Those looking for a "set and forget" system

---

THE TRADING METHODOLOGY

Step 1: Check Daily Bias

· Is the institutional flow bullish or bearish?
· This determines your primary direction bias

Step 2: Identify Key Levels

· Where are the nearest order blocks?
· What are today's key pivot levels?
· Look for confluence between multiple factors

Step 3: Wait for Institutional Re-engagement

· Price returns to order block or key pivot
· Volatility confirms (ATR filter)
· RSI shows oversold/overbought at institutional level

Step 4: Execute with Institutional Flow

· Enter with trendline break or rejection at level
· Place stop loss beyond institutional zone
· Take profit at next institutional level

---

WHAT YOU'RE GETTING

Gold Master Trader 3.0 Package Includes:

1. Main Indicator File (.ex4) - The complete trading system
2. Installation Guide - Step-by-step setup instructions
3. Trading Manual - Complete methodology explanation
4. Example Setups PDF - Real-world trading examples
5. Parameter Optimization Guide - How to adjust for your style

System Requirements:

· MetaTrader 5
· Minimum: Gold M15 chart timeframe
· Recommended: Multi-monitor setup for optimal viewing

---

TRADING IS HARD. YOUR TOOLS SHOULDN'T MAKE IT HARDER.

Most traders spend years trying to piece together a working system from random indicators. They bounce from strategy to strategy, losing money and confidence along the way.

Gold Master Trader 3.0 represents what we believe is the most comprehensive gold-specific trading system available to retail traders. It's not a magic bullet. It won't make you rich overnight. But it will give you something much more valuable:

Clarity in a chaotic market.

You'll know:

· Where institutions are likely to defend their positions
· What the overall market bias is
· Where key turning points are likely to occur
· When volatility supports entering a trade

---

THIS ISN'T FOR EVERYONE

We're not making exaggerated promises. We're not offering bonuses. We're not guaranteeing results.

We're offering a professional-grade trading system built on institutional trading principles, specifically for the gold market.

If you're:

· Tired of guessing where key levels are
· Frustrated with indicators that repaint
· Looking for a systematic approach to gold trading
· Willing to put in the screen time to learn the methodology

...then Gold Master Trader 3.0 might be what you've been searching for.

If you're looking for a "buy now, get rich tomorrow" scheme, this isn't it. This is for serious traders who understand that consistent profits come from consistent methodology.

---

Ready to trade gold like the institutions do?

Gold Master Trader 3.0
See What the Institutions See

---

Note: Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This software is for educational purposes only. Always test new systems on a demo account first.

Produtos recomendados
Harmonic Finder
Ezinne Judith Orji
Indicadores
Automatically finding harmonic patterns  has been made easy for traders. For those who do not know harmonic patterns : it is a method of technical analysis based on Fibonacci ratios in the markets and patterns made of these. Kind of like patterns such as triangles and double tops, but with precise measurements which makes computerized measuring tools especially appealing for trading these patterns.   Some highlights from this Indicator include: Efforts to reduce the amount of screen clutter thro
Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
Scalper Pivot
Yosi Malatta Madsu
Indicadores
Scalper Pivot detects respectable small reversal areas that can be used to mark repeatable opportunity windows. For M1 timeframe. Setup/inputs: First, set one pip on price, e.g. EURUSD to 0.0001, USDJPY to 0.01, or XAUUSD to 0.1. Or select AUTO for autodetect common symbols. Set minimum and maximum range on pips, if you want scalp between 10 to 20 pips then set it to 10 and 20 respectively. Set detection window to any candle count you want. Set it too low or too high would be less accurate.
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Indicadores
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Indicadores
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
Demand with Alert
Hammed Oluwatosin Adeboye
Indicadores
Supply & Demand Visible Range Indicator with Smart Alerts Master the art of supply and demand trading with this powerful indicator that brings institutional-grade volume analysis to your charts! This sophisticated tool helps you identify key market levels where big players are active. Key Features: - Dynamic supply and demand zone identification based on volume analysis - Smart alerts at crucial price levels (supply, demand, and mid-point zones) - Volume-weighted average calculations for pr
Advanced Trading Chaos
Sergei Gurov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Advanced Trading Chaos  The main purpose of the indicator is to help the trader detect the signals described by Bill Williams in his books to make a quick and correct trading decision. 1)Bullish/Bearish Reversal Bar(BDB) 2) Divergent Bar(DB) 3) Second Sage Signal — the third consecutive Awesome Oscillator bar  4) Working fractals (Fractals that worked above/below the red forehead  5) Three bar coloring modes 5.1) Coloring of bars according to the AO indicator (Including the squatting bar) 5.2
Pattern 123 Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
PATTERN 123 PRO - REVOLUTIONARY TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR     WHY 98% OF TRADERS FAIL - AND HOW WE FIXED IT Traders lose money not because they can't read charts, but because they can't filter NOISE from REAL OPPORTUNITIES. They see patterns everywhere, but which ones actually work? Which signals are still valid by the time they spot them? SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
Account Protector Metatrader 5
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Utilitários
Account Protector Meta Trader 5 This utility prevents risk of ruin per trading cycle.  Retail forex trading accounts are designed with   stop out levels   that make it impossible to quickly restore lost trading capital   (to initial levels)   in the event of a human or algorithm trader  " blowing"   an account. This hampers the efforts of a trader who after growing an account investment to a multiple of its initial value, suddenly suffers irreparable loss because of several trade entry mishaps.
Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT5
Young Ho Seo
2 (1)
Indicadores
Mean Reversion Supply Demand Indicator Mean Reversion Supply Demand is the indicator to detect the important supply demand zone in your chart. The concept of supply demand trading relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Typically, supply demand zone serves to predict the turning point. The wave pattern, for any supply demand zone to work as an successful trade, looks like the price must touch the base zone, move away and then return to zone
Three Days Timeframe Chart 3D
Michael Temitope Sajimi
Indicadores
The 3-Day Currency Overlay Indicator aggregates trading days into customizable multi-day candles (default: 3 days), overlaying them directly on your MT5 chart for seamless higher-timeframe analysis. Ideal for forex, CFDs, indices and synthetics(deriv assets), it helps identify trends, support/resistance, and reversals without switching timeframes. It displays 3Days timeframe just like every other timeframes. It also accomodate for holidays, weekends or days with market closed in its calculati
Quant Ladder Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Ladder Quant EA - Multi-Session Expert Advisor The Ladder Quant EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to optimize forex trading across major market sessions. It integrates multiple strategies, including breakout, reversal, and range-bound trading, into a robust system. Tailored for major currency pairs, it combines sophisticated risk management with customizable settings. Professional Multi-Session Forex Trading Robot Version:   1.06 - Enhanced Edition Category:   Expert A
FREE
Flat finder
Yuriy Lyachshenko
Indicadores
Este indicador detecta um flat e pinta a área encontrada com um retângulo colorido. A ideia principal deste indicador é detetar um flat quando o preço preenche uma determinada área no gráfico. Parâmetros de entrada: Color rectangle - cor do retângulo a ser sombreado. Bars in rectangle - número mínimo permitido de barras num retângulo. Density in % - densidade do flat, definida como uma percentagem da área do retângulo.
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (10)
Indicadores
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timefr
FREE
TradeForge AlphaGain AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
Experts
AlphaGain AI – Precisão de elite com IA de nova geração AlphaGain AI é um poderoso Expert Advisor (EA) para MetaTrader 5, impulsionado por inteligência artificial e dados históricos para gerar sinais precisos e consistentes. Ideal para traders que buscam consistência com controle de risco rigoroso e execução inteligente. Principais recursos: Núcleo com IA: identifica padrões de velas, zonas de volatilidade e lógica de momentum; Treinado com mais de 10 anos de dados; Estratégia avançada
PUA MultiType Pivot MT5
Yuriy Ponyatov
Indicadores
The PUA MultiType Pivot indicator is built on the daily chart of the previous day. The PUA MultiType Pivot indicator is one of the most popular tools in technical analysis, used by traders to identify potential reversal points in financial markets. This indicator constructs three types of Pivot points: Classic, Fibonacci, and Camarilla, each offering its unique approach to market analysis. The advantages of this indicator include: Simplicity and Clarity PUA MultiType Pivot provides clearly defi
Stratos Pali mt5
Michela Russo
4.5 (8)
Indicadores
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
Mega Spikes Max
Niccyril Chirindo
1 (2)
Indicadores
Mega Spikes Max is a specialized indicator for Boom and Crash synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications. Features The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with Boom and Crash indices on M5 timeframe. Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL calcu
Weekly Levels Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicadores
Português (Portugais) – Weekly Levels Pro Weekly Levels Pro – Níveis Semanais Chave é um indicador simples e poderoso para MetaTrader 5, desenvolvido para exibir automaticamente os quatro níveis de negociação mais importantes de cada semana: Máxima semanal (Weekly High) → nível natural de resistência Mínima semanal (Weekly Low) → nível natural de suporte Abertura semanal (Weekly Open) → ponto de referência de tendência Fechamento semanal (Weekly Close) → indicador de força altista ou baixista
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Indicadores
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe, table-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies 46 types of candlestick formations. Each formation has its own image for easier recognition. The indicator includes popular patterns such as Engulfing, Hammer, Three Line Strike, Piercing, and Doji-like candles. You can check the full list of patterns in the screenshots below. Also you can
VSA target
Evgenii Bazhenov
Indicadores
VSA target The indicator identifies a professional buyer or a professional seller on the chart using the VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) system and builds a trend support zone relative to these bars (candles), as well as target levels. Features: 1. In this indicator, you can select a mode in which only a professional buyer or a professional seller will be determined, and also that both professional participants will be determined at once. 2. You can set any timeframe on the symbol to determine th
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Triple SuperTrend Histo
Ryszard Kadow
Indicadores
Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. Triple SuperTrend Histo indicator  calculate  three supertrends to show the trend as a histogram. Changing the color from red to green means you can BUY , from green to red means you can SELL . Description of the method of drawing a histogram. The price is above the EMA 200,
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicadores
O nível Premium é um indicador único com mais de 80% de precisão nas previsões corretas! Este indicador foi testado pelos melhores Especialistas em Negociação por mais de dois meses! O indicador do autor você não encontrará em nenhum outro lugar! A partir das imagens você pode ver por si mesmo a precisão desta ferramenta! 1 é ótimo para negociar opções binárias com um tempo de expiração de 1 vela. 2 funciona em todos os pares de moedas, ações, commodities, criptomoedas Instruções: Assim
Divergence Hunter
Rizwan Akram
Indicadores
Divergence Hunter - Professional Multi-Oscillator Divergence Detection System Overview Divergence Hunter is a professional-grade technical indicator designed to automatically detect and visualize price-oscillator divergences across multiple timeframes. Built for serious traders who understand the power of divergence trading, this indicator combines precision detection algorithms with an intuitive visual interface. Key Features Multiple Oscillator Support: RSI (Relative Strength Index) MACD (Mo
FREE
Enhanced Candlestick DCA
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
Enhanced Candlestick DCA EA - Professional Trading Strategy Description The Enhanced Candlestick DCA EA is a sophisticated multi-strategy trading system that combines Japanese candlestick pattern analysis with advanced Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) position management. Developed with both safety and profitability in mind, this EA dynamically adapts to changing market conditions through its intelligent entry system and comprehensive risk management framework. Key Features Entry System Candlestick P
Excessive Momentum Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (3)
Indicadores
Introduction Excessive Momentum Indicator is the momentum indicator to measure the excessive momentum directly from raw price series. Hence, this is an extended price action and pattern trading. Excessive Momentum Indicator was originally developed by Young Ho Seo. This indicator demonstrates the concept of Equilibrium Fractal Wave and Practical Application at the same time. Excessive Momentum detects the market anomaly. Excessive momentum will give us a lot of clue about potential reversal and
Trendline with Fibonacci Retracement
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
Indicadores
The Swing High Low and Fibonacci Retracement Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key price levels and potential reversal zones in the market. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows on the chart and overlays Fibonacci retracement levels based on these points. This indicator helps traders: Visualize market structure by highlighting recent swing points. Identify support and resistance zones using Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%). Adapt
Stargogs Spike Catcher
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
4.5 (8)
Indicadores
Stargogs Spike Catcher V4.0 This Indicator is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices . Now Also work on weltrade for PAIN and GAIN indices. Send me Message if you need any help with the indicator.  CHECK OUT THE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER EA/ROBOT V3: CLICK HERE ALSO CHECK OUT SECOND TO NONEFX SPIKE CATCHER:   CLICK HERE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER V4.0 WHATS NEW! Brand New Strategy. This is the Indicator you need for 2025. New Trend Filter to minimize losses and maximize profits. New Trendline th
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador para MT5 que fornece sinais precisos para entrar em uma negociação sem redesenhar. Ele pode ser aplicado a qualquer ativo financeiro: forex, criptomoedas, metais, ações, índices. Ele fornecerá estimativas bastante precisas e informará quando é melhor abrir e fechar um negócio. Assista o vídeo (6:22) com um exemplo de processamento de apenas um sinal que compensou o indicador! A maioria dos traders melhora seus resultados de negociação durante a primeira semana de negociação c
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicadores
Este painel mostra os últimos   padrões harmónicos   disponíveis para os símbolos seleccionados, pelo que poupará tempo e será mais eficiente /   versão MT4 . Indicador gratuito:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colunas do indicador Symbol :   aparecem os símbolos seleccionados Trend :   de alta ou de baixa Pattern :   tipo de padrão (gartley, borboleta, morcego, caranguejo, tubarão, cifra ou ABCD) Entry :   preço de entrada SL:   preço de paragem de perda TP1:   preço do 1º take profit TP2:   preço
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicadores
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicadores
O   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   é uma tendência única 10 em 1 seguindo um indicador multi-timeframe   100% sem repintura   que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos:   forex ,   commodities ,   criptomoedas ,   índices ,   ações .  O  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX) Índice de canal de commodities (CCI) Velas clássicas de
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Indicadores
AtBot: Como funciona e como usá-lo ### Como funciona O indicador "AtBot" para a plataforma MT5 gera sinais de compra e venda usando uma combinação de ferramentas de análise técnica. Ele integra a Média Móvel Simples (SMA), a Média Móvel Exponencial (EMA) e o índice de Faixa Verdadeira Média (ATR) para identificar oportunidades de negociação. Além disso, pode utilizar velas Heikin Ashi para melhorar a precisão dos sinais. Deixe uma avaliação após a compra e receba um presente especial. ### Princ
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicadores
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
CRT Liquidity Pro
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
5 (1)
Indicadores
Preocupado com sua próxima negociação? Cansado de não saber se sua estratégia realmente funciona? Com o CRT Liquidity Pro, você negocia com estatísticas reais, não com emoções. Conheça suas probabilidades, acompanhe seu desempenho e negocie com confiança — baseado no Poder de 3, detecção inteligente de liquidez e confirmações CRT. Gostaria de ver a realidade da estratégia CRT Liquidity? Após sua compra, entre em contato conosco e forneceremos um de nossos outros produtos gratuitamente. Confira
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Indicadores
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 4 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
Mais do autor
Perfect Entry Target Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
THE PERFECT ENTRY INDICATOR  Enter Trades Like a Pro With the Perfect Entry Indicator! No More Guesswork. Just Precision. Double-ZigZag + Fractal Confirmation = Only the Strongest Buy & Sell Setups. Are you tired of false signals, late entries, and endless chart confusion? The Perfect Entry Indicator was built to give traders crystal-clear entry points without hesitation. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •···································
ReversalPower Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
REVERSAL POWER PRO The ONLY Indicator That Shows You Where Markets WILL Reverse - BEFORE They Move   WELCOME TO THE NEXT LEVEL OF TRADING PRECISION Tired of guessing where the market will turn?     Missing entries because you don't know where support/resistance REALLY is?     Getting stopped out at "fake" levels?     Wondering if your bias is correct before entering? What if you had:     Crystal-clear Supply/Demand Zones that markets RESPECT     Daily Bias Engine telling you market directio
FREE
Level 3 Power Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
5 (3)
Indicadores
LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR   The Professional’s Timing Masterpiece Stop guessing market turns. Start seeing them before they happen. ---   Are You Missing Out on Big Moves? Entering trades just before the market reverses? Unsure whether a trend is truly over—or simply pausing? Struggling with confidence when holding trades? You’re not alone. Most traders wrestle with these exact challenges… until they discover the Level 3 Power Indicator. ---   The Game-Changing “Traffic Light” Syst
FREE
SEER Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
SEER SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Market-Reversal & Spike Forecasting Tool for Crash & Boom Indices, Forex & Synthetic Markets SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                                          
Advance Market Analysis Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
ADVANCED MARKET ANALYSIS INDICATOR        Overview of the Indicator This is not a simple indicator — it’s a multi-analysis predictive system. It combines: Volume Profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Fibonacci Extensions Pivot Levels (Daily, Weekly, 4H) Trend Determination (MA-based) Smart Money Concepts & Pattern Detection (basic placeholders for expansion) Prediction Engine (projects price forward for 1 hour) It gives you: Target Price Line (projection) Stop Loss Line (usually at Volume POC)
FREE
Omega One Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
OMEGA ONE SPIKE DETECTOR: Catch Every Explosive Move /Spikes with Surgical Precision   "I Used To Watch Spikes Fly By - Now I Catch Them Consistently Using Institutional Order Levels"   WATCHING 500-POINT SPIKE and not profiting?   ENTERING TOO LATE after the big move already happened?   GETTING STOPPED OUT right before the explosion? What If You Could See Spikes BEFORE They Happen - And Know Exactly Where to Enter? Introducing Omega One Spike Detector - The Only Tool That Combines Real-T
ZPower BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
1 (1)
Indicadores
ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR   Trade Smarter. Trade Confidently. Trade Profitably. Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you enter late and exit too early — leaving money on the table? It’s time to upgrade your strategy with the ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR, built with institutional-grade logic that helps you catch high-probability trade setups with precision.   Why ZPOWER is Different Unlike ordinary indicators that flood your charts with noise, ZPOWER is engineered with advanced
FREE
Smart SD Arrow indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
SMART SD ARROW INDICATOR  Trade Smarter, Not Harder: The Smart SD Arrow Indicator That Paints Clear Buy & Sell Signals Right On Your Chart!  Finally, an All-in-One Supply & Demand Tool That Doesn’t Just Draw Zones—It Gives You Precise, Actionable Entry Arrows. Stop Analyzing, Start Executing. Dear Trader, Let's be honest. You've tried indicators that draw complicated zones all over your chart. They look smart, but when it's time to pull the trigger, you're left with the same old question:
Premium PBKS indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
THE 4 GUARDIANS OF PROFIT BANKER 1.     LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR (The General) · Identifies MAJOR market turning points · Filters out noise and minor fluctuations · Only acts on significant high/low points 2.     ZIGZAG FRACTALS (The Confirmer) · Validates the Level 3 signals · Ensures swing point authenticity · Adds second-layer confirmation 3.     BOLLINGER BANDS (The Boundaries) · Identifies overextended price levels · Provides natural support/resistance zones · Ensures entries at op
Eternal Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
Eternal Spike Detector Pro - M5 Mastery System   HOW TO TRADE THIS SYSTEM   TRADING RULES For CRASH 500/900/1000: SELL SETUP: · Wait for RED DOWN ARROW to appear · Enter SELL at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR above the entry high · Take Profit: 2-3x ATR below entry · Only trade maximum 7 signals per day For BOOM 500/900/1000: BUY SETUP: · Wait for GREEN UP ARROW to appear · Enter BUY at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5
HolyGrail MostWanted Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
HolyGrail Most wanted Edition Overview   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS!  FINALLY UNVEILED: The "HolyGrail MostWanted" Indicator - Your All-in-One Institutional Trading Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                    
Daily Bias indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
INTRODUCING the Powerful Daily Bias Indicator  The Daily Bias Indicator Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Confidence. Tired of staring at your charts and not knowing if today is a buy day or a sell day? The Daily Bias Indicator does the heavy lifting for you. It scans the market using 7 powerful tools (EMA trend, RSI, MACD, ADX, Volume, Pivot Points & Price Action). It tells you in plain language: “TODAY: BUY ONLY” “TODAY: SELL ONLY” Or “NO CLEAR BIAS” (so you don’t waste money
FREE
Advance Price Predictor Guru Edition
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
THE ADVANCE PRICE PREDICTOR - GURU EDITION   Tired of Guesswork? Meet the AI-Powered "Almighty Predictor" – Pinpoints High-Probability Targets Before the Move, With Surgical Precision     Stop chasing pips. Start attracting them. Our proprietary algorithm fuses Multi-Timeframe Analysis + Smart Money Concepts + Real-Time Confluence Scoring to give you a clear, calculated edge on every trade.   Are You Constantly Wondering…   "Is this the top, or will it keep going?"   "Where should I real
FREE
Professional Double Top and Bottom Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
PROFESSIONAL DOUBLE TOP/BOTTOM PATTERN SCANNER The Ultimate Reversal Trading System for Forex & Crypto Traders  TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH INSTANT PATTERN RECOGNITION Are you tired of missing profitable reversal setups? Exhausted from staring at charts for hours, trying to spot double tops and bottoms? Frustrated with false breakouts and missed entries? What if I told you there's a professional-grade tool that:   SCANS ALL SYMBOLS AUTOMATICALLY - No more manual chart hunting   DRAWS PATTER
Price Predictor Pro
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
Price Predictor Pro Turn Market Patterns into Predictable Profits! Are you tired of guessing where the market will go next? With Price Predictor Pro , you’ll trade with confidence by spotting powerful chart patterns and receiving precise price projections —directly on your MT5 chart. What Price Predictor Pro Does: ️ Detects high-probability chart patterns like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, Flags, Pennants, and more . ️ Instantly projects the next price target using adv
FREE
Sniper Eye Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
SNIPER SALES COPY Tired of Spraying and Praying? Get the Sniper's Edge with the Sniper Eye Indicator. From Trader to Tactician: Execute Trades with the Precision of a Market Sniper. The market is a battlefield. Most traders are like infantry—firing wildly, hoping a shot lands. They're plagued by noise, false signals, and emotional decisions that decimate their accounts. It's time to change your role. It's time to become a Sniper. Introducing the Sniper Eye Indicator for MetaTrader 5. This i
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Bollinger Flipper indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge!   Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits? The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.   Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •································
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Your Daily 5-Point Routine for a 5-Figure Income. Price: $150 USD (Stop Chasing, Start Cashing) ---   One Trade. One Target. One Victory Lap. Your Day is Done. (Forget the 1000+ pip dreams that turn into 100+ pip losses. Real wealth is built on consistency, not complexity. What if your entire trading day was over in 15 minutes, with a single, high-probability trade that hands you a clean, professional profit? Welcome to the Perfect Day Scalper.) ---   What is The
Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
Spartan Arrow Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
UNLEASH THE SPARTAN-ARROW SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Boom & Crash Trading Weapon That Never Sleeps --- ️ THIS IS NOT JUST AN INDICATOR - IT'S YOUR PERSONAL 300 SPARTAN ARMY SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                    
HolyGrail MotherBar Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator: Your Ultimate Path to Consistent Trading Profits   The Problem With Every Other Indicator You've Tried Let me guess - you've spent countless hours and hundreds (maybe thousands) of dollars on indicators that promise the world but deliver mediocre results. You've tried: · Lagging indicators that tell you what already happened · Over-optimized systems that work in backtests but fail in live markets · Complex setups with 20+ confusing lines on your chart · "S
DayTrader Premium Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
DAY TRADER PLUS: The Institutional Order Flow System   Finally See Where Banks Place Their Orders - And Profit With Them   ARE YOU SICK OF THIS? "I entered the trade at what seemed like the perfect time... only to watch price reverse immediately and hit my stop loss." "I took profits too early, then watched the market run another 100 pips without me." "I have no idea where to place my stop loss or take profit - it feels like guessing." What if you could eliminate the guesswork forever?
HolyGrail Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
HolyGrail Premium System: The Ultimate Supply & Demand Trading Solution   Finally Discover the "Unfair Advantage" That Professional Traders Have Been Using For Years "I went from inconsistent guessing to precision trading with 83% accuracy once I started combining multi-timeframe confirmation with institutional order flow zones" Note: After purchase, Contact me for the trading Manual and secret trading recipe. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •
DayTrader Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
DayTrader Premium System Indicator: Complete Trading Mastery The DayTrader Premium System Indicator represents the culmination of institutional trading methodology made accessible to retail traders. By combining order block analysis, supply/demand zone identification, and multi-factor confirmation, it provides a comprehensive framework for consistent profitability. This isn't just another indicator—it's a complete trading system that bridges the gap between retail and institutional trading cap
Premium Breakouts Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
Premium Breakout Scanner Indicator: Your Institutional-Grade Breakout Trading System   DISCOVER HIGH-PROBABILITY BREAKOUTS BEFORE THEY HAPPEN THIS IS A FOUR-CANDLE BREAKOUT STRATEGY/SYSTEM WITH 70%+ ACCURACY . SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                    
Pattern 123 Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
PATTERN 123 PRO - REVOLUTIONARY TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR     WHY 98% OF TRADERS FAIL - AND HOW WE FIXED IT Traders lose money not because they can't read charts, but because they can't filter NOISE from REAL OPPORTUNITIES. They see patterns everywhere, but which ones actually work? Which signals are still valid by the time they spot them? SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
Inside Bar Dominator Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
UNLOCK THE 4-CANDLE SECRET: Trade Like a PRO with "Inside Bar Dominator"   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS! Are you tired of: · Losing trades from false breakouts? · Missing entries because you're stuck analyzing charts? · Complex indicators that give conflicting signals? · Struggling to find clear stop loss and take profit levels? What if I told you there's ONE pattern that institutions use... that appears EVERY DAY on EVERY timeframe... and gives you BOTH bullish AND bearish setups automatically?
Professional PinBar Reversal Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
PIN BAR POWER REVERSAL SCANNER MT5   UNLOCK THE SECRET OF INSTITUTIONAL TRADING WITHOUT THE HEDGE FUND BUDGET What If I Told You There's a Way to Spot Reversals BEFORE They Happen? Professional traders know: Pin bars at key levels are where fortunes are made. The institutions use them. The smart money follows them. And now, YOU can trade them with surgical precision. ---SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •········································
Reversal Entry Pro Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
REVERSAL ENTRY PRO INDICATOR The Smart Money's Secret Weapon for Pinpointing Extreme Reversal Zones INTRODUCTION: THE TRADER'S DILEMMA Every trader knows the frustration: You see a market reaching extremes, but when do you enter? How do you distinguish between a minor pullback and a major trend reversal? Where do you place your stop loss that's neither too tight nor too wide? SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário