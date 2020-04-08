Omega One Spike Detector

 OMEGA ONE SPIKE DETECTOR: Catch Every Explosive Move /Spikes with Surgical Precision 

"I Used To Watch Spikes Fly By - Now I Catch Them Consistently Using Institutional Order Levels"

 WATCHING 500-POINT SPIKE and not profiting?
 ENTERING TOO LATE after the big move already happened?
 GETTING STOPPED OUT right before the explosion?

What If You Could See Spikes BEFORE They Happen - And Know Exactly Where to Enter?

Introducing Omega One Spike Detector - The Only Tool That Combines Real-Time Spike Alerts with Institutional Order Levels for Maximum Profit Capture

PRO TIPS/ADVICE: SELL ONLY ON CRASH INDEX , BUY ONLY ON BOOM INDEX

                            THIS INDICATOR WORKS/WAS TESTED BEST ON CRASH 500 AND 1000

 THE SPIKE DETECTION REVOLUTION:

SPIKE DETECTION + ORDER BLOCKS = UNFAIR ADVANTAGE

```
ORDINARY TRADERS:
See spike → Chase price → Enter late → Get stopped out

OMEGA ONE TRADERS:
See Order Block forming → Wait for spike signal → Enter early → Ride entire move
```

Last Week on Boom 1000:

· 3:15 PM - M5 Bullish Order Block detected at 14,850
· 3:22 PM - Omega One SPIKE BUY alert triggers
· 3:23 PM - Price explodes +400 points
· Omega One traders entered at 14,855 → Exited at 15,250
· Other traders entered at 14,950 → Missed 60% of the move

---

 HOW OMEGA ONE TRANSFORMS SPIKE TRADING:

BEFORE:

· You see price moving fast
· You panic and chase
· You enter at the worst possible price
· Small profit (if you're lucky) or stop loss hit

WITH OMEGA ONE:

1. M1 Order Block identifies precise entry zone
2. Spike Detection alerts you as move starts
3. Supply Zone shows you where to take profits
4. You enter EARLY, exit SMART, capture MAXIMUM gains

Real Example from Yesterday:

```
CRASH 500 DROP:
• 2.30 PM: Supply Zone identified at 8,450-8,500
• 2.42 PM: M1 Bearish Order Block forms at 8,480
• 2.45 PM: SPIKE SELL alert triggers
• 2.46 PM: Price collapses to 8,150
• PROFIT: 330 points captured
```

---

 THE 3-PIECE SPIKE TRADING SYSTEM:

1. SPIKE DETECTION ENGINE

· Real-time buy/sell alerts as moves initiate
· No repainting - signals stay fixed
· Multiple timeframe confirmation
· Audible + visual alerts so you never miss a move

2. ORDER BLOCK PRECISION

· M1 Order Blocks for exact entry prices
· M5 Order Blocks for trend direction
· Bullish/Bearish identification
· Distance-based prioritization - always shows nearest levels

3. SUPPLY ZONE PROFIT TAKING

· Know where to exit before you even enter
· Strength-based zones (S-2, S-3, S-4+)
· Clear visual boundaries for profit targets
· Institutional selling levels where spikes reverse

---

 WHY THIS COMBINATION IS DEVASTATINGLY EFFECTIVE:

The Spike Trader's Dilemma Solved:

Problem Omega One Solution
"Where to enter?" M1 Order Blocks give exact entry zones
"When to enter?" Spike alerts trigger at move initiation
"Where to exit?" Supply Zones show optimal profit targets (for Boom index) - Lower Band for Crash index
"How to manage risk?" Order Blocks provide natural stop loss levels

Actual Trade Sequence:

```
SPIKE BUY SCENARIO:
1. M1 Bullish Order Block at 12,150 (your entry zone)
2. Omega One BUY SPIKE alert triggers
3. You enter at 12,155 with stop at 12,130
4. Price spikes to Supply Zone at 12,450
5. You take profit: 295 points risked 25 = 11.8R gain
```

---

 PROFIT MULTIPLIER EFFECT:

Without Omega One:

· Catch 40-50% of spike moves
· Poor entry prices reduce profits
· Uncertain exit points leave money on table
· Average gain: 120 points per spike

With Omega One:

· Catch 80-90% of spike moves
· Precision entries maximize profit potential
· Supply Zone exits capture full moves
· Average gain: 280 points per spike

That's 133% More Profit Per Trade!

---

 WHAT YOU'RE GETTING:

The Complete Spike Trading Package:

· Omega One Spike Detector (MT5)
· Real-time Buy/Sell Spike Alerts
· M1/M5 Order Block Scanner
· Supply Zone Profit Target Finder
· Multi-timeframe Dashboard


---

 IMMEDIATE RESULTS YOU'LL SEE:

Day 1:

· Identify your first Order Blocks and Supply Zones
· Receive real spike alerts as moves happen
· Understand the "why" behind every spike

Week 1:

· Catch 3-5 high-quality spike setups
· Improve entry precision dramatically
· Start taking profits at optimal levels

Month 1:

· Consistent spike capture becomes routine
· Risk-reward ratios improve significantly
· Trading confidence reaches new levels

---

 SPECIAL OFFER:



 REAL TRADER SPIKE RESULTS:

"I caught 7 consecutive Boom 1000 spikes using the Order Block entries. The precision is insane - I'm entering right at the launch point instead of chasing." - James R., Day Trader

"The Supply Zones saved me from giving back profits. I used to watch spikes reverse and take my gains - now I exit perfectly at the zones." - Maria K., Scalper

"Finally an indicator that doesn't just tell me a spike happened - it tells me WHERE to enter and WHERE it will likely end. Game changer." - Tom B., Prop Firm Trader

---

 OUR NO-RISK SPIKE GUARANTEE:

Use Omega One for 30 Days - Transform Your Spike Trading OR Get Every Penny Back

If you don't:

· Catch more spikes than ever before
· Enter with better precision
· Exit with larger profits
· Trade with more confidence

We'll refund you immediately. No questions, no hassle.

---

 READY TO MASTER SPIKE TRADING?

Here's What Changes Today:

1. No more chasing spikes - you'll be waiting for them
2. No more uncertain entries - Order Blocks give exact prices
3. No more missed profits - Supply Zones show optimal exits
4. No more guesswork - Alerts tell you exactly when moves start

The average Boom & Crash trader catches 2-3 good spikes per day. With Omega One, you'll catch 5-7. Do the math on your profit potential.


 STILL THINKING?

"I was skeptical until I saw the Order Block + Spike Alert combination. Now I understand why this works so well - it's not just detecting spikes, it's giving you the entire trading plan." - Creator

Ask Yourself:

· How many spikes have you watched but not profited from this week?
· How much money did poor entries cost you on the last big move?
· What would consistent spike profits do for your trading account?

Omega One pays for itself in one trading session. The rest is pure profit.

It positions Omega One as the essential tool for anyone who wants to consistently profit from Boom and Crash spikes rather than just watching them happen!
Welcome to the next generation of algorithmic trading.The OMEGA ONE Spike Detector is not just an indicator—it's a complete trading system engineered for MetaTrader 5. Built with advanced kernel regression and high-probability confirmation logic, it filters out market noise to deliver only the most potent, actionable trade signals. Stop watching; start executing.

---

 HOW IT WORKS: 
How it works/ How to Trade it profitably
1. Respect the Bands + Supply zone + Orderblock
2. Wait for price to go beyond the Bands before you can pick a trade
3. Enter trade on a full candle close beyond the Band.
4. You must see a (3) before you pull the trigger
5. You must receive a Sell (for Crash index) Notification too.
6. Once all this conditions are met, PULL The trigger 
7. STOPLOSS is 10 Candlestick 
8. Take Profit when price Touches the Lower Band (Crash Index)
9. Wait for the next Setup
10. Repeat 1-9

Summary

The 3-Step OMEGA ONE Protocol

We’ve distilled profitable trading into three simple, rules-based steps. Follow them, and you will transform your trading.

Step 1: RESPECT THE BANDS
The core of the system is the dynamic Sadaraya-Eatson Envelope.These bands act as intelligent, adaptive support and resistance. In a healthy trend, price respects these boundaries. Your job is to wait for the exception—the Spike.

Step 2: CONFIRM THE SPIKE
A trade is only valid when price makes afull candle close beyond the envelope. This is your signal that the prevailing momentum is strong enough to potentially start a new leg.

· You MUST see this candle close. Do not jump the gun on a wick. Patience is your weapon.

Step 3: PULL THE TRIGGER (The OMEGA ONE Rule)
Once the candle closes beyond the band,you have a valid signal. But we add one more layer of confirmation for maximum accuracy:

· You MUST receive a Sell (for Crash) or Buy Notification. The system’s audible, email, and push alerts are your final "go" signal.

---

 YOUR PROFITABLE TRADE PLAN: EXECUTE WITH CONFIDENCE

FOR A SELL (CRASH) SETUP:

1. ENTRY: On a full bearish candle close below the Lower Band, confirmed by a SELL notification.
2. STOP LOSS: Place your stop loss 10 candlesticks above your entry candle. This gives the trade room to breathe while managing risk.
3. TAKE PROFIT: Exit the trade when price touches the opposite (Upper) Band. This is your profit target.
4. WAIT: Return to Step 1 and wait for the next clean setup.

FOR A BUY (RALLY) SETUP:

1. ENTRY: On a full bullish candle close above the Upper Band, confirmed by a BUY notification.
2. STOP LOSS: Place your stop loss 10 candlesticks below your entry candle.
3. TAKE PROFIT: Exit the trade when price touches the opposite (Lower) Band.
4. WAIT: Return to Step 1 and wait for the next clean setup.

---

 KEY FEATURES OF THE OMEGA ONE SPIKE DETECTOR FOR MT5

· Built for MetaTrader 5: Leverages the superior speed and stability of the MT5 platform.
· Advanced Kernel Regression: Uses Sadaraya-Eatson estimation for smoother, more responsive bands than traditional MAs.
· Unmissable Visual Alerts: Get clear visual entry signals (Blue Buy Arrows, Red Sell Arrows) directly on your chart.
· Multi-Platform Notifications: Never miss a setup with Audible Alerts, Email, and Push Notifications sent directly to your devices.
· Integrated ZigZag Confirmation: Includes ZigZag patterns to help identify significant swing highs and lows for added confluence.
· Foolproof Methodology: We give you the rules. Your only job is to follow them with discipline.

---

 READY TO BECOME AN OMEGA ONE TRADER?

Stop letting the markets control you. Start controlling your trades with institutional-grade technology.

The OMEGA ONE Spike Detector is for the serious MT5 trader who demands consistency. It’s for the trader who understands that profits come not from trading every move, but from waiting for the high-probability, high-reward setups.


---

© 2024 Omega One Spike Trading Systems
Trade at your own risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results

