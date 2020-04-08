Daily Decider BuySell Indicator

THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW

Unlock the Market's Daily Secret:

The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here!

Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence?

Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5.

Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day

This isn't just another indicator cluttering your chart. This is a systematic trading partner that identifies the most probable high-probability setups by combining a powerful market mechanic with professional risk management.


---

What is the "Daily First Move" Secret?

Markets often tip their hand early. The first significant move away from the daily opening range can set the tone for the entire session. The Daily Decider automates the detection of this crucial signal, telling you whether the bulls or the bears have taken initial control.

But we don't stop there. We don't just tell you the direction—we give you the exact entry, target, and stop-loss points.

---

How It Works: Clarity in Three Simple Steps

1. DECIDE the Bias: The indicator analyzes the new trading day and automatically determines if the first break was to the upside or downside. This establishes your core trading bias for the day: ONLY BUY after a first move Low, or ONLY SELL after a first move High.
2. CONFIRM the Entry: We don't chase the move. The indicator patiently waits for a Major Swing Point Pullback. It uses advanced algorithms to filter out insignificant noise, ensuring you only enter when price action confirms the initial bias at a critical support or resistance level. This is your high-probability "sweet spot."
3. EXECUTE with Precision: When our conditions align, the indicator delivers an unmistakable signal directly on your chart.
   ·   BUY NOW / SELL NOW Arrow & Label: A clear visual command to enter the trade.
   ·   Take-Profit (TP) Target: Calculated using a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR), placing your profit target at a logical, volatility-adjusted level.
   ·   Chandelier Exit (CE) Stop-Loss: A dynamic, trailing stop-loss line that moves with the trend, locking in profits and protecting your capital. It's visualized as a clear red trend line, showing you exactly where your risk is.

---

Key Features & Professional-Grade Tools

· Daily Bias Filter: Eliminates 50% of the market noise by focusing only on trades in the direction of the initial momentum.
· Smart Swing Point Detection: Avoids false entries by requiring significant pullbacks, ensuring you don't buy at the top or sell at the bottom.
· ATR-Based Volatility Adjustment: Both your Take-Profit and Chandelier Exit are dynamically calculated based on current market volatility, making the system robust across different pairs and market conditions.
· Visual Chandelier Exit Trail: See your stop-loss evolve as a clean, horizontal trend line, making risk management intuitive.
· Complete "Set-and-Forget" Signals: Every trade comes with a clear entry, target, and stop. No guesswork required.
· Fully Customizable: Adjust all parameters (ATR periods, multipliers, swing sensitivity) to fine-tune the system to your favorite trading instruments and risk tolerance.

---

Who Is This Indicator For?

· Swing & Day Traders looking for a structured, rule-based approach.
· Traders overwhelmed by complexity who crave simplicity and clarity.
· Those struggling with discipline who need a system to keep them focused.
· Beginners seeking a professional-grade system to learn from and follow.
· Experts who want a reliable "second opinion" to confirm their own analysis.

---

What You're Really Buying

You are not just buying lines on a chart. You are investing in:

· CLARITY: Cut through the noise and know your daily mission.
· DISCIPLINE: A rules-based framework to curb emotional trading.
· CONFIDENCE: Enter every trade knowing your exact exit strategy.
· TIME: Let the indicator do the heavy lifting of analysis, saving you hours.

---

Testimonials (Example)

"This indicator has completely transformed my trading. The 'first move' logic is incredibly powerful, and having the TP and CE Stop drawn for me removes all the stress. It's like having a professional trader whispering in my ear all day." - Mark J., Swing Trader

"Finally, an indicator that doesn't repaint! The signals are clear and the logic is sound. The Daily Decider has become the cornerstone of my trading strategy." - Sarah L., Forex Day Trader

---

Get Started Now!

Stop wondering and start executing. Take control of your trading destiny today.

Click the 'Buy Now' button and download the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator to your MT5 platform instantly!

Price: Only $70 (One-Time Payment | Lifetime Access)

---

Our Promise & Disclaimer

We are so confident you'll love the Daily Decider that we offer a 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee. If you are not satisfied for any reason, contact us for a full refund.

Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The indicators and strategies provided are for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice.

---

Ready to Decode the Market, Every Single Day?


