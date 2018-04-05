Smart Sniper AI System MT5

SMART SNIPER SYSTEM – AI TRADER v1.0 ULTIMATE

INSTITUTIONAL HYBRID AI + SMART BREAKOUT SYSTEM FOR XAUUSD (GOLD)

Revolutionary Dual-Engine Trading System Combining Artificial Intelligence with Traditional Breakout Strategy

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
PRICING INFORMATION
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Discounted price.

The price will increase by $25 with every purchaseFinal price: $1599

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
AI-POWERED TRADING ENGINE
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

OpenAI Integration: Real-time market sentiment & contextual analysis using OpenAI's latest model via secure API.

Smart Money Concepts: Institutional-grade trade logic with multi-timeframe confluence.

10-Point Confirmation System: From basic alignment to full institutional confluence.

Dynamic Confidence Scoring: 85%–100% confidence levels with customizable thresholds.

Real-Time Market Context Analysis: H4/H1 trend alignment, RSI, ADX, ATR, spread monitoring.

Adaptive Market Regime Detection: AI logic adjusts strategy weight based on trending or ranging conditions.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
DUAL TRADING SYSTEMS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Breakout Strategy: Classic high-low breakout with optimized stop orders.

AI Signal System: Machine learning-driven entries with sentiment analysis from transmited datas.

Flexible Mode Selection: Run AI-only, EA-only, or combined hybrid system (Recommended).

Independent Risk Parameters: Separate settings for each trading method.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
ADVANCED & MULTI-LAYERED RISK MANAGEMENT
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

5-Tier Risk Levels: From Aggressive (1:50) to Safe (1:500) capital allocation.

Auto Lot Calculation: Dynamic position sizing based on account balance.

Smart Trailing Stops: Dual trailing systems for both AI and EA trades.

Intelligent Execution Filters: Real-time spread protection, low-liquidity session avoidance, and news volatility filters operate in the background to protect capital.

Fortified Account Protection: Hidden equity-based circuit breakers and daily loss limiters act as a final safety net, automatically pausing trading during abnormal drawdowns.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
PROFESSIONAL TRADING DASHBOARD
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Real-Time Performance Metrics: Floating P/L, balance, equity, margin levels.

AI Brain Visualization: Confidence scoring, signal quality, market bias.

Weekly Statistics: Separate, detailed tracking for AI and EA system performance to validate each strategy's edge.

Market Diagnostics: Spread, volatility, session timing, trend analysis.

Minimalist Mode: Collapsible panel for focused trading.

Smart News Filtration: Real-time Economic Calendar Integration with Multi-Currency Impact Analysis

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
TRADING SPECIFICATIONS & OPTIMAL SETUP
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Recommended Pair: XAUUSD (Gold/USD)

Primary Timeframe: H1 (with H4/M15 confluence analysis)

Trading Sessions: All sessions (optimized for London/NY overlap).

Minimum Deposit: $100 (Recommended: $500+ for safe risk management on ECN accounts)

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
HYPER-AGGRESSIVE CAPITAL PRESERVATION
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Micro-Stop Loss Philosophy: Our core strategy enforces extremely tight, fixed monetary stop-losses to rigorously protect your account balance. The H1 Breakout EA risks only $3.5 per trade, while the AI Execution System risks a maximum of $15 per trade. This eliminates large, single-trade drawdowns.

Opportunity Without Disaster: By capping risk at just $3.5 (EA) or $15 (AI) per position, the system can safely engage with high-frequency opportunities. This turns many small, managed risks into significant growth over time without threatening your capital.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
TRADING SPECIFICATIONS & PHILOSOPHY
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Core Risk Philosophy: Ultra-Conservative Capital Preservation via Fixed Micro-Stop-Losses ($3.5 EA / $15 AI).

Critical Requirement:
A true ECN/Raw Account with near-zero or normal spreads Between 14 and 25 is NON-NEGOTIABLE.
Fixed-dollar stops of $3.5 and $15 will be destroyed by broker slippage or wide spreads on standard accounts.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
WHY CHOOSE SMART SNIPER SYSTEM
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Fixed Micro-SL Capital Guard: Trade with confidence knowing your maximum risk is hard-capped at $3.50 per EA trade and $15 per AI trade. Your balance is protected above all else.

High-Opportunity, Low-Stress: With risk per trade minimized to tiny, fixed amounts, the system can safely act on more high-probability setups, creating multiple streams of potential profit without the stress of large losses.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
For more Information About WebRequest Configuration:

  • Requires URL whitelisting in MT5 settings
  • API endpoint: OpenAI integration for market analysis
  • News data fetching from financial sources
Contact me :@DarkmindEA 

 

