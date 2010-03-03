NO DLL NEEDED ! //+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property description "🌟 ENKI – 🌟 WHY ENKI ?"

#property description "⚙ YOU CAN START WITH LITTLE AND MAKE A LOT OF PROFIT"

#property description "🧠 SAR PARABOLIC with thousandths filter for precise entries"

#property description "🎯 Trade only at the best times or 24 hours, you choose! "

#property description "🔁 Resets lot size when targets are reached"

#property description "⚙ Customizable settings for any trading style"

#property description "✅ CREATED BY TOMAS LEKIM "