Golden Suite
- Experts
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- Versão: 1.26
- Ativações: 10
Golden Suite is positioned as an innovative trading advisor that combines proven trading strategies.
Its goal is to provide traders with a reliable system of market analysis, forecasting and recommendations based on deep data analysis.
Key features of the Golden Suite:
MARKET SETTINGS
- auto-selection of indicators
- risk % of deposit
- trailing stop
- news filter
- multi-timeframe
- depending on the market situation
✔ Max Drawdown control
✔ Trading only during permitted hours
✔ News Filter
✔ One trade at a time
✔ No martingale
✔ Fixed risk %
✔ Daily Loss Control
20 indicators - like filters (can be turned on/off)
Risk Limitation
Trailing Stop by points
Schedule by the hour
Spread filter for gold broker
One order at a time
Strategy
Based on proven rules: Uses a comprehensive trading strategy that has stood the test of time.
A technologically advanced algorithm provides an additional level of filtering of trading signals.
Market Analysis: Provides detailed reports and decision explanations, helping users better understand the market.
Peculiarities
Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD).
Timeframes: M5 or H1 intervals are recommended, although any timeframe can be selected.
Minimum deposit: It is advisable to start trading with a balance of at least $300 to minimize risks and increase potential profits.
Recommended brokers: Low spreads and order execution are essential for successful trading. For example, Tickmill or IC Markets.
Using VPS: For continuous system operation, it is recommended to use virtual private servers (VPS).
Night trading: This period is considered favorable due to low volatility and reduced risk of large losses.
Risk Management: It is important to regularly monitor your account balance and adapt to market changes.
Conclusion
Golden Suite represents a unique combination of proven approaches and modern technologies, offering users a reliable and informative solution for automated gold trading. However, despite its advantages, every investor should consider the potential risks and approach trading wisely and prudently.
