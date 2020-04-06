AT MM Pro

Signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2318141?source=Site+Signals+From+Author .The risk is 2% per transaction from the deposit(recommended).

The working timeframe is M1.

The Expert Advisor enters the market with a high probability of a trend starting.

THERE are NO toxic methods leading to the draining of the deposit - THERE is NO grid and NO martingale.

A stop loss percentage of the deposit is set for each position (-2% recommendation) and a take profit of 5-10 to the stop loss.

Each position is accompanied by a trailing stop. 2 levels of the trailing stop - a calm market and for strong movements. For strong movements , it is taken from NFT , but used on M1 .

It is possible to trade and test with a fixed risk per trade or choose to risk % of the deposit in each trade.

Testing since 2010 with a fixed risk of $ 20 per transaction (equivalent to 2% of $ 1,000). Testing with a fixed risk allows you to see the correct operation of the advisor.

With the expected simultaneous operation on recommended and tested currency pairs at a risk of $ 20, the average return assumes $ 437 per month (43% at a risk of 2%).

It is recommended to limit the opening of positions on one pair to a maximum of 2 positions on one currency pair at the same time.

There is a filter based on the start and end time.

We open 3 tabs of USDJPY , 2 tabs of XAUUSD , 2 tabs of GBPJPY, 1 tab of EURAUD, 1 tab of EUR JPY FOR A TOTAL of 9 tabs. Timeframe is M1. And we install the adviser with different settings - the signal is taken from different timelines .In the masonry discussion, I upload .set files.

It is recommended to use it on accounts of the PRO.ECN type (or analogues) with a minimum spread.


Added statistics for 2025. The introduction of duties and the shutdown have made adjustments to the work. Usually, the next year's profit is double. Hurry up and purchase the advisor.

