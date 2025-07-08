Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2318141?source=Site+Signals+From+Author .The risk is 2% per transaction from the deposit(recommended).

The working timeframe is M1.

The Expert Advisor enters the market with a high probability of a trend starting.

THERE are NO toxic methods leading to the draining of the deposit - THERE is NO grid and NO martingale.

A stop loss percentage of the deposit is set for each position (-2% recommendation) and a take profit of 5-10 to the stop loss.

Each position is accompanied by a trailing stop. 2 levels of the trailing stop - a calm market and for strong movements. For strong movements , it is taken from NFT , but used on M1 .

It is possible to trade and test with a fixed risk per trade or choose to risk % of the deposit in each trade.



Testing since 2010 with a fixed risk of $ 20 per transaction (equivalent to 2% of $ 1,000). Testing with a fixed risk allows you to see the correct operation of the advisor.

With the expected simultaneous operation on recommended and tested currency pairs at a risk of $ 20, the average return assumes $ 437 per month (43% at a risk of 2%).

It is recommended to limit the opening of positions on one pair to a maximum of 2 positions on one currency pair at the same time.

There is a filter based on the start and end time.

We open 3 tabs of USDJPY , 2 tabs of XAUUSD , 2 tabs of GBPJPY, 1 tab of EURAUD, 1 tab of EUR JPY FOR A TOTAL of 9 tabs. And we install the adviser with different settings - the signal is taken from different timelines .In the masonry discussion, I upload .set files.

It is recommended to use it on accounts of the PRO.ECN type (or analogues) with a minimum spread.

