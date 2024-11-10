Long and Short PRO EA is an improved advisor Long and Short FREE EA (unfortunately, users down conduct assessments on purpose, so we had to release a paid version).

All the functions that were requested are implemented. The code has been rewritten and many errors have been fixed, including those related to closing positions. This advice will be improved in the future. One of the Yarukami Mnukakashi family of advisors for gold (XAUUSD). You can also trade Forex currency pairs. Work with a spread of up to 30 is considered. The scalper works 24/5, the loss is covered by the grid with averaging by a light (small) coefficient if you set it. It should always work, with the exception of stops by time that you set yourself, for example, on news, so I implemented two sessions by time. Main characteristics:Strategy type: 24-hour trading, but I recommend avoiding the American session and setting a daily take of $30-40 per 0.01 lot. Trading instruments: GOLD (I haven't considered other instruments, but you can try).

Timeframes: M1-H1, there is no difference, but for convenience I recommend H1.

Algorithm: I will keep the algorithm of work to myself.

Risk management: there is a function to forcibly close orders in case of drawdown to the percentage of the deposit that you specify. There is a pause function in case of drawdown - new orders will not be opened.

Advisor parameters:

Lot == Lot

Tral == Minimum closed pips

Grid step == Grid step in pips

Profit in day == When the amount in currency is reached, the EA will stop until the next day

Spread limit == Spread limit

Lot step == Number of maximum open positions

Time ON EA session 1 == Turn on the EA

Time OFF EA session 1 == Turn off the EA

Time ON EA session 2 == Turn on the EA

Time OFF EA session 2 == Turn off the EA

Close everything by time == Forces all orders to close when the time is up

Lot multiplication == Lot multiplication when opening the grid (if you put 0, then the lot will be added 0.01, 0.02, 0.03....)

Stop limit in procent == Closes all orders when the drawdown in percent is reached

Pause in procent == Prohibition on opening new orders when the drawdown in percent is reached

Magic number == Magic number

Panel info == Information panel

Contacts:

Telegram group t.me/yarukamiea



