Gold Dragon AI MT4

A unique robot that has been successfully trading on a real account since 2021.

The Gold Dragon trading system is so stable that it has allowed it to survive all market fluctuations, while other systems have failed!

Big sale 50% OFF! Price $450. Regular price $899

All our signals are now available on myfxbook: click here 

Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge.

All future updates of the adviser are included in the price.

After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly.

I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker.

As you can see, since October 2021 the account has brought me an income of more than 1800%. This is a great result! I also withdrew a capital of $77,970.

Unlike other gold trading advisors, high volatility is an advantage of this strategy

The trading system is designed in such a way that the advisor automatically calculates the lot size

The robot is fully adapted for any broker and account type. It is enough to add Gold Dragon to the XAUUSD (Gold) H1 chart

Use a broker providing leverage of 1:500 or higher

Minimum deposit 5K USD

Contact me after purchase to get recommendations on installing and configuring Gold Dragon


Basic parameters:

  • Auto lot size / Balance step - lot size will be increasing automatically according to the Balance step value 
  • Balance Step - the balance step for calculating the Autolot
  • Digits after dot - how many digits after the dot in quotes (usually it is equal to 2 for example: 1978.90). Some brokers have 3 dot signs (for example, for example: 1978.900), then you need to set the value =3
  • Push notification - notification to the phone (you need to configure the connection of your terminal with a mobile phone)
  • Magic number - the number of the ADVISER's transactions. If you use multiple Expert Advisors on the same account, make sure that the transaction number is different.
Filtro:
Matthias Bessler
2641
Matthias Bessler 2023.12.22 15:47 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Responder ao comentário