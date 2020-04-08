AMS Scalper
- Indicadores
- Aleksandr Makarov
- Versão: 1.2
- Ativações: 5
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!!
AMS Scalper
An excellent indicator for the entry point into the market; we use indicator signals only according to the trend.
Settings:
Range - 50 (range size for signal search.)
Maximum candles Back - 3 (after how many candles to set a signal)
P.S. For the signal to appear on the zero candle, set 0.
We recommend a trend indicator - Quantum Entry PRO
Still have questions? do you need help?, I'm always happy to help, write to me in private messages