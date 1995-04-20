AMS Scalper

AMS Scalper


An excellent indicator for the entry point into the market; we use indicator signals only according to the trend.

Settings:

Range - 50 (range size for signal search.)

Maximum candles Back - 3 (after how many candles to set a signal)

P.S. For the signal to appear on the zero candle, set 0.



We recommend a trend indicator -  Quantum Entry PRO



Still have questions? do you need help?, I'm always happy to help, write to me in private messages


