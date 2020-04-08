Smart Level Pro

Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!!

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810


Smart Level Pro is a very powerful indicator based on the concept of order blocks and set entries with the right fvg and breakouts to create a very good entry level like a professional trader. Very easy to use interface and easy to enter on buy and sell signals.

The indicator does not repaint and does not change its data!

Works best on M5-M15 timeframe for gold, bitcoin and currency pairs.

4-5 deals daily for each pair.

Trading with this indicator is very easy.

We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction according to the arrow

(Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).


The indicator works great with Quantum Entry PRO, filtering signals only by trend.


This price is limited to the first 15 user copies, after which the price will be revised to 258$.

Write in a private message or in the telegram in the profile to receive the bonus.

