Trend Filter Pro
- Indicadores
- Aleksandr Makarov
- Versão: 1.1
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!!
Trend Filter Pro
Trend filter indicator.
Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro or Quantum Entry PRO
The indicator no repaint!!!
Settings:
Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90)
Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or
In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
It really works on my strategies, but the settings of the colors and thickness of the lines return to default very soon even once changed, much better if it can keeps them stable as trader's like.