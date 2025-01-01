DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5 Biblioteca Padrão Módulos de estratégias Classes Base para Expert Advisors CExpertBase High 

High

Obtém o elemento das timeseries "High" pelo índice .

double  High(
   int    ind         // index
   )

Parâmetros

ind

[in]  Índice do elemento.

Valor de retorno

Se com sucesso, ele retorna o valor numérico do elemento das timeseries High pelo índice determinado, caso contrário ele retorna EMPTY_VALUE.

Observação

O EMPTY_VALUE é devolvido em dois casos:

  1. Timeseries não é usada (o bit correspondente não está definido).
  2. Índice do elemento está fora do intervalo.
