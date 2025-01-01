- InitPhase
- TrendType
- UsedSeries
- EveryTick
- Open
- High
- Low
- Close
- Spread
- Time
- TickVolume
- RealVolume
- Init
- Symbol
- Period
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- SetPriceSeries
- SetOtherSeries
- InitIndicators
- InitOpen
- InitHigh
- InitLow
- InitClose
- InitSpread
- InitTime
- InitTickVolume
- InitRealVolume
- PriceLevelUnit
- StartIndex
- CompareMagic
High
Obtém o elemento das timeseries "High" pelo índice .
|
double High(
Parâmetros
ind
[in] Índice do elemento.
Valor de retorno
Se com sucesso, ele retorna o valor numérico do elemento das timeseries High pelo índice determinado, caso contrário ele retorna EMPTY_VALUE.
Observação
O EMPTY_VALUE é devolvido em dois casos:
- Timeseries não é usada (o bit correspondente não está definido).
- Índice do elemento está fora do intervalo.