SocketTlsSend

Envia dados por meio de uma conexão TLS segura.

int  SocketTlsSend(
   int           socket,               // soquete
   const uchar&  buffer[],             // buffer para dados
   uint          buffer_len            // tamanho do buffer
   );

Parâmetros

socket

[in]  Identificador do soquete retornado pela função SocketCreate. Ao passar um identificador inválido para _LastError é registrado o erro 5270 (ERR_NETSOCKET_INVALIDHANDLE).

buffer

[in]  Referência para o array do tipo uchar com os dados que é preciso enviar.

buffer_len

[in]  Tamanho do array buffer.

Valor retornado

Se bem-sucedido, retorna o número de bytes registrados no socket. Em caso de erro, retorna -1.

Observação

Se ocorrer um erro durante a execução desta função no soquete do sistema, a conexão estabelecida Socketconnect será interrompida.

Se houver um erro ao registrar dados em _LastError é registrado o erro 5273 (ERR_NETSOCKET_IO_ERROR).

A função só pode ser chamada por EAs e scripts, pois eles trabalham em seu próprio fluxo de execução. Quando chamado do indicador GetLastError() retorna o erro 4014 — "Função do sistema não permitida para chamada".

Exemplo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                SocketTlsSend.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com
#property version     "1.00"
#property description "Add Address to the list of allowed ones in the terminal settings to let the example work"
#property script_show_inputs
 
input string Address="www.mql5.com";
input int    Port   =443;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart(void)
  {
   int socket=SocketCreate();
//--- verificamos o identificador
   if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- se tudo estiver bem, podemos nos conectar.
      if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))
        {
         PrintFormat("Established connection to %s:%d",Address,Port);
 
         string   subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;
         datetime expiration;
         //--- se a conexão estiver protegida por um certificado, imprimimos seus dados
         if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))
           {
            Print("TLS certificate:");
            Print("   Owner:      ",subject);
            Print("   Issuer:     ",issuer);
            Print("   Number:     ",serial);
            Print("   Print:      ",thumbprint);
            Print("   Expiration: ",expiration);
           }
         //--- enviamos uma solicitação GET ao servidor
         string request="GET / HTTP/1.1\r\nHost: www.mql5.com\r\nUser-Agent: MT5\r\n\r\n";
         char   req[];
         int    len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;
 
         if(len<0)
           {
            Print("StringToCharArray() failed. Error "GetLastError());
            SocketClose(socket);
            return;
           }
//--- se for usada uma conexão protegida por TLS via porta 443
         if(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len)
           {
            Print("GET request sent");
            //--- lemos a resposta
            if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))
               Print("Failed to get a response, error ",GetLastError());
           }
         else
            Print("Failed to send GET request, error ",GetLastError());
        }
      else
        {
         PrintFormat("Connection to %s:%d failed, error %d",Address,Port,GetLastError());
        }
      //--- fechamos o soquete após usá-lo
      SocketClose(socket);
     }
   else
      Print("Failed to create a socket, error ",GetLastError());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Leitura da resposta do servidor                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout_ms)
  {
//--- lemos dados do soquete enquanto eles existirem, mas não mais do que o tempo limite
   char   rsp[];
   string result;
   ulong  timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;
 
   do
     {
      uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);
 
      if(len)
        {
         //--- lemos e analisamos os dados de uma conexão TLS segura
         int rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);
 
         if(rsp_len>0)
           {
            result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);
            //--- imprimimos apenas o cabeçalho da resposta
            int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r\n\r\n");
 
            if(header_end>0)
              {
               Print("HTTP answer header received:");
               Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));
               return(true);
              }
            //--- atualizamos o tempo de expiração do tempo limite de leitura
            timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;
           }
        }
     }
   while(GetTickCount64()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());
 
   return(false);
  }

Veja também

