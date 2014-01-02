Criação e publicação de relatórios de negócios e notificação SMS

Introdução

Este artigo descreve como gerar um relatório de resultados de negócios (utilizando o Consultor Especialista, o indicador ou o script) como um arquivo HTML e carregá-lo por FTP para o servidor WWW. Também levaremos em consideração o envio de notificações de eventos de negócios por SMS para o celular.

Para estar mais à vontade com o material descrito neste artigo, é recomendado ao leitor estar familiarizado com HTML (HyperText Markup Language).

Para implementar os relatórios de carregamento precisamos de um servidor WWW (pode ser qualquer computador) que possa aceitar dados por FTP. Para implementar a possibilidade de recebimento de notificações sobre eventos de negócios por SMS, precisamos de um gateway E-MAIL-SMS (este serviço é fornecido pela maioria das operadoras de celular e empresas prestadoras de serviços).

1. Criando um relatório e o enviando por FTP

Criaremos um programa MQL5 que gera um relatório de negócios e o envia pelo protocolo FTP. Inicialmente o faremos como um script. No futuro podemos utilizá-lo como um bloco finalizado que pode ser inserido dentro dos Consultores Especialistas e dos Indicadores. Por exemplo, no Consultor Especialista você pode utilizar esse bloco como gerenciador de eventos Trade ou Timer para executar esse bloco após o pedido de negócio ou para determinar algumas ações para o evento ChartEvent. Nos indicadores você pode incluir esse bloco para os gerenciadores de evento Timer ou ChartEvent.

O exemplo de relatório, criado pelo programa, é exibido nas Figuras 1, 2 e 3. Ou você pode baixar este relatório pelo link localizado no fim do artigo.

Figura 1. Exemplo de relatório - tabela de negociações e posições

Figura 2. Exemplo de relatório - gráfico de saldo

Figura 3. Exemplo de relatório - gráfico de preço no instrumento atual

Na tabela de negociações e posições (Figura 1), para comodidade, todas as negociações são divididas em posições. O lado esquerdo da tabela mostra o volume, horário e preço para entrar no mercado (de posições de abertura e acréscimos). O lado direito da tabela mostra os mesmos parâmetros para sair do mercado (fechamento parcial ou completo da posição). As entradas/saídas de negociações são divididas em duas partes - o fechamento de uma posição e a abertura da próxima.

Abaixo da tabela de negociações e posições é mostrado o gráfico de saldo (eixo horizontal - horário), e na parte inferior - o gráfico de preço do instrumento atual.

O programa cria os arquivos "report.html", "picture1.gif" e "picture2.gif" (arquivo html de relatório, arquivos de imagem do gráfico de saldo e do gráfico de preço) na pasta MetaTarder5_istall_dir\MQL5\Files. E a publicação em FTP é habilitada nas configurações de terminal - ela envia esses três arquivos para o servidor especificado. Além disso, precisaremos de três outros arquivos - imagens com setas apontando na direção da posição aberta - compra ou venda ("buy.gif" e "sell.gif"). Você pode pegar essas imagens (o link de download está no fim deste artigo) ou desenhá-las você mesmo em qualquer editor de gráficos. Estes dois arquivos devem ser colocados na mesma pasta do servidor WWW com o arquivo "report.html".

Como parâmetro de entrada, o programa aceita o horário de início e fim do período para o qual o relatório é gerado. Em nosso exemplo, o fim do período do relatório é o horário atual e o usuário seleciona a variante do período do relatório: período total, último dia, última semana, último mês ou último ano.

Algumas palavras sobre como o relatório é criado. O servidor de negócios é solicitado para todo o histórico de negociações. As negociações obtidas são processadas uma após outra. O arranjo deal_status[] armazena informações sobre se a negociação está processada ou não. Os índices de elemento deste arranjo são os números da negociação recebidos da lista do servidor de negócios das negociações. E os valores dos elementos são interpretados da seguinte forma: 0 - a negociação ainda não foi processada, 1 - a negociação já foi parcialmente processada (entrada/saída), 127 - a negociação já foi processada (outros valores não são utilizados sendo reservados para uso posterior).



O arranjo symb_list[] contêm a lista do nome dos instrumentos financeiros pelos qual a negociação foi conduzida, e o arranjo lots_list[] array - volumes de posições abertas para cada instrumento no momento do processamento da negociação. Valores positivos de volume correspondem a posições longas, negativos - a curtos. Se o volume for igual a zero, significa que esta ferramenta não tem posições abertas. Se, durante o processamento de negociações, um instrumento financeiro que não estiver na lista (no arranjo symb_list[]) for encontrado - ele é adicionado nele e o número de instrumentos financeiros (a variável symb_total) é aumentado em 1.



Em cada processamento de negociação cada negociação subsequente é analisada pelo mesmo instrumento financeiro até que a posição esteja fechada ou até a entrada/saída. Somente aquelas negociações são analisadas, para as quais o valor do arranjo deal_status[] for menor que 127. Após do processamento da negociação, o elemento correspondente do arranjo deal_status[] é designado como valor 127 e se a negociação estiver na entrada/saída da posição - com o valor 1. Se o horário em que a posição foi aberta se igualar ao período do relatório (definido pelas variáveis StartTime e EndTime) - esta posição é gravada ao relatório (todas as entradas e saídas).

Além da tabela de negociações, um novo gráfico para o instrumento financeiro atual é aberto. Para este gráfico, todas as propriedades necessárias são oferecidas, e usando a função ChartScreenShot() uma captura de tela é feita - de modo que tenhamos um arquivo de imagem com o gráfico de preço para o instrumento atual. A seguir, nesse gráfico o gráfico de preço é ocultado e as mudanças do gráfico de saldo são desenhadas e depois outra captura de tela é criada.

Quando dois arquivos de imagem com gráficos e arquivo HTML com relatório são criados, a capacidade de enviar arquivos por FTP é verificada. Se isto for permitido - os arquivos "report.html", "picture1.gif" e "picture2.gif" são enviados usando a função SendFTP(), de acordo com as configurações especificadas no MetaTrader 5.

Inicialize o MetaQuotes Language Editor e inicie a criação de um script. Defina as constantes - o tempo de espera de atualização do gráfico (em segundos), a largura e altura do gráfico de preço e a largura máxima do gráfico de saldo. O período do gráfico o qual irá exibir a curva de mudança do saldo é escolhido dependendo da duração do período do relatório e da largura máxima do gráfico. A largura do gráfico é ajustada ao tamanho necessário para o gráfico de saldo.



A altura do gráfico é automaticamente calculada como sendo metade da largura do mesmo. Além disso, especificaremos a largura do eixo vertical como constante - é o número de pixels pelo qual a área gráfica é diminuída comparada a largura da imagem devido ao eixo vertical.

#define timeout 10 #define Picture1_width 800 #define Picture2_width 800 #define Picture2_height 600 #define Axis_Width 59

Especifique que parâmetros de entrada serão solicitados ao usuário.

#property script_show_inputs

Crie a enumeração dos períodos do relatório.

enum report_periods { All_periods, Last_day, Last_week, Last_month, Last_year };

Peça ao usuário o período do relatório (por padrão é o período total).

input report_periods ReportPeriod= 0 ;

Escreva o conjunto da função OnStart().

void OnStart () {

Determine o início e o fim do período do relatório.

datetime StartTime= 0 ; datetime EndTime= TimeCurrent (); switch (ReportPeriod) { case 1 : StartTime=EndTime- 86400 ; break ; case 2 : StartTime=EndTime- 604800 ; break ; case 3 : StartTime=EndTime- 2592000 ; break ; case 4 : StartTime=EndTime- 31536000 ; break ; }

Mostre as variáveis que serão utilizadas no programa. A finalidade das variáveis é descrito nos comentários.

int total_deals_number; int file_handle; int i,j; int symb_total; int symb_pointer; char deal_status[]; ulong ticket; long hChart; double balance; double balance_prev; double lot_current; double lots_list[]; double current_swap; double current_profit; double max_val,min_val; string symb_list[]; string in_table_volume; string in_table_time; string in_table_price; string out_table_volume; string out_table_time; string out_table_price; string out_table_swap; string out_table_profit; bool symb_flag; datetime time_prev; datetime time_curr; datetime position_StartTime; datetime position_EndTime; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Picture1_period;

Abra um novo gráfico e defina suas propriedades - é o gráfico de preço que será colocado na parte inferior do relatório.

hChart= ChartOpen ( Symbol (), 0 ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_MODE , CHART_BARS ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_AUTOSCROLL ,true); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND , White ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND , Black ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,false); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,true); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,false); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE ,false); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SHOW_GRID ,true); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ,true); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_GRID , LightGray ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE , Black ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP , Black ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN , Black ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_BID , Gray ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_VOLUME , Green ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL , Red ); ChartSetString (hChart, CHART_COMMENT , ChartSymbol (hChart)); <end segm

Capture a imagem de um gráfico e salve o como "picture2.gif".

ChartScreenShot (hChart, "picture2.gif" ,Picture2_width,Picture2_height);

Solicite o histórico de negociações para o período total de existência da conta.

HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ());

Abra o arquivo "report.html" dentro do qual escreveremos a página HTML com o relatório (codificação ANSI).

file_handle= FileOpen ( "report.html" , FILE_WRITE | FILE_ANSI );

Escreva a parte inicial do documento HTML:

Inicie o documento HTML (<html>)

Título que será mostrado no topo de sua janela de navegador (<head><title>Expert Trade Report</title></head>)

Início da parte principal do documento HTML com a cor da tela de fundo (<body bgcolor='#EFEFEF'>)

Alinhamento do centro (<center>)

Título das negociações e tabela de posições (<h2>Trade Report</h2>)

Início das negociações e tabela de posições com alinhamento, largura de margem, cor da tela de fundo, cor da margem, espaçamento de célula e preenchimento de célula (<table align='center' border='1' bgcolor='#FFFFFF' bordercolor='#7F7FFF' cellspacing='0' cellpadding='0'>)

Título da tabela.

FileWrite (file_handle, "<html>" + "<head>" + "<title>Expert Trade Report</title>" + "</head>" + "<body bgcolor='#EFEFEF'>" + "<center>" + "<h2>Trade Report</h2>" + "<table align='center' border='1' bgcolor='#FFFFFF' bordercolor='#7F7FFF' cellspacing='0' cellpadding='0'>" + "<tr>" + "<th rowspan=2>SYMBOL</th>" + "<th rowspan=2>Direction</th>" + "<th colspan=3>Open</th>" + "<th colspan=3>Close</th>" + "<th rowspan=2>Swap</th>" + "<th rowspan=2>Profit</th>" + "</tr>" + "<tr>" + "<th>Volume</th>" + "<th>Time</th>" + "<th>Price</th>" + "<th>Volume</th>" + "<th>Time</th>" + "<th>Price</th>" + "</tr>" );

Obter o número de negociações na lista.

total_deals_number= HistoryDealsTotal ();

Configurar as dimensões para os arranjos symb_list[], lots_list[] e deal_status[].

ArrayResize (symb_list,total_deals_number); ArrayResize (lots_list,total_deals_number); ArrayResize (deal_status,total_deals_number);

Inicializar todos os elementos do arranjo deal_status[] com o valor 0 - todas as negociações não estão processadas.

ArrayInitialize (deal_status, 0 );

Configurar os valores iniciais de saldo e variável, utilizados para armazenar o valor anterior do saldo.

balance= 0 ; balance_prev= 0 ;

Configurar o valor inicial da variável utilizada para armazenar o número de instrumentos financeiros na lista.

symb_total= 0 ;

Criar um ciclo que processe sequencialmente cada negociação da lista.

for (i= 0 ;i<total_deals_number;i++) {

Selecione a negociação atual e obtenha seu tick.

ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i);

Alterar o saldo pela quantidade de lucro na negociação atual.

balance+= HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PROFIT );

Obter o horário da negociação - será utilizado frequentemente mais adiante.

time_curr= HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TIME );

Se for a primeira negociação na lista - precisamos ajustar os limites do período do relatório e selecionar o período para o gráfico de saldo, dependendo da duração do período do relatório e da largura da região na qual o gráfico estará plotado. Configurar os valores iniciais dos saldos máximos e mínimos (estas variáveis serão usadas para configurar o máximo e o mínimo no gráfico).

if (i== 0 ) { if (StartTime<time_curr) StartTime=time_curr; if (EndTime> TimeCurrent ()) EndTime= TimeCurrent (); max_val=balance; min_val=balance; Picture1_period= PERIOD_M1 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)) Picture1_period= PERIOD_M2 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 120 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_M3 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 180 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_M4 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 240 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_M5 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 300 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_M6 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 360 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_M10 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 600 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_M12 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 720 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_M15 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 900 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_M20 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 1200 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_M30 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 1800 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_H1 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 3600 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_H2 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 7200 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_H3 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 10800 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_H4 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 14400 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_H6 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 21600 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_H8 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 28800 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_H12 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 43200 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_D1 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 86400 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_W1 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 604800 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_MN1 ; ChartSetSymbolPeriod (hChart, Symbol (),Picture1_period); }

Se a negociação não for a primeira - crie o objeto "linha" usando qual mudança no gráfico de saldo foi plotada. A linha é plotada somente se pelo menos uma tiver seu final no período do relatório. Se as duas extremidades estiverem no período do relatório - a linha será "grossa". A cor da linha de saldo é verde. Se o saldo estiver além do intervalo de saldo mínimo e máximo - este intervalo é ajustado.

else { if (time_curr>=StartTime && time_prev<=EndTime) { ObjectCreate (hChart, IntegerToString (i), OBJ_TREND , 0 ,time_prev,balance_prev,time_curr,balance); ObjectSetInteger (hChart, IntegerToString (i), OBJPROP_COLOR , Green ); if (time_prev>=StartTime && time_curr<=EndTime) ObjectSetInteger (hChart, IntegerToString (i), OBJPROP_WIDTH , 2 ); } if (balance<min_val) min_val=balance; if (balance>max_val) max_val=balance; }

Atribua o valor anterior de tempo à variável correspondente.

time_prev=time_curr;

Se a negociação ainda não foi processada - processe-a.

if (deal_status[i]< 127 ) {

Se esta negociação for de saldo em amortização e estiver no período do relatório - a cadeia correspondente é escrita no relatório. A negociação é marcada como processada.

// If this deal is balance charge if( HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TYPE )== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { // if it's in the report period - write the corresponding string to report. if(time_curr>=StartTime && time_curr<=EndTime) FileWrite (file_handle," < tr > < td colspan= ' 9 ' > Balance: </ td > < td align= ' right ' > ", HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PROFIT ), " </ td > </ tr > "); // mark deal as processed deal_status[i]=127; }

Se esta negociação for de compra ou venda, verifique se este instrumento está na lista (arranjo symb_list[]). Se não estiver - coloque o na lista. A variável symb_pointer indica o elemento do arranjo symb_list[] o qual contém o nome do instrumento da negociação atual.

if ( HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TYPE )== DEAL_TYPE_BUY || HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TYPE )== DEAL_TYPE_SELL ) { symb_flag=false; for (j= 0 ;j<symb_total;j++) { if (symb_list[j]== HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL )) { symb_flag=true; symb_pointer=j; } } if (symb_flag==false) { symb_list[symb_total]= HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ); lots_list[symb_total]= 0 ; symb_pointer=symb_total; symb_total++; }

Configure os valores iniciais das variáveis position_StartTime e position_EndTime que armazenam o tempo de vida da posição inicial e final.

position_StartTime=time_curr; position_EndTime=time_curr;

As variáveis in_table_volume, in_table_time, in_table_price, out_table_volume, out_table_time, out_table_price, out_table_swap e out_table_profit irão armazenar tabelas que estarão dentro das células da tabela maior: o volume, horário e preço de entrada no mercado; volume, horário, preço, swap e lucro de saída do mercado. A variável in_table_volume também armazenará o nome do instrumento financeiro e vincular a uma imagem que corresponde a direção da posição aberta. Atribua a todas estas variáveis valores iniciais.

// creating the string in report - instrument, position direction, beginning of table for volumes to enter the market if(HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket,DEAL_TYPE)==DEAL_TYPE_BUY) StringConcatenate(in_table_volume," < tr > < td align= 'left' > ",symb_list[symb_pointer], " </ td > < td align= 'center' > < img src= 'buy.gif' > </ td > < td > < table border= '1' width= '100%' bgcolor= '#FFFFFF' bordercolor= '#DFDFFF' > "); if(HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket,DEAL_TYPE)==DEAL_TYPE_SELL) StringConcatenate(in_table_volume," < tr > < td align= 'left' > ",symb_list[symb_pointer], " </ td > < td align= 'center' > < img src= 'sell.gif' > </ td > < td > < table border= '1' width= '100%' bgcolor= '#FFFFFF' bordercolor= '#DFDFFF' > "); // creating the beginning of time table to enter the market in_table_time=" < td > < table border= '1' width= '100%' bgcolor= '#FFFFFF' bordercolor= '#DFDFFF' > "; // creating the beginning of price table to enter the market in_table_price=" < td > < table border= '1' width= '100%' bgcolor= '#FFFFFF' bordercolor= '#DFDFFF' > "; // creating the beginning of volume table to exit the market out_table_volume=" < td > < table border= '1' width= '100%' bgcolor= '#FFFFFF' bordercolor= '#DFDFFF' > "; // creating the beginning of time table to exit the market out_table_time=" < td > < table border= '1' width= '100%' bgcolor= '#FFFFFF' bordercolor= '#DFDFFF' > "; // creating the beginning of price table to exit the market out_table_price=" < td > < table border= '1' width= '100%' bgcolor= '#FFFFFF' bordercolor= '#DFDFFF' > "; // creating the beginning of swap table to exit the market out_table_swap=" < td > < table border= '1' width= '100%' bgcolor= '#FFFFFF' bordercolor= '#DFDFFF' > "; // creating the beginning of profit table to exit the market out_table_profit=" < td > < table border= '1' width= '100%' bgcolor= '#FFFFFF' bordercolor= '#DFDFFF' > ";

Processe todas as negociações iniciando com a atual até que a posição esteja encerrada. Processe todas elas se as mesmas não foram processadas antes.

for (j=i;j<total_deals_number;j++) { if (deal_status[j]< 127 ) {

Selecione a negociação e obtenha seu tick.

ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (j);

Se a negociação estiver no mesmo instrumento que a posição aberta - processe-a. Obtenha o horário da negociação. Se o horário da negociação for além do intervalo de horário - estenda o intervalo. Obtenha o volume da negociação.

if (symb_list[symb_pointer]== HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL )) { time_curr= HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TIME ); if (time_curr<position_StartTime) position_StartTime=time_curr; if (time_curr>position_EndTime) position_EndTime=time_curr; lot_current= HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_VOLUME );

Negociações de compra e venda são processadas separadamente. Comece com as negociações de compra.

if ( HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TYPE )== DEAL_TYPE_BUY ) {

Se você já tiver aberto a posição para venda - esta negociação para compra sairá do mercado. E se o volume da negociação será maior do que o volume da posição a descoberto - este será a entrada/saída. Atribua variáveis de cadeia com os valores desejados. Atribua o arranjo deal_status[] com o valor 127, se a negociação estiver completamente processada ou com o valor 1 se for a entrada/saída e esta negociação tiver que ser analisada para outra posição.

// if position is opened for sell - this will be exit from market if( NormalizeDouble (lots_list[symb_pointer],2)<0) { // if buy volume is greater than volume of opened short position - then this is in/out if( NormalizeDouble (lot_current+lots_list[symb_pointer],2)>0) { // creating table of volumes to exit the market - indicate only volume of opened short position StringConcatenate (out_table_volume,out_table_volume," < tr > < td align= ' right' > ", DoubleToString (-lots_list[symb_pointer],2)," </ td > </ tr > "); // mark position as partially processed deal_status[j]=1; } else { // if buy volume is equal or less than volume of opened short position - then this is partial or full close // creating the volume table to exit the market StringConcatenate (out_table_volume,out_table_volume," < tr > < td align= ' right ' > ", DoubleToString (lot_current,2)," </ td > </ tr > "); // mark deal as processed deal_status[j]=127; } // creating the time table to exit the market StringConcatenate (out_table_time,out_table_time," < tr > < td align= ' center ' > ", TimeToString (time_curr,TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS)," </ td > </ tr > "); // creating the price table to exit the market StringConcatenate (out_table_price,out_table_price," < tr > < td align= ' center ' > ", DoubleToString (HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket,DEAL_PRICE), (int) SymbolInfoInteger (symb_list[symb_pointer], SYMBOL_DIGITS ))," </ td > </ tr > "); // get the swap of current deal current_swap= HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_SWAP ); // if swap is equal to zero - create empty string of the swap table to exit the market if( NormalizeDouble (current_swap,2)==0) StringConcatenate (out_table_swap,out_table_swap," < tr > </ tr > "); // else create the swap string in the swap table to exit the market else StringConcatenate (out_table_swap,out_table_swap," < tr > < td align= ' righ t' > ", DoubleToString (current_swap,2)," </ td > </ tr > "); // get the profit of current deal current_profit= HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PROFIT ); // if profit is negative (loss) - it is displayed as red in the profit table to exit the market if( NormalizeDouble (current_profit,2)<0) StringConcatenate (out_table_profit,out_table_profit," < tr > < td align= right > < SPAN style= 'COLOR: #EF0000' > ", DoubleToString (current_profit,2)," </ SPAN > </ td > </ tr > "); // else - it is displayed as green else StringConcatenate (out_table_profit,out_table_profit," < tr > < td align= ' right ' > < SPAN style= 'COLOR: #00EF00' > ", DoubleToString (current_profit,2)," </ SPAN > </ td > </ tr > "); }

Se você já tiver aberto a posição de alta - a compra nesta negociação será a entrada no mercado (o primeiro ou o acréscimo). Se o elemento do arranjo deal_status[] que corresponde a esta negociação tiver o valor 1 - significa que a entrada/saída foi feita. Atribua variáveis de cadeia com os valores desejados e marque a negociação como processada (atribua o elemento correspondente do arranjo deal_status[] com o valor 127).

else // if position is opened for buy - this will be the enter to the market { // if this deal has been already partially processed (in/out) if(deal_status[j]==1) { // create the volume table of entering the market (volume, formed after in/out, is put here) StringConcatenate (in_table_volume,in_table_volume," < tr > < td align= ' right ' > ", DoubleToString (lots_list[symb_pointer],2)," </ td > </ tr > "); // indemnity of volume change, which will be produced (the volume of this deal is already taken into account) lots_list[symb_pointer]-=lot_current; } // if this deal has not been processed yet, create the volume table to enter the market else StringConcatenate (in_table_volume,in_table_volume," < tr > < td align= ' right ' > ",DoubleToString(lot_current,2)," </ td > </ tr > "); // creating the time table of entering the market StringConcatenate (in_table_time,in_table_time," < tr > < td align center > ", TimeToString (time_curr, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS )," </ td > </ tr > "); // creating the price table of entering the market StringConcatenate (in_table_price,in_table_price," < tr > < td align= ' center' > ", DoubleToString (HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket, DEAL_PRICE ), (int) SymbolInfoInteger (symb_list[symb_pointer], SYMBOL_DIGITS ))," </ td > </ tr > "); // mark deal as processed deal_status[j]=127; }

Altere o volume da posição para o volume da negociação atual. Se a posição estiver fechada (o volume for igual a zero) - pare de processar esta posição (saia do ciclo que contém a variável j) e procure pela próxima negociação não processada (no ciclo que contém a variável i).

lots_list[symb_pointer]+=lot_current; if ( NormalizeDouble (lots_list[symb_pointer], 2 )== 0 || deal_status[j]== 1 ) break ; }

As negociações de venda são processadas de modo semelhante e depois saímos do ciclo que contém a variável j.

// if this deal is sell if( HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TYPE )== DEAL_TYPE_SELL ) { // if position has been already opened for buy - this will be the exit from market if( NormalizeDouble (lots_list[symb_pointer],2)>0) { // if sell volume is greater than volume of opened long position - then this is in/out if( NormalizeDouble (lot_current-lots_list[symb_pointer],2)>0) { // creating table of volumes to exit the market - indicate only volume of opened long position StringConcatenate (out_table_volume,out_table_volume," < tr > < td align= ' right ' > ", DoubleToString (lots_list[symb_pointer],2)," </ td > </ tr > "); // mark position as partially processed deal_status[j]=1; } else { // if sell volume is equal or greater than volume of opened short position - then this is partial or full close // creating the volume table to exit the market StringConcatenate (out_table_volume,out_table_volume," < tr > < td align= ' right ' > ", DoubleToString (lot_current,2)," </ td > </ tr > "); // mark deal as processed deal_status[j]=127; } // creating the time table to exit the market StringConcatenate (out_table_time,out_table_time," < tr > < td align= ' center ' > ", TimeToString (time_curr, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS )," </ td > </ tr > "); // creating the price table to exit the market StringConcatenate (out_table_price,out_table_price," < tr > < td align= ' center ' > ", DoubleToString ( HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PRICE ), (int) SymbolInfoInteger (symb_list[symb_pointer], SYMBOL_DIGITS ))," </ td > </ tr > "); // get the swap of current deal current_swap= HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_SWAP ); // if swap is equal to zero - create empty string of the swap table to exit the market if( NormalizeDouble (current_swap,2)==0) StringConcatenate (out_table_swap,out_table_swap," < tr > </ tr > "); // else create the swap string in the swap table to exit the market else StringConcatenate (out_table_swap,out_table_swap," < tr > < td align= ' right ' > ", DoubleToString (current_swap,2)," </ td > </ tr > "); // get the profit of current deal current_profit= HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PROFIT ); // if profit is negative (loss) - it is displayed as red in the profit table to exit the market if( NormalizeDouble (current_profit,2)<0) StringConcatenate (out_table_profit,out_table_profit," < tr > < td align= ' right ' > < SPAN style= 'COLOR: #EF0000' > ", DoubleToString (current_profit,2)," </ SPAN > </ td > </ tr > "); // else - it is displayed as green else StringConcatenate (out_table_profit,out_table_profit," < tr > < td align= ' right ' > < SPAN style= 'COLOR: #00EF00' > ", DoubleToString (current_profit,2)," </ SPAN > </ td > </ tr > "); } else // if position is opened for sell - this will be the enter to the market { // if this deal has been already partially processed (in/out) if(deal_status[j]==1) { // create the volume table of entering the market (volume, formed after in/out, is put here) StringConcatenate (in_table_volume,in_table_volume," < tr > < td align= ' right ' > ", DoubleToString (-lots_list[symb_pointer],2)," </ td > </ tr > "); // indemnity of volume change, which will be produced (the volume of this deal is already taken into account) lots_list[symb_pointer]+=lot_current; } // if this deal has not been processed yet, create the volume table to enter the market else StringConcatenate (in_table_volume,in_table_volume," < tr > < td align= ' right ' > ", DoubleToString (lot_current,2)," </ td > </ tr > "); // creating the time table of entering the market StringConcatenate (in_table_time,in_table_time," < tr > < td align= ' center ' > ", TimeToString (time_curr, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS )," </ td > </ tr > "); // creating the price table of entering the market StringConcatenate (in_table_price,in_table_price," < tr > < td align= ' center ' > ", DoubleToString ( HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PRICE ), (int) SymbolInfoInteger (symb_list[symb_pointer], SYMBOL_DIGITS ))," </ td > </ tr > "); // mark deal as processed deal_status[j]=127; } // change of position volume by the current instrument, taking into account the volume of current deal lots_list[symb_pointer]-=lot_current; // if the volume of opened position by the current instrument became equal to zero - position is closed if( NormalizeDouble (lots_list[symb_pointer],2)==0 || deal_status[j]==1) break; } } } }

Se o horário em que a posição foi aberta estiver no período do relatório (pelo menos parcialmente) - o registro correspondente é destinado ao arquivo "report.html".

if (position_EndTime>=StartTime && position_StartTime<=EndTime) FileWrite (file_handle, in_table_volume, "</table></td>" , in_table_time, "</table></td>" , in_table_price, "</table></td>" , out_table_volume, "</table></td>" , out_table_time, "</table></td>" , out_table_price, "</table></td>" , out_table_swap, "</table></td>" , out_table_profit, "</table></td></tr>" );

Atribua a variável balance_prev o valor do saldo. Saia do ciclo que contém a variável i.

} balance_prev=balance; }

Escreva o fim do arquivo HTML (contém links para as imagens, o final do alinhamento do centro, o final da parte principal, o documento HTML do final). Feche o arquivo "report.html".

FileWrite (file_handle, " Balance Chart <img src= ' picture1.gi f ' > Price Chart <img src= ' picture2.gif ' >" ); FileClose (file_handle);

Não aguardar pela atualização do gráfico mais tempo do que o especificado na constante do tempo de espera.

time_curr= TimeCurrent (); while ( SeriesInfoInteger ( Symbol (),Picture1_period, SERIES_BARS_COUNT )== 0 && TimeCurrent ()-time_curr<timeout) Sleep ( 1000 );

Configurar o máximo e mínimo estabelecido no gráfico.

ChartSetDouble (hChart, CHART_FIXED_MAX ,max_val+(max_val-min_val)/ 10 ); ChartSetDouble (hChart, CHART_FIXED_MIN ,min_val-(max_val-min_val)/ 10 );

Configurar as propriedades do gráfico de saldo.

ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_MODE , CHART_LINE ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_FOREGROUND ,false); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,false); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_VOLUME , White ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL , White ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SHOW_GRID ,true); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_GRID , LightGray ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ,false); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES , CHART_VOLUME_HIDE ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE , White ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SCALE , 0 ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SCALEFIX ,true); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SHIFT ,false); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_AUTOSCROLL ,true); ChartSetString (hChart, CHART_COMMENT , "BALANCE" );

Redesenhar o gráfico de saldo.

ChartRedraw (hChart); Sleep ( 8000 );

Capture a imagem do gráfico (salve a imagem "picture1.gif"). A largura do gráfico se ajusta à largura do período do relatório (mas devido aos feriados as imprecisões ocorrem com frequência e o gráfico torna-se mais largo que a curva de mudança do saldo), a altura é calculada como sendo metade da largura.

ChartScreenShot (hChart, "picture1.gif" ,( int )(EndTime-StartTime)/ PeriodSeconds (Picture1_period), ( int )(EndTime-StartTime)/ PeriodSeconds (Picture1_period)/ 2 , ALIGN_RIGHT );

Apague todos os objetos do gráfico e feche-o.

ObjectsDeleteAll (hChart); ChartClose (hChart);

Se o envio de arquivos por FTP for permitido, envie três arquivos: "report.html", picture1.gif " "e" " picture2.gif ".

if ( TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_FTP_ENABLED )) { SendFTP ( "report.html" ); SendFTP ( "picture1.gif" ); SendFTP ( "picture2.gif" ); } }

Por enquanto, a descrição do programa está completa. Para enviar arquivos por FTP, você deve ajustar as configurações do MetaTrader 5 - vá no menu Ferramentas, depois em Opções e abra a aba Editor (Figura 4).

Figura 4. Opções do relatório de publicação por FTP

Na caixa de diálogo Opções você precisa marcar a opção "Permitir", especificar o número da conta, o endereço FTP, o caminho, o login e a senha para acesso. A periodicidade da atualização não importa.

Agora você pode executar o script. Após executar, o gráfico de saldo aparece na tela por alguns segundos e então desaparece. No Diário você pode encontrar possíveis erros e ver se os arquivos foram enviados por FTP. Se tudo funcionar bem, então três novos arquivos aparecerão no servidor na pasta especificada. Se você colocar lá dois arquivos com imagens de seta e se o servidor WWW estiver configurado e funcionando - você pode abrir um relatório pelo navegador web.

2. Enviando notificações por SMS para o celular



Existem momentos em que você está distante do seu computador e outros aparelhos eletrônicos e você tem somente um celular em mãos. Mas você deseja controlar os negócios em sua conta ou acompanhar cotações para um instrumento financeiro. Nesse caso, você pode ajustar o envio de notificações por SMS para o celular. Muitas operadoras de celular (e empresas prestadoras de serviço) oferecem serviço de EMAIL-SMS que permite a você receber mensagens como cartas, enviadas a um endereço de e-mail específico.

Para isso você deve possuir uma caixa de e-mail (particularmente, você deve saber seu servidor SMTP). Ajuste as configurações de seu MetaTrader 5 - vá ao menu Ferramentas, depois em Opções e abra a aba Email (Figura 5).





Figura 5. Estabelecimento do envio de notificações por e-mail

Marque a opção "Permitir", especifique o endereço do servidor SMTP, o login e a senha , o endereço do remetente (seu e-mail) e endereço do destinatário - o endereço de e-mail utilizado para enviar mensagens SMS (verifique com sua operadora de celular). Se tudo estiver correto, então quando você clicar no botão "Testar" uma mensagem de verificação será enviada (veja informações adicionais no Diário).

A maneira mais fácil de ser notificado quando o preço atingir um certo patamar - é criar um alerta. Para fazer isso, abra a aba da "Caixa de Ferramentas" adequada, clique direito e escolha "Criar" (Figura 6).

Figura 6. Criação de alerta.

Nesta janela, marque a opção "Permitir", escolha a ação "Email", selecione o instrumento financeiro, a condição, insira o valor para a condição e escreva o texto da mensagem. Em "Limite de repetições" insira 1 se você não quiser que a mensagem chegue várias vezes. Quando todos os campos estiverem preenchidos, clique em OK.

Se enviarmos uma mensagem pelo programa MQL5, teremos mais possibilidades. Usaremos a função SendMail(). Ela tem dois parâmetros. Primeiro - o título, segundo - o corpo da mensagem.

Você pode acionar a função SendMail() depois do pedido de negócio (função OrderSend()) ou no gerenciador de evento Trade. Dessa forma teremos notificações de eventos de negócios - entrada no mercado, realização de pedidos, encerramento de posições. Ou você pode colocar o SendMail() dentro da função OnTimer() - receberemos notificações periódicas sobre cotações atuais. Você pode organizar o envio de notificações para quando certos sinais de negócios aparecerem - quando as linhas do indicador se cruzam, quando o preço atinge algumas linhas e patamares, etc.

Vamos levar em consideração alguns exemplos.

Se no Consultor Especialista ou no Script você substituir

OrderSend (request,result};

com o seguinte:

string msg_subj,msg_text; if ( OrderSend (request,result)) { switch (request.action) { case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL : switch (request.type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : StringConcatenate (msg_text, "Buy " ,result.volume, " " ,request.symbol, " at price " ,result.price, ", SL=" ,request.sl, ", TP=" ,request.tp); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : StringConcatenate (msg_text, "Sell " ,result.volume, " " ,request.symbol, " at price " ,result.price, ", SL=" ,request.sl, ", TP=" ,request.tp); break ; } break ; case TRADE_ACTION_PENDING : switch (request.type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : StringConcatenate (msg_text, "Set BuyLimit " ,result.volume, " " ,request.symbol, " at price " ,request.price, ", SL=" ,request.sl, ", TP=" ,request.tp); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : StringConcatenate (msg_text, "Set SellLimit " ,result.volume, " " ,request.symbol, " at price " ,request.price, ", SL=" ,request.sl, ", TP=" ,request.tp); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : StringConcatenate (msg_text, "Set BuyStop " ,result.volume, " " ,request.symbol, " at price " ,request.price, ", SL=" ,request.sl, ", TP=" ,request.tp); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : StringConcatenate (msg_text, "Set SellStop " ,result.volume, " " ,request.symbol, " at price " ,request.price, ", SL=" ,request.sl, ", TP=" ,request.tp); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : StringConcatenate (msg_text, "Set BuyStopLimit " ,result.volume, " " ,request.symbol, " at price " ,request.price, ", stoplimit=" ,request.stoplimit, ", SL=" ,request.sl, ", TP=" ,request.tp); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : StringConcatenate (msg_text, "Set SellStop " ,result.volume, " " ,request.symbol, " at price " ,request.price, ", stoplimit=" ,request.stoplimit, ", SL=" ,request.sl, ", TP=" ,request.tp); break ; } break ; case TRADE_ACTION_SLTP : StringConcatenate (msg_text, "Modify SL&TP. SL=" ,request.sl, ", TP=" ,request.tp); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY : StringConcatenate (msg_text, "Modify Order" ,result.price, ", SL=" ,request.sl, ", TP=" ,request.tp); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE : msg_text= "Delete Order" ; break ; } } else msg_text= "Error!" ; StringConcatenate (msg_subj, AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ), "-" , AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY )); SendMail (msg_subj,msg_text);

então depois do pedido de negócio a função OrderSend() enviará uma mensagem utilizando a função SendMail(). Isto incluirá informações sobre o número da conta, nome de um corretor e as ações realizadas (compra, venda, pedido pendente a ser feito, modificações ou anulação do pedido), como a seguir:

59181-MetaQuotes Software Corp. Buy 0.1 EURUSD at price 1.23809, SL=1.2345, TP=1.2415

E se em qualquer Consultor Especialista ou Indicador dentro do conjunto do OnInit() você iniciará o temporizador utilizando a função EventSetTimer() (ela tem apenas um parâmetro - o período de tempo em segundos):

void OnInit() { EventSetTimer ( 3600 ); }

No OnDeinit() não se esqueça de desligá-lo utilizando o EventKillTimer():

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); }

E no OnTimer() de enviar mensagens usando o SendMail():

void OnTimer () { SendMail ( Symbol (), DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID ), _Digits )); }

Então você receberá mensagens sobre o preço do instrumento financeiro atual com o período especificado.

Conclusão

Este artigo descreve com usar o programa MQL5 para criar um HTML e arquivos de imagem e como carregá-los para um servidor WWW por FTP. Também descreve como configurar o envio de notificações para o seu celular por SMS.