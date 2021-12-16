Creazione e Pubblicazione di Report di Trading e Notifiche SMS

Introduzione

Questo articolo descrive come generare un report dei risultati di trading (utilizzando Expert Advisor, Indicator o Script) come file HTML e caricarlo tramite FTP sul server WWW. Prenderemo in considerazione anche l'invio di notifiche di eventi commerciali come SMS al telefono cellulare.

Per essere più a suo agio con il materiale descritto in questo articolo, si consiglia al lettore di avere familiarità con l'HTML (HyperText Markup Language).

Per implementare i report di upload abbiamo bisogno di un server WWW (può essere qualsiasi computer), che possa accettare dati via FTP. Per implementare la possibilità di ricevere notifiche su eventi commerciali come SMS, abbiamo bisogno di un gateway EMAIL-SMS (questo servizio è fornito dalla maggior parte degli operatori mobili e dalle organizzazioni di terze parti).

1. Creazione di un report e invio tramite FTP

Creiamo un programma MQL5, che genera un report di trading e lo invia tramite protocollo FTP. Per prima cosa lo creiamo come uno Script. In futuro potremo utilizzarlo come blocco finito che potrà essere inserito in Expert Advisor e Indicatori. Ad esempio, in Expert Advisers è possibile utilizzare questo blocco come handler dell'evento Trade o Timer, per eseguire questo blocco dopo una richiesta di trade o per impostare alcune azioni per l'evento ChartEvent. In Indicatori puoi includere questo blocco negli handler di eventi Timer o ChartEvent.

L'esempio di report, creato dal programma, è mostrato nelle Figure 1, 2 e 3. Oppure puoi scaricare questo report tramite il link situato alla fine dell'articolo.

Figura 1. Esempio di Report - Tabella delle Operazioni e delle Posizioni.

Figura 2. Esempio di Report - Grafico del Saldo.

Figura 3. Esempio di Report - Grafico dei Prezzi sullo Strumento Corrente.

Nella tabella delle offerte e delle posizioni (Figura 1) tutte le offerte per convenienza sono suddivise in posizioni. Il lato sinistro della tabella mostra il volume, il tempo e il prezzo per entrare nel mercato (di posizioni aperte e aggiunte). La parte destra della tabella mostra gli stessi parametri per uscire dal mercato (chiusura parziale o totale della posizione). In entrata/uscita l'accordo è suddiviso in due parti: la chiusura di una posizione e l'apertura della successiva.

Sotto la tabella delle operazioni e delle posizioni è mostrato il grafico del saldo (asse orizzontale - tempo), e in basso - il grafico dei prezzi sullo strumento corrente.

Il programma crea i file "report.html", "picture1.gif" e "picture2.gif" (file html del report, file immagine del grafico del saldo e del grafico dei prezzi) nella cartella MetaTarder5_istall_dir\MQL5\Files. E la pubblicazione FTP è abilitata nelle impostazioni del terminale: invia questi tre file al server specificato. Inoltre, avremo bisogno di altri due file - immagini con frecce che indicano la direzione della posizione aperta - Buy o Sell ("buy.gif" e "sell.gif"). Puoi prendere queste immagini (link per il download alla fine dell'articolo) o disegnarle tu stesso in qualsiasi editor grafico. Questi due file dovrebbero essere collocati nella stessa cartella del server WWW con il file "report.html".

Come parametri di input il programma accetta l'ora di inizio e di fine del periodo per il quale viene generato il report. Nel nostro esempio, la fine del periodo del report è l'ora corrente e l'utente seleziona la variante del periodo del report: intero periodo, ultimo giorno, ultima settimana, ultimo mese o ultimo anno.

Qualche parola su come viene creato il report. Il server di trading è richiesto per tutta la cronologia delle operazioni disponibili. Le offerte ottenute vengono elaborate una dopo l'altra. L'array deal_status[] memorizza informazioni sull'elaborazione o meno dell'accordo. Gli indici degli elementi di questo array sono i numeri delle offerte, ricevuti dall'elenco delle offerte del server di trading. E i valori degli elementi sono interpretati come segue: 0 - la trattativa non è stata ancora elaborata, 1 - la trattativa è già stata parzialmente elaborata (in/out), 127 - la trattativa è già stata elaborata (altri valori non vengono utilizzati e sono riservati per un utilizzo futuro).



L'array symb_list[] contiene l'elenco dei nomi degli strumenti finanziari, con cui è stata condotta l'operazione, e l'arraylot_list[] - i volumi delle posizioni aperte per ogni strumento al momento dell'elaborazione dell'operazione. Valori positivi di volume corrispondono a posizioni lunghe, negative - a posizioni corte. Se il volume è uguale a zero, significa che questo strumento non ha posizioni aperte. Se durante l'elaborazione delle operazioni viene rilevato uno strumento finanziario, che non è nell'elenco (nell'array symb_list[]), viene aggiunto lì e il numero di strumenti finanziari (la variabile symb_total) viene incrementato di 1.



Ad ogni elaborazione di operazione ogni operazione successiva viene analizzata dallo stesso strumento finanziario, fino alla chiusura della posizione o fino all'entrata/uscita. Vengono analizzate solo le offerte per le quali il valore dell'array deal_status[] è inferiore a 127. Dopo l'elaborazione dell'accordo, l'elemento corrispondente dell'array deal_status[] viene assegnato con il valore 127 e, se l'accordo è la posizione in/out, con il valore 1. Se l'ora in cui la posizione è stata aperta corrisponde al periodo del report (definito dalle variabili StartTime e EndTime), questa posizione viene registrata nel report (tutti gli input e gli output).

Oltre alla tabella delle operazioni, viene aperto un nuovo grafico per lo strumento finanziario corrente. Per questo grafico vengono fornite tutte le proprietà necessarie e utilizzando la funzione ChartScreenShot() viene creato uno screenshot, quindi otteniamo un file immagine con il grafico dei prezzi per lo strumento corrente. Successivamente, su questo grafico viene mascherato il grafico dei prezzi e viene disegnato il grafico delle modifiche del saldo, quindi viene creato un altro screenshot.

Quando vengono creati due file immagine con grafici e file HTML con report, viene verificata la possibilità di inviare file tramite FTP. Se consentito, i file "report.html", "picture1.gif" e "picture2.gif" vengono inviati utilizzando la funzione SendFTP(), in base alle impostazioni specificate in MetaTrader 5.

Avvia MetaQuotes Language Editor e inizia a creare uno script. Definisci le costanti: il timeout dell'aggiornamento del grafico (in secondi), la larghezza e l'altezza del grafico dei prezzi e la larghezza massima del grafico del saldo. Il periodo del grafico, che visualizzerà la curva di variazione del saldo, viene scelto in base alla durata del periodo di report e alla larghezza massima del grafico. La larghezza del grafico viene adattata alle dimensioni necessarie per il grafico del saldo.



L'altezza del grafico viene calcolata automaticamente come metà della larghezza. Inoltre, specificheremo la larghezza dell'asse verticale come costante: è il numero di pixel di cui l'area grafica viene ridotta rispetto alla larghezza dell'immagine a causa dell'asse verticale.

#define timeout 10 #define Picture1_width 800 #define Picture2_width 800 #define Picture2_height 600 #define Axis_Width 59

Specificare che i parametri di input verranno richiesti dall'utente.

#property script_show_inputs

Creare l'enumerazione dei periodi del report.

enum report_periods { All_periods, Last_day, Last_week, Last_month, Last_year };

Chiedi all'utente il periodo del report (per impostazione predefinita è l'intero periodo).

input report_periods ReportPeriod= 0 ;

Scrivere il corpo della funzione OnStart().

void OnStart () {

Determinare l'inizio e la fine del periodo del rapporto.

datetime StartTime= 0 ; datetime EndTime= TimeCurrent (); switch (ReportPeriod) { case 1 : StartTime=EndTime- 86400 ; break ; case 2 : StartTime=EndTime- 604800 ; break ; case 3 : StartTime=EndTime- 2592000 ; break ; case 4 : StartTime=EndTime- 31536000 ; break ; }

Dichiarare le variabili che verranno utilizzate nel programma. Lo scopo delle variabili è descritto nei commenti.

int total_deals_number; int file_handle; int i,j; int symb_total; int symb_pointer; char deal_status[]; ulong ticket; long hChart; double balance; double balance_prev; double lot_current; double lots_list[]; double current_swap; double current_profit; double max_val,min_val; string symb_list[]; string in_table_volume; string in_table_time; string in_table_price; string out_table_volume; string out_table_time; string out_table_price; string out_table_swap; string out_table_profit; bool symb_flag; datetime time_prev; datetime time_curr; datetime position_StartTime; datetime position_EndTime; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Picture1_period;

Apri un nuovo grafico e imposta le sue proprietà: questo è il grafico dei prezzi, che verrà visualizzato in fondo al report.

hChart= ChartOpen ( Symbol (), 0 ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_MODE , CHART_BARS ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_AUTOSCROLL ,true); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND , White ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND , Black ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,false); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,true); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,false); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE ,false); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SHOW_GRID ,true); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ,true); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_GRID , LightGray ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE , Black ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP , Black ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN , Black ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_BID , Gray ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_VOLUME , Green ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL , Red ); ChartSetString (hChart, CHART_COMMENT , ChartSymbol (hChart)); <end segm

Fate uno screenshot del grafico e salvatelo come "picture2.gif".

ChartScreenShot (hChart, "picture2.gif" ,Picture2_width,Picture2_height);

Richiedi la cronologia delle trattative per l'intero periodo di esistenza dell'account.

HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ());

Aprire il file "report.html", in cui scriveremo la pagina HTML con il report (codifica ANSI).

file_handle= FileOpen ( "report.html" , FILE_WRITE | FILE_ANSI );

Scrivi la parte iniziale del documento HTML:

inizio del documento html (<html>)

titolo che verrà visualizzato nella parte superiore della finestra del browser (<head><title>Expert Trade Report</title></head>)

inizio della parte principale del documento html con colore di sfondo (<body bgcolor='#EFEFEF'>)

allineamento al centro (<centro>)

titolo della tabella delle operazioni e delle posizioni (<h2>Rapporto sugli scambi</h2>)

inizio della tabella delle offerte e delle posizioni con allineamento, larghezza del bordo, colore di sfondo, colore del bordo, spaziatura e riempimento delle celle (<table align='center' border='1' bgcolor='#FFFFFF' bordercolor='#7F7FFF' cellpacing ='0' cellpadding='0'>)

intestazione della tabella



FileWrite (file_handle, "<html>" + "<head>" + "<title>Expert Trade Report</title>" + "</head>" + "<body bgcolor='#EFEFEF'>" + "<center>" + "<h2>Trade Report</h2>" + "<table align='center' border='1' bgcolor='#FFFFFF' bordercolor='#7F7FFF' cellspacing='0' cellpadding='0'>" + "<tr>" + "<th rowspan=2>SYMBOL</th>" + "<th rowspan=2>Direction</th>" + "<th colspan=3>Open</th>" + "<th colspan=3>Close</th>" + "<th rowspan=2>Swap</th>" + "<th rowspan=2>Profit</th>" + "</tr>" + "<tr>" + "<th>Volume</th>" + "<th>Time</th>" + "<th>Price</th>" + "<th>Volume</th>" + "<th>Time</th>" + "<th>Price</th>" + "</tr>" );

Ottenere il numero di offerte nell'elenco.

total_deals_number= HistoryDealsTotal ();

Impostazione delle dimensioni per gli array symb_list[], lot_list[] e deal_status[].

ArrayResize (symb_list,total_deals_number); ArrayResize (lots_list,total_deals_number); ArrayResize (deal_status,total_deals_number);

Inizializzazione di tutti gli elementi dell'array deal_status[] con valore 0 - tutte le offerte non vengono elaborate.

ArrayInitialize (deal_status, 0 );

Impostazione dei valori iniziali di saldo e variabile, utilizzato per memorizzare il valore precedente del saldo.

balance= 0 ; balance_prev= 0 ;

Impostazione del valore iniziale della variabile, utilizzata per memorizzare il numero di strumenti finanziari nella lista.

symb_total= 0 ;

Crea un ciclo, che elabori in sequenza ogni affare nell'elenco.

for (i= 0 ;i<total_deals_number;i++) {

Seleziona l'offerta corrente e ottieni il suo biglietto.

ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i);

Modifica del saldo in base all'importo del profitto nell'operazione corrente.

balance+= HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PROFIT );

Ottenere il tempo dell'affare - sarà usato frequentemente ulteriormente.

time_curr= HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TIME );

Se è il primo affare nell'elenco, dobbiamo regolare i limiti del periodo del rapporto e selezionare il periodo per il grafico del saldo, a seconda della durata del periodo del rapporto e della larghezza della regione in cui verrà tracciato il grafico. Impostazione dei valori iniziali dei saldi massimo e minimo (queste variabili verranno utilizzate per impostare il massimo e il minimo del grafico).

if (i== 0 ) { if (StartTime<time_curr) StartTime=time_curr; if (EndTime> TimeCurrent ()) EndTime= TimeCurrent (); max_val=balance; min_val=balance; Picture1_period= PERIOD_M1 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)) Picture1_period= PERIOD_M2 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 120 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_M3 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 180 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_M4 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 240 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_M5 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 300 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_M6 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 360 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_M10 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 600 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_M12 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 720 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_M15 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 900 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_M20 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 1200 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_M30 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 1800 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_H1 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 3600 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_H2 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 7200 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_H3 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 10800 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_H4 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 14400 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_H6 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 21600 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_H8 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 28800 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_H12 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 43200 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_D1 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 86400 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_W1 ; if (EndTime-StartTime>(Picture1_width-Axis_Width)* 604800 ) Picture1_period= PERIOD_MN1 ; ChartSetSymbolPeriod (hChart, Symbol (),Picture1_period); }

Se questo affare non è il primo, crea l'oggetto "linea", utilizzando il quale viene tracciato il grafico della variazione del saldo. La linea viene tracciata solo se almeno una delle sue estremità è nel periodo del report. Se entrambe le estremità sono nel periodo del report, la linea sarà "spessa". Il colore della linea di equilibrio è verde. Se l'equilibrio è oltre l'intervallo di equilibrio minimo e massimo, questo intervallo viene regolato.

else { if (time_curr>=StartTime && time_prev<=EndTime) { ObjectCreate (hChart, IntegerToString (i), OBJ_TREND , 0 ,time_prev,balance_prev,time_curr,balance); ObjectSetInteger (hChart, IntegerToString (i), OBJPROP_COLOR , Green ); if (time_prev>=StartTime && time_curr<=EndTime) ObjectSetInteger (hChart, IntegerToString (i), OBJPROP_WIDTH , 2 ); } if (balance<min_val) min_val=balance; if (balance>max_val) max_val=balance; }

Assegna il valore precedente del tempo alla variabile corrispondente.

time_prev=time_curr;

Se l'accordo non è stato ancora elaborato, elaboralo.

if (deal_status[i]< 127 ) {

Se questa transazione è un addebito del saldo ed è nel periodo del report, la stringa corrispondente viene scritta nel report. L'accordo è contrassegnato come elaborato.

// If this deal is balance charge if( HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TYPE )== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { // if it's in the report period - write the corresponding string to report. if(time_curr>=StartTime && time_curr<=EndTime) FileWrite (file_handle," < tr > < td colspan= ' 9 ' > Balance: </ td > < td align= ' right ' > ", HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PROFIT ), " </ td > </ tr > "); // mark deal as processed deal_status[i]=127; }

Se questo affare è Buy o Sell, controlla se questo strumento è nell'elenco (array symb_list[]). In caso contrario, mettilo lì. La variabile symb_pointer punta all'elemento dell'array symb_list[], che contiene il nome dello strumento dell'operazione corrente.

if ( HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TYPE )== DEAL_TYPE_BUY || HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TYPE )== DEAL_TYPE_SELL ) { symb_flag=false; for (j= 0 ;j<symb_total;j++) { if (symb_list[j]== HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL )) { symb_flag=true; symb_pointer=j; } } if (symb_flag==false) { symb_list[symb_total]= HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ); lots_list[symb_total]= 0 ; symb_pointer=symb_total; symb_total++; }

Imposta i valori iniziali delle variabili position_StartTime e position_EndTime, che memorizzano la durata della posizione iniziale e finale.

position_StartTime=time_curr; position_EndTime=time_curr;

Le variabili in_table_volume, in_table_time, in_table_price, out_table_volume, out_table_time, out_table_price, out_table_swap e out_table_profit memorizzeranno le tabelle, che saranno all'interno delle celle della tabella più grande: volume, tempo e prezzo di ingresso nel mercato; volume, tempo, prezzo, scambio e profitto dell'uscita dal mercato. La variabile in_table_volume memorizzerà anche il nome dello strumento finanziario e si collegherà a un'immagine, che corrisponde alla direzione della posizione aperta. Assegna a tutte queste variabili i valori iniziali.

// creating the string in report - instrument, position direction, beginning of table for volumes to enter the market if(HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket,DEAL_TYPE)==DEAL_TYPE_BUY) StringConcatenate(in_table_volume," < tr > < td align= 'left' > ",symb_list[symb_pointer], " </ td > < td align= 'center' > < img src= 'buy.gif' > </ td > < td > < table border= '1' width= '100%' bgcolor= '#FFFFFF' bordercolor= '#DFDFFF' > "); if(HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket,DEAL_TYPE)==DEAL_TYPE_SELL) StringConcatenate(in_table_volume," < tr > < td align= 'left' > ",symb_list[symb_pointer], " </ td > < td align= 'center' > < img src= 'sell.gif' > </ td > < td > < table border= '1' width= '100%' bgcolor= '#FFFFFF' bordercolor= '#DFDFFF' > "); // creating the beginning of time table to enter the market in_table_time=" < td > < table border= '1' width= '100%' bgcolor= '#FFFFFF' bordercolor= '#DFDFFF' > "; // creating the beginning of price table to enter the market in_table_price=" < td > < table border= '1' width= '100%' bgcolor= '#FFFFFF' bordercolor= '#DFDFFF' > "; // creating the beginning of volume table to exit the market out_table_volume=" < td > < table border= '1' width= '100%' bgcolor= '#FFFFFF' bordercolor= '#DFDFFF' > "; // creating the beginning of time table to exit the market out_table_time=" < td > < table border= '1' width= '100%' bgcolor= '#FFFFFF' bordercolor= '#DFDFFF' > "; // creating the beginning of price table to exit the market out_table_price=" < td > < table border= '1' width= '100%' bgcolor= '#FFFFFF' bordercolor= '#DFDFFF' > "; // creating the beginning of swap table to exit the market out_table_swap=" < td > < table border= '1' width= '100%' bgcolor= '#FFFFFF' bordercolor= '#DFDFFF' > "; // creating the beginning of profit table to exit the market out_table_profit=" < td > < table border= '1' width= '100%' bgcolor= '#FFFFFF' bordercolor= '#DFDFFF' > ";

Elabora tutte le operazioni a partire dall'attuale fino alla chiusura della posizione. Elaborarli tutti, se non sono stati elaborati in precedenza.

for (j=i;j<total_deals_number;j++) { if (deal_status[j]< 127 ) {

Seleziona l'offerta e ottieni il suo biglietto.

ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (j);

Se l'operazione è sullo stesso strumento della posizione aperta, elaborala. Ottieni il tempo dell'affare. Se il tempo di negoziazione va oltre l'intervallo del tempo di posizione, estendi l'intervallo. Ottieni il volume dell'affare.

if (symb_list[symb_pointer]== HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL )) { time_curr= HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TIME ); if (time_curr<position_StartTime) position_StartTime=time_curr; if (time_curr>position_EndTime) position_EndTime=time_curr; lot_current= HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_VOLUME );

Le offerte di Buy e Sell vengono elaborate separatamente. Inizia con le offerte Buy.

if ( HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TYPE )== DEAL_TYPE_BUY ) {

Se hai già aperto una posizione Sell, questa operazione Buy uscirà dal mercato. E se il volume dell'operazione sarà maggiore del volume della posizione corta aperta, questo sarà l'in/out. Assegna variabili stringa con i valori richiesti. Assegna l'array deal_status[] con il valore 127, se l'operazione è completamente elaborata, o con il valore 1 se è l'entrata/uscita e questa operazione deve essere analizzata per un'altra posizione.

// if position is opened for sell - this will be exit from market if( NormalizeDouble (lots_list[symb_pointer],2)<0) { // if buy volume is greater than volume of opened short position - then this is in/out if( NormalizeDouble (lot_current+lots_list[symb_pointer],2)>0) { // creating table of volumes to exit the market - indicate only volume of opened short position StringConcatenate (out_table_volume,out_table_volume," < tr > < td align= ' right' > ", DoubleToString (-lots_list[symb_pointer],2)," </ td > </ tr > "); // mark position as partially processed deal_status[j]=1; } else { // if buy volume is equal or less than volume of opened short position - then this is partial or full close // creating the volume table to exit the market StringConcatenate (out_table_volume,out_table_volume," < tr > < td align= ' right ' > ", DoubleToString (lot_current,2)," </ td > </ tr > "); // mark deal as processed deal_status[j]=127; } // creating the time table to exit the market StringConcatenate (out_table_time,out_table_time," < tr > < td align= ' center ' > ", TimeToString (time_curr,TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS)," </ td > </ tr > "); // creating the price table to exit the market StringConcatenate (out_table_price,out_table_price," < tr > < td align= ' center ' > ", DoubleToString (HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket,DEAL_PRICE), (int) SymbolInfoInteger (symb_list[symb_pointer], SYMBOL_DIGITS ))," </ td > </ tr > "); // get the swap of current deal current_swap= HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_SWAP ); // if swap is equal to zero - create empty string of the swap table to exit the market if( NormalizeDouble (current_swap,2)==0) StringConcatenate (out_table_swap,out_table_swap," < tr > </ tr > "); // else create the swap string in the swap table to exit the market else StringConcatenate (out_table_swap,out_table_swap," < tr > < td align= ' righ t' > ", DoubleToString (current_swap,2)," </ td > </ tr > "); // get the profit of current deal current_profit= HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PROFIT ); // if profit is negative (loss) - it is displayed as red in the profit table to exit the market if( NormalizeDouble (current_profit,2)<0) StringConcatenate (out_table_profit,out_table_profit," < tr > < td align= right > < SPAN style= 'COLOR: #EF0000' > ", DoubleToString (current_profit,2)," </ SPAN > </ td > </ tr > "); // else - it is displayed as green else StringConcatenate (out_table_profit,out_table_profit," < tr > < td align= ' right ' > < SPAN style= 'COLOR: #00EF00' > ", DoubleToString (current_profit,2)," </ SPAN > </ td > </ tr > "); }

Se hai già aperto una posizione lunga, il buy in questa operazione sarà l'ingresso nel mercato (il primo o l'aggiunta). Se l'elemento dell'array deal_status[], che corrisponde a questo deal, ha il valore 1, significa che è stato effettuato un ingresso/uscita. Assegna le variabili stringa con i valori richiesti e contrassegna l'affare come elaborato (assegna l'elemento corrispondente dell'array deal_status[] con il valore 127).

else // if position is opened for buy - this will be the enter to the market { // if this deal has been already partially processed (in/out) if(deal_status[j]==1) { // create the volume table of entering the market (volume, formed after in/out, is put here) StringConcatenate (in_table_volume,in_table_volume," < tr > < td align= ' right ' > ", DoubleToString (lots_list[symb_pointer],2)," </ td > </ tr > "); // indemnity of volume change, which will be produced (the volume of this deal is already taken into account) lots_list[symb_pointer]-=lot_current; } // if this deal has not been processed yet, create the volume table to enter the market else StringConcatenate (in_table_volume,in_table_volume," < tr > < td align= ' right ' > ",DoubleToString(lot_current,2)," </ td > </ tr > "); // creating the time table of entering the market StringConcatenate (in_table_time,in_table_time," < tr > < td align center > ", TimeToString (time_curr, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS )," </ td > </ tr > "); // creating the price table of entering the market StringConcatenate (in_table_price,in_table_price," < tr > < td align= ' center' > ", DoubleToString (HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket, DEAL_PRICE ), (int) SymbolInfoInteger (symb_list[symb_pointer], SYMBOL_DIGITS ))," </ td > </ tr > "); // mark deal as processed deal_status[j]=127; }

Modifica il volume della posizione in base al volume dell'operazione corrente. Se la posizione è chiusa (il volume è uguale a zero), ferma l'elaborazione di questa posizione (esci dal ciclo con la variabile j) e cerca il prossimo affare non elaborato (nel ciclo con la variabile i).

lots_list[symb_pointer]+=lot_current; if ( NormalizeDouble (lots_list[symb_pointer], 2 )== 0 || deal_status[j]== 1 ) break ; }

Le operazioni di vendita vengono elaborate in modo simile, quindi usciamo dal ciclo con la variabile j.

// if this deal is sell if( HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TYPE )== DEAL_TYPE_SELL ) { // if position has been already opened for buy - this will be the exit from market if( NormalizeDouble (lots_list[symb_pointer],2)>0) { // if sell volume is greater than volume of opened long position - then this is in/out if( NormalizeDouble (lot_current-lots_list[symb_pointer],2)>0) { // creating table of volumes to exit the market - indicate only volume of opened long position StringConcatenate (out_table_volume,out_table_volume," < tr > < td align= ' right ' > ", DoubleToString (lots_list[symb_pointer],2)," </ td > </ tr > "); // mark position as partially processed deal_status[j]=1; } else { // if sell volume is equal or greater than volume of opened short position - then this is partial or full close // creating the volume table to exit the market StringConcatenate (out_table_volume,out_table_volume," < tr > < td align= ' right ' > ", DoubleToString (lot_current,2)," </ td > </ tr > "); // mark deal as processed deal_status[j]=127; } // creating the time table to exit the market StringConcatenate (out_table_time,out_table_time," < tr > < td align= ' center ' > ", TimeToString (time_curr, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS )," </ td > </ tr > "); // creating the price table to exit the market StringConcatenate (out_table_price,out_table_price," < tr > < td align= ' center ' > ", DoubleToString ( HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PRICE ), (int) SymbolInfoInteger (symb_list[symb_pointer], SYMBOL_DIGITS ))," </ td > </ tr > "); // get the swap of current deal current_swap= HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_SWAP ); // if swap is equal to zero - create empty string of the swap table to exit the market if( NormalizeDouble (current_swap,2)==0) StringConcatenate (out_table_swap,out_table_swap," < tr > </ tr > "); // else create the swap string in the swap table to exit the market else StringConcatenate (out_table_swap,out_table_swap," < tr > < td align= ' right ' > ", DoubleToString (current_swap,2)," </ td > </ tr > "); // get the profit of current deal current_profit= HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PROFIT ); // if profit is negative (loss) - it is displayed as red in the profit table to exit the market if( NormalizeDouble (current_profit,2)<0) StringConcatenate (out_table_profit,out_table_profit," < tr > < td align= ' right ' > < SPAN style= 'COLOR: #EF0000' > ", DoubleToString (current_profit,2)," </ SPAN > </ td > </ tr > "); // else - it is displayed as green else StringConcatenate (out_table_profit,out_table_profit," < tr > < td align= ' right ' > < SPAN style= 'COLOR: #00EF00' > ", DoubleToString (current_profit,2)," </ SPAN > </ td > </ tr > "); } else // if position is opened for sell - this will be the enter to the market { // if this deal has been already partially processed (in/out) if(deal_status[j]==1) { // create the volume table of entering the market (volume, formed after in/out, is put here) StringConcatenate (in_table_volume,in_table_volume," < tr > < td align= ' right ' > ", DoubleToString (-lots_list[symb_pointer],2)," </ td > </ tr > "); // indemnity of volume change, which will be produced (the volume of this deal is already taken into account) lots_list[symb_pointer]+=lot_current; } // if this deal has not been processed yet, create the volume table to enter the market else StringConcatenate (in_table_volume,in_table_volume," < tr > < td align= ' right ' > ", DoubleToString (lot_current,2)," </ td > </ tr > "); // creating the time table of entering the market StringConcatenate (in_table_time,in_table_time," < tr > < td align= ' center ' > ", TimeToString (time_curr, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS )," </ td > </ tr > "); // creating the price table of entering the market StringConcatenate (in_table_price,in_table_price," < tr > < td align= ' center ' > ", DoubleToString ( HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PRICE ), (int) SymbolInfoInteger (symb_list[symb_pointer], SYMBOL_DIGITS ))," </ td > </ tr > "); // mark deal as processed deal_status[j]=127; } // change of position volume by the current instrument, taking into account the volume of current deal lots_list[symb_pointer]-=lot_current; // if the volume of opened position by the current instrument became equal to zero - position is closed if( NormalizeDouble (lots_list[symb_pointer],2)==0 || deal_status[j]==1) break; } } } }

Se l'ora in cui la posizione è stata aperta è nel periodo di report (almeno parzialmente), la voce corrispondente viene emessa nel file "report.html".

if (position_EndTime>=StartTime && position_StartTime<=EndTime) FileWrite (file_handle, in_table_volume, "</table></td>" , in_table_time, "</table></td>" , in_table_price, "</table></td>" , out_table_volume, "</table></td>" , out_table_time, "</table></td>" , out_table_price, "</table></td>" , out_table_swap, "</table></td>" , out_table_profit, "</table></td></tr>" );

Assegna la variabile balance_prev con il valore del saldo. Uscire dal ciclo con la variabile i.

} balance_prev=balance; }

Scrivi la fine del file HTML (link alle immagini, la fine dell'allineamento al centro, la fine della parte principale, la fine del documento HTML). Chiudi il file "report.html".

FileWrite(file_handle, " </ table > < br > < br > "+ " < h2 > Balance Chart </ h2 > < img src= 'picture1.gif' > < br > < br > < br > "+ " < h2 > Price Chart </ h2 > < img src= 'picture2.gif' > "+ " </ center > "+ " </ body > "+ " </ html > "); FileClose(file_handle);

In attesa dell'aggiornamento del grafico non oltre il tempo specificato nella costante di timeout.

time_curr= TimeCurrent (); while ( SeriesInfoInteger ( Symbol (),Picture1_period, SERIES_BARS_COUNT )== 0 && TimeCurrent ()-time_curr<timeout) Sleep ( 1000 );

Impostazione del massimo e del minimo fissi del grafico.

ChartSetDouble (hChart, CHART_FIXED_MAX ,max_val+(max_val-min_val)/ 10 ); ChartSetDouble (hChart, CHART_FIXED_MIN ,min_val-(max_val-min_val)/ 10 );

Impostazione delle proprietà del grafico del saldo.

ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_MODE , CHART_LINE ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_FOREGROUND ,false); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,false); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_VOLUME , White ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL , White ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SHOW_GRID ,true); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_GRID , LightGray ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ,false); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES , CHART_VOLUME_HIDE ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE , White ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SCALE , 0 ); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SCALEFIX ,true); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_SHIFT ,false); ChartSetInteger (hChart, CHART_AUTOSCROLL ,true); ChartSetString (hChart, CHART_COMMENT , "BALANCE" );

Ridisegnare il grafico del saldo.

ChartRedraw (hChart); Sleep ( 8000 );

Screenshot del grafico (salva l'immagine "picture1.gif"). La larghezza del grafico si adatta alla larghezza del periodo del report (ma a causa delle festività spesso si verificano imprecisioni e il grafico diventa più ampio della curva di variazione del bilanciamento), l'altezza viene calcolata come metà della larghezza.

ChartScreenShot (hChart, "picture1.gif" ,( int )(EndTime-StartTime)/ PeriodSeconds (Picture1_period), ( int )(EndTime-StartTime)/ PeriodSeconds (Picture1_period)/ 2 , ALIGN_RIGHT );

Elimina tutti gli oggetti dal grafico e chiudilo.

ObjectsDeleteAll (hChart); ChartClose (hChart);

Se l'invio di file tramite FTP è consentito, inviare tre file: "report.html", picture1.gif "e" picture2.gif ".

if ( TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_FTP_ENABLED )) { SendFTP ( "report.html" ); SendFTP ( "picture1.gif" ); SendFTP ( "picture2.gif" ); } }

Per ora la descrizione del programma è completa. Per inviare file tramite FTP è necessario regolare le impostazioni di MetaTrader 5 - andare al menu Strumenti, quindi Opzioni e aprire la scheda Publisher (Figura 4).

Figura 4. Opzioni di pubblicazione del report tramite FTP.

Nella finestra di dialogo Opzioni è necessario selezionare l'opzione "Abilita", specificare il numero di account, l'indirizzo FTP, il percorso, il login e la password per l'accesso. La periodicità di aggiornamento non ha importanza.

Ora puoi eseguire lo script. Dopo l'esecuzione il grafico del saldo appare sullo schermo per alcuni secondi e poi scompare. Nel Journal puoi trovare possibili errori e vedere se i file sono stati inviati tramite FTP. Se tutto funziona correttamente, verranno visualizzati tre nuovi file sul server nella cartella specificata. Se inserisci due file con immagini di frecce e se il server WWW è configurato e funzionante, puoi aprire un report tramite browser web.

2. Invio di notifiche come SMS al cellulare



Ci sono momenti in cui sei lontano dal tuo computer e altri dispositivi elettronici e hai solo un telefono cellulare a portata di mano. Ma vuoi controllare il commercio sul tuo conto o monitorare le quotazioni per lo strumento finanziario. In questo caso è possibile impostare l'invio di notifiche via SMS al cellulare. Molti operatori di telefonia mobile (e terze parti) forniscono il servizio EMAIL-SMS, che consente di ricevere messaggi come lettere, inviati a uno specifico indirizzo di posta elettronica.

Per questo è necessario disporre di una casella di posta elettronica (in particolare, è necessario conoscere il proprio server SMTP). Regola le impostazioni di MetaTrader 5: vai al menu Strumenti, quindi Opzioni e apri la scheda Email (Figura 5).





Figura 5. Configurazione dell'invio di notifiche via e-mail

Seleziona l'opzione "Abilita", specifica l'indirizzo del server SMTP, login e password, indirizzo del mittente (la tua e-mail) e indirizzo del destinatario - l'indirizzo e-mail utilizzato per inviare messaggi come SMS (verifica con il tuo operatore di telefonia mobile). Se tutto è corretto, quando si fa clic sul pulsante "Test" verrà inviato un messaggio di verifica (vedere ulteriori informazioni nel Journal).

Il modo più semplice per essere avvisati quando il prezzo raggiunge un certo livello è creare un avviso. Per fare ciò, aprire la scheda "Casella degli strumenti" appropriata, fare clic con il pulsante destro del mouse e selezionare "Crea" (Figura 6).

Figura 6. Creazione avviso.

In questa finestra seleziona l'opzione "Abilita", seleziona l'azione "Posta", seleziona strumento finanziario, condizione, inserisci il valore per la condizione e scrivi il testo del messaggio. In "Massime iterazioni" inserisci 1 se non vuoi che il messaggio arrivi ripetutamente. Quando tutti i campi sono stati compilati, fare clic su OK.

Se inviamo un messaggio da un programma MQL5, avremo più possibilità. Useremo la funzione SendMail(). Ha due parametri. Primo - il titolo, secondo - il corpo del messaggio.

È possibile chiamare la funzione SendMail() dopo la richiesta commerciale (funzione OrderSend()) o nell’handler dell'evento Trade. Quindi avremo notifiche di eventi di trade: ingresso nel mercato, immissione di ordini, chiusura di posizioni. Oppure puoi inserire SendMail() all'interno della funzione OnTimer() - riceveremo notifiche periodiche sulle quotazioni correnti. Puoi organizzare l'invio di notifiche quando vengono visualizzati determinati segnali di trading - quando le linee dell'indicatore si intersecano, quando il prezzo raggiunge alcune righe e livelli, ecc.

Consideriamo alcuni esempi.

Se in Expert Advisor o in Script sostituisci

OrderSend (request,result};

con il seguente

string msg_subj,msg_text; if ( OrderSend (request,result)) { switch (request.action) { case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL : switch (request.type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : StringConcatenate (msg_text, "Buy " ,result.volume, " " ,request.symbol, " at price " ,result.price, ", SL=" ,request.sl, ", TP=" ,request.tp); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : StringConcatenate (msg_text, "Sell " ,result.volume, " " ,request.symbol, " at price " ,result.price, ", SL=" ,request.sl, ", TP=" ,request.tp); break ; } break ; case TRADE_ACTION_PENDING : switch (request.type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : StringConcatenate (msg_text, "Set BuyLimit " ,result.volume, " " ,request.symbol, " at price " ,request.price, ", SL=" ,request.sl, ", TP=" ,request.tp); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : StringConcatenate (msg_text, "Set SellLimit " ,result.volume, " " ,request.symbol, " at price " ,request.price, ", SL=" ,request.sl, ", TP=" ,request.tp); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : StringConcatenate (msg_text, "Set BuyStop " ,result.volume, " " ,request.symbol, " at price " ,request.price, ", SL=" ,request.sl, ", TP=" ,request.tp); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : StringConcatenate (msg_text, "Set SellStop " ,result.volume, " " ,request.symbol, " at price " ,request.price, ", SL=" ,request.sl, ", TP=" ,request.tp); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : StringConcatenate (msg_text, "Set BuyStopLimit " ,result.volume, " " ,request.symbol, " at price " ,request.price, ", stoplimit=" ,request.stoplimit, ", SL=" ,request.sl, ", TP=" ,request.tp); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : StringConcatenate (msg_text, "Set SellStop " ,result.volume, " " ,request.symbol, " at price " ,request.price, ", stoplimit=" ,request.stoplimit, ", SL=" ,request.sl, ", TP=" ,request.tp); break ; } break ; case TRADE_ACTION_SLTP : StringConcatenate (msg_text, "Modify SL&TP. SL=" ,request.sl, ", TP=" ,request.tp); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY : StringConcatenate (msg_text, "Modify Order" ,result.price, ", SL=" ,request.sl, ", TP=" ,request.tp); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE : msg_text= "Delete Order" ; break ; } } else msg_text= "Error!" ; StringConcatenate (msg_subj, AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ), "-" , AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY )); SendMail (msg_subj,msg_text);

quindi dopo la richiesta di trading la funzione OrderSend() invierà un messaggio utilizzando la funzione SendMail(). Includerà informazioni sul numero di conto di trading, il nome di un broker e le azioni intraprese (buy, sell, immissione di un ordine in sospeso, modifica o eliminazione dell'ordine), come le seguenti:

59181-MetaQuotes Software Corp. Buy 0.1 EURUSD at price 1.23809, SL=1.2345, TP=1.2415

E se in qualsiasi Expert Advisor o Indicatore all'interno del corpo di OnInit() avvierai il timer usando la funzione EventSetTimer() (ha un solo parametro: il periodo del timer in secondi):

void OnInit() { EventSetTimer ( 3600 ); }

in OnDeinit() non dimenticare di disattivarlo usando EventKillTimer():

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); }

e in OnTimer() per inviare messaggi utilizzando SendMail():

void OnTimer () { SendMail ( Symbol (), DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID ), _Digits )); }

quindi riceverai messaggi sul prezzo dello strumento finanziario corrente con il periodo specificato.

Conclusione

Questo articolo descrive come utilizzare il programma MQL5 per creare file HTML e immagine e come caricarli sul server WWW tramite FTP. descrive anche come configurare l'invio di notifiche al telefono cellulare come SMS.