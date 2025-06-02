통화 / MYND
MYND: Mynd.ai Inc American Depositary Shares
0.83 USD 0.04 (5.06%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MYND 환율이 오늘 5.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.75이고 고가는 0.85이었습니다.
Mynd.ai Inc American Depositary Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
MYND News
- Mynd.ai to acquire AI voice and remote-control technology for education
- Promethean introduces new ActivPanel D-Series digital signage and software solution
- Promethean showcases expanded product portfolio that opens the world of possibilities for education organizations
- Promethean balances intuitive tech and unique company culture with the ideal workplace solution
일일 변동 비율
0.75 0.85
년간 변동
0.53 3.89
- 이전 종가
- 0.79
- 시가
- 0.75
- Bid
- 0.83
- Ask
- 1.13
- 저가
- 0.75
- 고가
- 0.85
- 볼륨
- 52
- 일일 변동
- 5.06%
- 월 변동
- 43.10%
- 6개월 변동
- -7.78%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.22%
20 9월, 토요일