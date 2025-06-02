Currencies / MYND
MYND: Mynd.ai Inc American Depositary Shares
0.76 USD 0.02 (2.70%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MYND exchange rate has changed by 2.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.74 and at a high of 0.81.
Follow Mynd.ai Inc American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MYND News
- Mynd.ai to acquire AI voice and remote-control technology for education
- Promethean introduces new ActivPanel D-Series digital signage and software solution
- Promethean showcases expanded product portfolio that opens the world of possibilities for education organizations
- Promethean balances intuitive tech and unique company culture with the ideal workplace solution
Daily Range
0.74 0.81
Year Range
0.53 3.89
- Previous Close
- 0.74
- Open
- 0.80
- Bid
- 0.76
- Ask
- 1.06
- Low
- 0.74
- High
- 0.81
- Volume
- 71
- Daily Change
- 2.70%
- Month Change
- 31.03%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.56%
- Year Change
- -7.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%