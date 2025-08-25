통화 / MNKD
MNKD: MannKind Corporation
5.43 USD 0.18 (3.21%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MNKD 환율이 오늘 -3.21%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.42이고 고가는 5.62이었습니다.
MannKind Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- 맨카인드(MNKD) 최고 인사 책임자, 250,980달러 상당 주식 매도
- MannKind (MNKD) chief people officer sells $250,980 in stock
- MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- MannKind at H.C. Wainwright: Focus on Pipeline Progress
- MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Wells Fargo 20th Annual Healthcare Conference 2025 Transcript
- MannKind at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Diversification Unveiled
- MannKind stock price target raised to $11 by H.C. Wainwright on Tyvaso success
- MannKind to acquire scPharmaceuticals stock in $303 million deal, H.C. Wainwright downgrades
- MannKind expands collaboration with United Therapeutics, receives $5 million upfront
- MannKind stock price target raised to $8 by RBC on scPharmaceuticals deal
- MannKind, Backed By Blackstone, Expands Cardiorenal Focus With $360 Million Deal - MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD), scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)
- MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Mergers and Acquisition Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
5.42 5.62
년간 변동
3.51 7.62
- 이전 종가
- 5.61
- 시가
- 5.62
- Bid
- 5.43
- Ask
- 5.73
- 저가
- 5.42
- 고가
- 5.62
- 볼륨
- 3.775 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.21%
- 월 변동
- -10.40%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.74%
- 년간 변동율
- -13.54%
20 9월, 토요일