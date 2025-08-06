Currencies / MNKD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MNKD: MannKind Corporation
5.37 USD 0.01 (0.19%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MNKD exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.25 and at a high of 5.40.
Follow MannKind Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MNKD News
- MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- Why Is Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Up 16.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- United Therapeutics stock price target raised to $525 by Cantor Fitzgerald
- MannKind at H.C. Wainwright: Focus on Pipeline Progress
- MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Wells Fargo 20th Annual Healthcare Conference 2025 Transcript
- United Therapeutics stock price target raised to $500 from $400 at H.C. Wainwright
- United Therapeutics president Benkowitz sells $9.3m in shares
- United Therapeutics stock price target raised to $560 from $415 at UBS
- MannKind at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Diversification Unveiled
- MannKind stock price target raised to $11 by H.C. Wainwright on Tyvaso success
- Nvidia, T-Mobile Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- United Therapeutics stock jumps as Jefferies raises price target on IPF study
- Air Lease, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO), Air Lease (NYSE:AL)
- PepsiCo, United Therapeutics Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- MannKind to acquire scPharmaceuticals stock in $303 million deal, H.C. Wainwright downgrades
- Salesforce, Palantir lead market cap stock movers this Wednesday
- MongoDB, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- MannKind expands collaboration with United Therapeutics, receives $5 million upfront
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 27th
- MannKind stock price target raised to $8 by RBC on scPharmaceuticals deal
- MannKind, Backed By Blackstone, Expands Cardiorenal Focus With $360 Million Deal - MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD), scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)
- MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Mergers and Acquisition Call Transcript
- MannKind stock falls after announcing acquisition of scPharmaceuticals
- MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
Daily Range
5.25 5.40
Year Range
3.51 7.62
- Previous Close
- 5.38
- Open
- 5.34
- Bid
- 5.37
- Ask
- 5.67
- Low
- 5.25
- High
- 5.40
- Volume
- 3.956 K
- Daily Change
- -0.19%
- Month Change
- -11.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.55%
- Year Change
- -14.49%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%