货币 / MNKD
MNKD: MannKind Corporation
5.46 USD 0.09 (1.68%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MNKD汇率已更改1.68%。当日，交易品种以低点5.38和高点5.49进行交易。
关注MannKind Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MNKD新闻
日范围
5.38 5.49
年范围
3.51 7.62
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.37
- 开盘价
- 5.38
- 卖价
- 5.46
- 买价
- 5.76
- 最低价
- 5.38
- 最高价
- 5.49
- 交易量
- 1.738 K
- 日变化
- 1.68%
- 月变化
- -9.90%
- 6个月变化
- 8.33%
- 年变化
- -13.06%
