통화 / KALU
KALU: Kaiser Aluminum Corporation
77.20 USD 1.66 (2.10%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
KALU 환율이 오늘 -2.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 77.01이고 고가는 79.12이었습니다.
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
77.01 79.12
년간 변동
46.81 97.00
- 이전 종가
- 78.86
- 시가
- 79.00
- Bid
- 77.20
- Ask
- 77.50
- 저가
- 77.01
- 고가
- 79.12
- 볼륨
- 336
- 일일 변동
- -2.10%
- 월 변동
- 0.89%
- 6개월 변동
- 27.62%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.25%
20 9월, 토요일