시세섹션
통화 / IE
주식로 돌아가기

IE: Ivanhoe Electric Inc

9.46 USD 0.13 (1.39%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

IE 환율이 오늘 1.39%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.29이고 고가는 9.63이었습니다.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IE News

일일 변동 비율
9.29 9.63
년간 변동
4.50 13.25
이전 종가
9.33
시가
9.49
Bid
9.46
Ask
9.76
저가
9.29
고가
9.63
볼륨
2.402 K
일일 변동
1.39%
월 변동
7.50%
6개월 변동
63.95%
년간 변동율
10.90%
20 9월, 토요일