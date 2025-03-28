통화 / IE
IE: Ivanhoe Electric Inc
9.46 USD 0.13 (1.39%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IE 환율이 오늘 1.39%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.29이고 고가는 9.63이었습니다.
Ivanhoe Electric Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
IE News
- National Bank Financial initiates coverage on Ivanhoe Electric stock with Outperform rating
- Down 7.0% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Ivanhoe Electric (IE) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiates coverage on Ivanhoe Electric stock with Buy rating
- Ivanhoe Electric (IE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Will Ivanhoe Electric (IE) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know
- Ivanhoe Electric stock hits 52-week high at 12.71 USD
- Ivanhoe Electric stock reaches 52-week high at $11.68
- Ivanhoe Electric (IE) Stock Jumps 12.0%: Will It Continue to Soar?
- Buy this stock if you want exposure to Trump’s proposed copper tariff, analyst says
- Irish consumer sentiment drops to nine-month low on tariff fears
일일 변동 비율
9.29 9.63
년간 변동
4.50 13.25
- 이전 종가
- 9.33
- 시가
- 9.49
- Bid
- 9.46
- Ask
- 9.76
- 저가
- 9.29
- 고가
- 9.63
- 볼륨
- 2.402 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.39%
- 월 변동
- 7.50%
- 6개월 변동
- 63.95%
- 년간 변동율
- 10.90%
