IE: Ivanhoe Electric Inc
9.11 USD 0.17 (1.90%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IE exchange rate has changed by 1.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.88 and at a high of 9.20.
Follow Ivanhoe Electric Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IE News
- National Bank Financial initiates coverage on Ivanhoe Electric stock with Outperform rating
- Down 7.0% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Ivanhoe Electric (IE) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiates coverage on Ivanhoe Electric stock with Buy rating
- Ivanhoe Electric (IE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Will Ivanhoe Electric (IE) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know
- Ivanhoe Electric stock hits 52-week high at 12.71 USD
- Ivanhoe Electric stock reaches 52-week high at $11.68
- Ivanhoe Electric (IE) Stock Jumps 12.0%: Will It Continue to Soar?
- Buy this stock if you want exposure to Trump’s proposed copper tariff, analyst says
- Irish consumer sentiment drops to nine-month low on tariff fears
Daily Range
8.88 9.20
Year Range
4.50 13.25
- Previous Close
- 8.94
- Open
- 9.02
- Bid
- 9.11
- Ask
- 9.41
- Low
- 8.88
- High
- 9.20
- Volume
- 3.310 K
- Daily Change
- 1.90%
- Month Change
- 3.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 57.89%
- Year Change
- 6.80%
