货币 / IE
IE: Ivanhoe Electric Inc
9.11 USD 0.17 (1.90%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IE汇率已更改1.90%。当日，交易品种以低点8.88和高点9.20进行交易。
关注Ivanhoe Electric Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IE新闻
- National Bank Financial initiates coverage on Ivanhoe Electric stock with Outperform rating
- Down 7.0% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Ivanhoe Electric (IE) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiates coverage on Ivanhoe Electric stock with Buy rating
- Ivanhoe Electric (IE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Will Ivanhoe Electric (IE) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know
- Ivanhoe Electric stock hits 52-week high at 12.71 USD
- Ivanhoe Electric stock reaches 52-week high at $11.68
- Ivanhoe Electric (IE) Stock Jumps 12.0%: Will It Continue to Soar?
- Buy this stock if you want exposure to Trump’s proposed copper tariff, analyst says
日范围
8.88 9.20
年范围
4.50 13.25
- 前一天收盘价
- 8.94
- 开盘价
- 9.02
- 卖价
- 9.11
- 买价
- 9.41
- 最低价
- 8.88
- 最高价
- 9.20
- 交易量
- 3.310 K
- 日变化
- 1.90%
- 月变化
- 3.52%
- 6个月变化
- 57.89%
- 年变化
- 6.80%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值