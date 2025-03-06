통화 / ELUT
ELUT: Elutia Inc - Class A
1.09 USD 0.01 (0.93%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ELUT 환율이 오늘 0.93%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.06이고 고가는 1.11이었습니다.
Elutia Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ELUT News
- 보스턴 사이언티픽, 투자자의 날 앞두고 매수 등급 유지
- Boston Scientific stock rating reiterated at Buy by Needham
- Down 25.9% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why ELUTIA INC (ELUT) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
- Elutia to showcase antibiotic-eluting bioenvelope at Vizient exchange
- All You Need to Know About ELUTIA INC (ELUT) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Elutia Inc. (ELUT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Elutia (ELUT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Aleutia’s Q2 2025 results show mixed performance
- Elutia Q2 2025 slides: EluPro drives growth amid cash concerns
- Elutia earnings missed by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- Elutia Wins Dual Honors for Innovation and Product Launches at 2025 Medical Device Network Excellence Awards
- CANTOR FITZGERALD REITERATES ELUTIA STOCK RATING WITH $7 TARGET
- ELUT stock touches 52-week low at $1.61 amid market challenges
- Elutia Strengthens Drug-Eluting Biomatrix Platform with Peer-Reviewed Publication of Novel EluPro™ Testing Method
- Elutia Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ELUT)
- Elutia Inc. (ELUT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
1.06 1.11
년간 변동
1.06 5.12
- 이전 종가
- 1.08
- 시가
- 1.10
- Bid
- 1.09
- Ask
- 1.39
- 저가
- 1.06
- 고가
- 1.11
- 볼륨
- 346
- 일일 변동
- 0.93%
- 월 변동
- -52.81%
- 6개월 변동
- -58.87%
- 년간 변동율
- -71.69%
