Currencies / ELUT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ELUT: Elutia Inc - Class A
1.18 USD 0.04 (3.28%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ELUT exchange rate has changed by -3.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.18 and at a high of 1.32.
Follow Elutia Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ELUT News
- Boston Scientific stock rating reiterated at Buy by Needham
- Down 25.9% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why ELUTIA INC (ELUT) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
- Elutia to showcase antibiotic-eluting bioenvelope at Vizient exchange
- All You Need to Know About ELUTIA INC (ELUT) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Elutia Inc. (ELUT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Elutia (ELUT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Aleutia’s Q2 2025 results show mixed performance
- Elutia Q2 2025 slides: EluPro drives growth amid cash concerns
- Elutia earnings missed by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- Elutia Wins Dual Honors for Innovation and Product Launches at 2025 Medical Device Network Excellence Awards
- CANTOR FITZGERALD REITERATES ELUTIA STOCK RATING WITH $7 TARGET
- ELUT stock touches 52-week low at $1.61 amid market challenges
- Elutia Strengthens Drug-Eluting Biomatrix Platform with Peer-Reviewed Publication of Novel EluPro™ Testing Method
- Elutia Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ELUT)
- Elutia Inc. (ELUT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
1.18 1.32
Year Range
1.17 5.12
- Previous Close
- 1.22
- Open
- 1.19
- Bid
- 1.18
- Ask
- 1.48
- Low
- 1.18
- High
- 1.32
- Volume
- 175
- Daily Change
- -3.28%
- Month Change
- -48.92%
- 6 Months Change
- -55.47%
- Year Change
- -69.35%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev