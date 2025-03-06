Moedas / ELUT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ELUT: Elutia Inc - Class A
1.08 USD 0.05 (4.42%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ELUT para hoje mudou para -4.42%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.08 e o mais alto foi 1.18.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Elutia Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ELUT Notícias
- Boston Scientific stock rating reiterated at Buy by Needham
- Down 25.9% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why ELUTIA INC (ELUT) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
- Elutia to showcase antibiotic-eluting bioenvelope at Vizient exchange
- All You Need to Know About ELUTIA INC (ELUT) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Elutia Inc. (ELUT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Elutia (ELUT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Aleutia’s Q2 2025 results show mixed performance
- Elutia Q2 2025 slides: EluPro drives growth amid cash concerns
- Elutia earnings missed by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- Elutia Wins Dual Honors for Innovation and Product Launches at 2025 Medical Device Network Excellence Awards
- CANTOR FITZGERALD REITERATES ELUTIA STOCK RATING WITH $7 TARGET
- ELUT stock touches 52-week low at $1.61 amid market challenges
- Elutia Strengthens Drug-Eluting Biomatrix Platform with Peer-Reviewed Publication of Novel EluPro™ Testing Method
- Elutia Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ELUT)
- Elutia Inc. (ELUT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
1.08 1.18
Faixa anual
1.08 5.12
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.13
- Open
- 1.18
- Bid
- 1.08
- Ask
- 1.38
- Low
- 1.08
- High
- 1.18
- Volume
- 319
- Mudança diária
- -4.42%
- Mudança mensal
- -53.25%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -59.25%
- Mudança anual
- -71.95%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh