통화 / BDRX
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BDRX: Biodexa Pharmaceuticals plc - American Depositary Shares
6.56 USD 0.04 (0.61%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BDRX 환율이 오늘 0.61%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.40이고 고가는 6.81이었습니다.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals plc - American Depositary Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BDRX News
- Biodexa begins phase 3 trial of FAP treatment with $20M funding
- Biodexa Moves Into Phase 3 With eRapa For FAP With First Patient Enrolled - Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR (BDRX) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.74%
- Biodexa completes ADR ratio change to 1:100,000 ordinary shares
- Biodexa advances FAP treatment with phase 3 trial initiation
- How Biodexa Is Racing To Get Its Phase 3 Program In FAP Under Way And Gain First-Mover Advantage In A $7B Addressable Market - Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX), Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA)
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 28 to August 1) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals to implement 1:10 ADR ratio change
- Biodexa files European clinical trial application for FAP treatment
- Results of Annual General Meeting
- Biodexa Announces Activation of First Clinical Study Site for Phase 3 Serenta Trial in Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)
- Biodexa enrolls first patient in type 1 diabetes drug trial
- Biodexa Hits Key Milestone For Its Type 1 Diabetes Candidate Tolimidone, Enrolls First Patient In Phase 2a Study - Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals changes share nominal value
- Biodexa shareholders approve all resolutions at general meeting
- Biodexa Announces Recruitment of First Patient in Phase 2 Study of Tolimidone in Type 1 Diabetes
- Shareholder Update
- Why Intuit Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX)
- Biodexa secures additional $3M for cancer drug trial
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals adjusts warrant exercise price
일일 변동 비율
6.40 6.81
년간 변동
0.23 10.89
- 이전 종가
- 6.52
- 시가
- 6.41
- Bid
- 6.56
- Ask
- 6.86
- 저가
- 6.40
- 고가
- 6.81
- 볼륨
- 42
- 일일 변동
- 0.61%
- 월 변동
- 19.49%
- 6개월 변동
- 404.62%
- 년간 변동율
- 2242.86%
20 9월, 토요일