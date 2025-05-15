Currencies / BDRX
BDRX: Biodexa Pharmaceuticals plc - American Depositary Shares
6.26 USD 0.23 (3.81%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BDRX exchange rate has changed by 3.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.03 and at a high of 6.38.
Follow Biodexa Pharmaceuticals plc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BDRX News
- Biodexa begins phase 3 trial of FAP treatment with $20M funding
- Biodexa Moves Into Phase 3 With eRapa For FAP With First Patient Enrolled - Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR (BDRX) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.74%
- Biodexa completes ADR ratio change to 1:100,000 ordinary shares
- Biodexa advances FAP treatment with phase 3 trial initiation
- How Biodexa Is Racing To Get Its Phase 3 Program In FAP Under Way And Gain First-Mover Advantage In A $7B Addressable Market - Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX), Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA)
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 28 to August 1) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals to implement 1:10 ADR ratio change
- Biodexa files European clinical trial application for FAP treatment
- Results of Annual General Meeting
- Biodexa Announces Activation of First Clinical Study Site for Phase 3 Serenta Trial in Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)
- Biodexa enrolls first patient in type 1 diabetes drug trial
- Biodexa Hits Key Milestone For Its Type 1 Diabetes Candidate Tolimidone, Enrolls First Patient In Phase 2a Study - Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals changes share nominal value
- Biodexa shareholders approve all resolutions at general meeting
- Biodexa Announces Recruitment of First Patient in Phase 2 Study of Tolimidone in Type 1 Diabetes
- Shareholder Update
- Why Intuit Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX)
- Biodexa secures additional $3M for cancer drug trial
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals adjusts warrant exercise price
Daily Range
6.03 6.38
Year Range
0.23 10.89
- Previous Close
- 6.03
- Open
- 6.19
- Bid
- 6.26
- Ask
- 6.56
- Low
- 6.03
- High
- 6.38
- Volume
- 44
- Daily Change
- 3.81%
- Month Change
- 14.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 381.54%
- Year Change
- 2135.71%
